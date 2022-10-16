The Times’ top 25 high school football rankings

23. WEST RANCH (9-0); def. Golden Valley, 35-7; vs. Castaic (at Valencia), Friday; 24

18. CYPRESS (8-0); def. La Palma Kennedy, 56-17; vs. Placentia Valencia (at Western), Thursday; 18

15. BISHOP AMAT (5-3); lost to Chaminade, 36-29; vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday; 13

14. JSERRA (3-5); lost to St. John Bosco, 31-0; vs. Servite, Friday; 12

13. GARDENA SERRA (4-4); lost to Sierra Canyon, 35-21; at Bishop Alemany, Friday; 10

11. INGLEWOOD (8-0); def. Leuzinger, 41-6; vs. Beverly Hills (at El Camino College), Friday; 14

10. SANTA MARGARITA (5-2); def. Servite, 56-14; vs. Mater Dei (at Saddleback College), Friday; 11

9. ORANGE LUTHERAN (6-2); lost to Mater Dei, 48-16; at St. John Bosco, Friday; 9

8. EDISON (7-1); lost to Los Alamitos, 52-27; vs. Fountain Valley Friday; 7

4. LOS ALAMITOS (6-2); def. Edison, 52-27; vs. Huntington Beach (at Veterans Stadium), Friday; 4

1. MATER DEI (8-0); def. Orange Lutheran, 48-16; vs. Santa Margarita (at Saddleback College), Friday; 1

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Last week; Next game; rk. last week

A look at The Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland entering Week 9.

Marquis Gallegos of No. 7-ranked Chaminade makes one of his two interceptions against Bishop Amat on Friday night.

