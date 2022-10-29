Prep girls’ volleyball: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
POOL PLAY
Wednesday
POOL B
Sierra Canyon d. Newport Harbor, 25-19, 25-9, 25-12
Marymount d. Huntington Beach, 25-21, 25-22, 25-17
Tuesday
POOL B
Sierra Canyon d. Huntington Beach, 25-18, 25-17, 25-14
Newport Harbor d. Marymount, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 16-25, 15-12
Saturday
POOL A
Mira Costa d. Mater Dei, 25-23, 25-20, 20-25, 22-25, 15-11
Lakewood d. Palos Verdes, 25-23, 21-25, 25-10, 22-25, 15-10
POOL B
Sierra Canyon d. Marymount, 25-18, 25-23, 23-25, 19-25, 15-9
Newport Harbor d. Huntington Beach, 20-25, 25-17, 25-20, 23-25, 15-12
DIVISION 2
Semifinals, Saturday
Aliso Niguel d. Redondo, 25-19, 20-25, 25-17, 25-15
Vista Murrieta d. El Toro, 25-21, 20-25, 25-18, 22-25, 15-7
DIVISION 3
Semifinals, Saturday
Alemany d. Edison, 25-16, 25-18, 24-26, 25-13
Oaks Christian d. Chaminade, 25-22, 25-18, 26-24
DIVISION 4
Semifinals, Saturday
Saugus d. Pasadena Poly, 25-18, 25-17 25-16
Campbell Hall d. Eastvale Roosevelt, 24-26, 25-14, 25-22, 25-19
DIVISION 5
Semifinals, Saturday
Marina d. La Palma Kennedy, 25-22, 25-19, 25-22
Buckley d. Capistrano Valley Christian, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)
DIVISION 6
Semifinals, Saturday
Simi Valley d. Santa Clarita Christian, 25-20, 25-22, 25-18
Arrowhead Christian d. Rancho Christian, 25-23, 25-22, 25-23
DIVISION 7
Semifinals, Saturday
Nordhoff d. Santa Fe, 22-25, 25-18, 26-24, 21-25, 16-14
Newport Beach Pacifica Christian d. San Gabriel, 25-14, 25-18, 25-20
DIVISION 8
Semifinals, Saturday
United Christian d. Southlands Christian, 25-10, 25-15, 25-15
Twentynine Palms d. Orange Vista, 25-22, 25-15, 20-25, 25-22
DIVISION 9
Semifinals, Saturday
AGBU d. Lighthouse Christian, 23-25, 25-20, 18-25, 25-17, 15-9
Excelsior d. Pasadena Marshall, 25-23, 25-21, 21-25, 23-25, 25-10
Championships, Nov. 5 (sites TBD)
Division 1: #1 Mira Costa vs. #2 Sierra Canyon (at Cerritos College)
Division 2: #4 Aliso Niguel vs. #2 Vista Murrieta
Division 3: #1 Alemany vs. #3 Oaks Christian
Division 4: Campbell Hall vs. #1 Saugus
Division 5: Marina vs. Buckley
Division 6: Arrowhead Christian vs. #1 Simi Valley
Division 7: #4 Nordhoff vs. Newport Beach Pacifica Christian
Division 8: #1 United Christian vs. Twentynine Palms
Division 9: #2 Excelsior vs. AGBU
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.