The Times’ final regular-season high school football rankings
A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland at the end of the regular season.
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Last week; Next game; rk. last week
1. MATER DEI (10-0); def. Servite, 48-17; CIF-SS playoffs; 1
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (9-1); def. Santa Margarita, 56-14; CIF-SS playoffs; 2
3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (9-1); def. Norco, 42-0; CIF-SS playoffs; 3
4. LOS ALAMITOS (8-2); def. Fountain Valley, 68-0; CIF-SS playoffs; 4
5. LONG BEACH POLY (10-0); def. Long Beach Jordan, 63-0; CIF-SS playoffs; 5
6. MISSION VIEJO (9-1); def. Capistrano Valley, 63-7; CIF-SS playoffs; 6
7. EDISON (9-1); def. Corona del Mar, 40-13; CIF-SS playoffs; 7
8. JSERRA (5-5); def. Orange Lutheran, 20-7; CIF-SS playoffs; 15
9. SIERRA CANYON (6-4); def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 42-21; CIF-SS playoffs; 10
10. ORANGE LUTHERAN (6-4); lost to JSerra, 20-7; CIF-SS playoffs; 8
11. SANTA MARGARITA (5-4); lost to St. John Bosco, 56-14; CIF-SS playoffs; 9
12. GARDENA SERRA (6-4); def. Chaminade, 32-23; CIF-SS playoffs; 14
13. CHAMINADE (8-2); lost to Gardena Serra, 32-23; CIF-SS playoffs; 11
14. INGLEWOOD (10-0); def. Morningside, 45-0; CIF-SS playoffs; 12
15. WARREN (8-1); def. Dominguez, 44-0; CIF-SS playoffs; 13
16. BISHOP AMAT (7-3); def. Bishop Alemany, 36-7; CIF-SS playoffs; 16
17. YORBA LINDA (10-0); def. Brea Olinda, 56-27; CIF-SS playoffs; 17
18. OAK HILLS (10-0); def. Sultana, 49-34; CIF-SS playoffs; 18
19. CYPRESS (10-0); def. Crean Lutheran, 42-6; CIF-SS playoffs; 19
20. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (8-2); def. Upland, 34-14; CIF-SS playoffs; 20
21. CAJON (9-1); def. Redlands East Valley, 49-16; CIF-SS playoffs; 21
22. WEST RANCH (10-0); idle; CIF-SS playoffs; 22
23. APPLE VALLEY (8-2); def. Ridgecrest Burroughs, 56-2; CIF-SS playoffs; 24
24. CHARTER OAK (10-0); def. Alta Loma, 42-10; CIF-SS playoffs; 25
25. ST. BONAVENTURE (7-2); def. Oaks Christian, 40-28; NR
