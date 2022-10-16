Advertisement
High School Sports

The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings

Marquis Gallegos of No. 7-ranked Chaminade makes one of his two interceptions against Bishop Amat on Friday night.
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at The Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland entering Week 9.

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Last week; Next game; rk. last week

1. MATER DEI (8-0); def. Orange Lutheran, 48-16; vs. Santa Margarita (at Saddleback College), Friday; 1

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (7-1); def. JSerra, 31-0; vs. Orange Lutheran, Friday; 2

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (7-1); def. Vista Murrieta, 42-7; vs. Murrieta Valley, Friday; 3

4. LOS ALAMITOS (6-2); def. Edison, 52-27; vs. Huntington Beach (at Veterans Stadium), Friday; 4

5. LONG BEACH POLY (8-0); def. Cabrillo, 49-0; at Compton, Friday; 5

6. MISSION VIEJO (7-1); def. San Clemente, 49-14; vs. Tesoro, Friday; 6

7. CHAMINADE (8-0); def. Bishop Amat, 36-29; vs. Sierra Canyon, Friday; 8

8. EDISON (7-1); lost to Los Alamitos, 52-27; vs. Fountain Valley Friday; 7

9. ORANGE LUTHERAN (6-2); lost to Mater Dei, 48-16; at St. John Bosco, Friday; 9

10. SANTA MARGARITA (5-2); def. Servite, 56-14; vs. Mater Dei (at Saddleback College), Friday; 11

11. INGLEWOOD (8-0); def. Leuzinger, 41-6; vs. Beverly Hills (at El Camino College), Friday; 14

12. WARREN (6-1); def. Downey, 49-22; at La Mirada, Friday; 15

13. GARDENA SERRA (4-4); lost to Sierra Canyon, 35-21; at Bishop Alemany, Friday; 10

14. JSERRA (3-5); lost to St. John Bosco, 31-0; vs. Servite, Friday; 12

15. BISHOP AMAT (5-3); lost to Chaminade, 36-29; vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday; 13

16. YORBA LINDA (8-0); def. Villa Park, 31-13; vs. Foothill, Friday; 16

17. OAK HILLS (8-0); def. Serrano, 37-14; at Apple Valley, Friday; 17

18. CYPRESS (8-0); def. La Palma Kennedy, 56-17; vs. Placentia Valencia (at Western), Thursday; 18

19. APPLE VALLEY (7-1); def. Hesperia, 37-7; vs. Oak Hills, Friday; 19

20. NORCO (6-2); def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 32-27; at Chaparral, Friday; 21

21. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (6-2); def. Chino Hills, 42-0 (Thursday); vs. Damien, Friday; 22

22. CAJON (7-1); def. Yucaipa, 20-3; at Beaumont, Thursday; 23

23. WEST RANCH (9-0); def. Golden Valley, 35-7; vs. Castaic (at Valencia), Friday; 24

24. OAKS CHRISTIAN (6-2); def. Westlake, 52-7; at Simi Valley, Friday; 25

25. SIERRA CANYON (4-4); def. Gardena Serra 35-21; at Chaminade, Friday; NR

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

