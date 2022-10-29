Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Prep girls’ volleyball: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

Volleyball ball on orange background.
(Talaj/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Share

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

POOL PLAY

Wednesday

POOL B

Sierra Canyon d. Newport Harbor, 25-19, 25-9, 25-12

Marymount d. Huntington Beach, 25-21, 25-22, 25-17

Tuesday

POOL B

Sierra Canyon d. Huntington Beach, 25-18, 25-17, 25-14

Newport Harbor d. Marymount, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 16-25, 15-12

Saturday

POOL A

Mira Costa d. Mater Dei, 25-23, 25-20, 20-25, 22-25, 15-11

Lakewood d. Palos Verdes, 25-23, 21-25, 25-10, 22-25, 15-10

POOL B

Sierra Canyon d. Marymount, 25-18, 25-23, 23-25, 19-25, 15-9

Newport Harbor d. Huntington Beach, 20-25, 25-17, 25-20, 23-25, 15-12

DIVISION 2

Semifinals, Saturday

Aliso Niguel d. Redondo, 25-19, 20-25, 25-17, 25-15

Vista Murrieta d. El Toro, 25-21, 20-25, 25-18, 22-25, 15-7

DIVISION 3

Semifinals, Saturday

Alemany d. Edison, 25-16, 25-18, 24-26, 25-13

Oaks Christian d. Chaminade, 25-22, 25-18, 26-24

DIVISION 4

Semifinals, Saturday

Saugus d. Pasadena Poly, 25-18, 25-17 25-16

Campbell Hall d. Eastvale Roosevelt, 24-26, 25-14, 25-22, 25-19

Advertisement

DIVISION 5

Semifinals, Saturday

Marina d. La Palma Kennedy, 25-22, 25-19, 25-22

Buckley d. Capistrano Valley Christian, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)

DIVISION 6

Semifinals, Saturday

Simi Valley d. Santa Clarita Christian, 25-20, 25-22, 25-18

Arrowhead Christian d. Rancho Christian, 25-23, 25-22, 25-23

DIVISION 7

Semifinals, Saturday

Nordhoff d. Santa Fe, 22-25, 25-18, 26-24, 21-25, 16-14

Newport Beach Pacifica Christian d. San Gabriel, 25-14, 25-18, 25-20

DIVISION 8

Semifinals, Saturday

United Christian d. Southlands Christian, 25-10, 25-15, 25-15

Twentynine Palms d. Orange Vista, 25-22, 25-15, 20-25, 25-22

DIVISION 9

Semifinals, Saturday

AGBU d. Lighthouse Christian, 23-25, 25-20, 18-25, 25-17, 15-9

Excelsior d. Pasadena Marshall, 25-23, 25-21, 21-25, 23-25, 25-10

Championships, Nov. 5 (sites TBD)

Division 1: #1 Mira Costa vs. #2 Sierra Canyon (at Cerritos College)

Division 2: #4 Aliso Niguel vs. #2 Vista Murrieta

Division 3: #1 Alemany vs. #3 Oaks Christian

Division 4: Campbell Hall vs. #1 Saugus

Division 5: Marina vs. Buckley

Division 6: Arrowhead Christian vs. #1 Simi Valley

Division 7: #4 Nordhoff vs. Newport Beach Pacifica Christian

Division 8: #1 United Christian vs. Twentynine Palms

Division 9: #2 Excelsior vs. AGBU

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement