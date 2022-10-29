Advertisement
The Times’ final regular-season high school football rankings

St. Bonaventure running back Delon Thompson carries the ball across the line of scrimmage.
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland at the end of the regular season.

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Last week; Next game; rk. last week

1. MATER DEI (10-0); def. Servite, 48-17; CIF-SS playoffs; 1

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (9-1); def. Santa Margarita, 56-14; CIF-SS playoffs; 2

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (9-1); def. Norco, 42-0; CIF-SS playoffs; 3

4. LOS ALAMITOS (8-2); def. Fountain Valley, 68-0; CIF-SS playoffs; 4

5. LONG BEACH POLY (10-0); def. Long Beach Jordan, 63-0; CIF-SS playoffs; 5

6. MISSION VIEJO (9-1); def. Capistrano Valley, 63-7; CIF-SS playoffs; 6

7. EDISON (9-1); def. Corona del Mar, 40-13; CIF-SS playoffs; 7

8. JSERRA (5-5); def. Orange Lutheran, 20-7; CIF-SS playoffs; 15

9. SIERRA CANYON (6-4); def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 42-21; CIF-SS playoffs; 10

10. ORANGE LUTHERAN (6-4); lost to JSerra, 20-7; CIF-SS playoffs; 8

11. SANTA MARGARITA (5-4); lost to St. John Bosco, 56-14; CIF-SS playoffs; 9

12. GARDENA SERRA (6-4); def. Chaminade, 32-23; CIF-SS playoffs; 14

13. CHAMINADE (8-2); lost to Gardena Serra, 32-23; CIF-SS playoffs; 11

14. INGLEWOOD (10-0); def. Morningside, 45-0; CIF-SS playoffs; 12

15. WARREN (8-1); def. Dominguez, 44-0; CIF-SS playoffs; 13

16. BISHOP AMAT (7-3); def. Bishop Alemany, 36-7; CIF-SS playoffs; 16

17. YORBA LINDA (10-0); def. Brea Olinda, 56-27; CIF-SS playoffs; 17

18. OAK HILLS (10-0); def. Sultana, 49-34; CIF-SS playoffs; 18

19. CYPRESS (10-0); def. Crean Lutheran, 42-6; CIF-SS playoffs; 19

20. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (8-2); def. Upland, 34-14; CIF-SS playoffs; 20

21. CAJON (9-1); def. Redlands East Valley, 49-16; CIF-SS playoffs; 21

22. WEST RANCH (10-0); idle; CIF-SS playoffs; 22

23. APPLE VALLEY (8-2); def. Ridgecrest Burroughs, 56-2; CIF-SS playoffs; 24

24. CHARTER OAK (10-0); def. Alta Loma, 42-10; CIF-SS playoffs; 25

25. ST. BONAVENTURE (7-2); def. Oaks Christian, 40-28; NR

