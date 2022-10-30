High school football: Southern Section playoff pairings
FOOTBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
First round, Friday, 7 p.m.
#9 JSerra (5-5) at #8 Santa Margarita (5-4)
#10 Orange Lutheran (6-4) at #7 Edison (9-1)
Quarterfinals, Nov. 11, 7 p.m.
Santa Margarita/JSerra winner at #1 Mater Dei (10-0)
#5 Long Beach Poly (10-0) at #4 Los Alamitos (8-2)
#6 Mission Viejo (9-1) at #3 Corona Centennial (9-1)
Edison/Lutheran winner at #2 St. John Bosco (9-1)
DIVISION 2
First round, Friday, 7 p.m.
#16 Norco (6-4) at #1 Serra (6-4)
#9 Warren (8-1) at #8 Sierra Canyon (6-4)
#12 St. Bonaventure (7-3) at #5 Oak Hills (10-0)
#13 Murrieta Valley (6-4) at #4 Bishop Amat (7-3)
#14 Apple Valley (8-2) at #3 Inglewood (10-0)
#11 Oaks Christian (7-3) at #6 Rancho Cucamonga (8-2)
#10 Citrus Valley (8-2) at #7 Cajon (9-1)
#15 San Clemente (7-3) at #2 Chaminade (8-2)
DIVISION 3
First round, Friday, 7 p.m.
#16 Ayala (8-2) at #1 Corona del Mar (7-3)
#9 Thousand Oaks (10-0) at #8 Chaparral (6-4)
#12 Palos Verdes (7-3) at #5 La Serna (9-1)
#13 Charter Oak (10-0) at #4 Yorba Linda (10-0)
#14 Pasadena (9-1) at #3 El Modena (10-0)
#11 Vista Murrieta (5-5) at #6 Bishop Diego (7-3)
#10 Tesoro (6-4) at #7 Upland (6-4)
#15 St. Pius X-St. Matthias (9-1) at #2 West Ranch (10-0)
DIVISION 4
First round, Friday, 7 p.m.
#16 Eastvale Roosevelt (5-5) at #1 Camarillo (8-2)
#9 Downey (8-2) at #8 Santa Barbara (9-1)
#12 Rio Mesa (8-2) at #5 Oxnard Pacifica (8-2)
#13 Orange Vista (9-1) at #4 Cathedral (8-2)
#14 Highland (9-1) at #3 Cypress (10-0)
#11 Millikan (4-6) at #6 Saugus (8-2)
#10 Mira Costa (8-2) at #7 Newbury Park (8-2)
#15 Valencia (5-5) at #2 Newport Harbor (6-4)
DIVISION 5
First round, Friday, 7 p.m.
#16 Murrieta Mesa (6-4) at #1 Villa Park (5-5)
#9 St. Francis (7-3) at #8 Silverado (8-2)
#12 Temecula Valley (6-4) at #5 Alemany (2-7)
#13 Jurupa Hills (7-3) at #4 Aquinas (8-2)
#14 Great Oak (6-4) at #3 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (4-6)
#11 Beaumont (7-3) at #6 Leuzinger (4-6)
#10 Anaheim Canyon (8-2) at #7 Colony (8-2)
#15 Yucaipa (6-4) at #2 Etiwanda (5-5)
DIVISION 6
First round, Friday, 7 p.m.
#16 Palm Desert (8-2) at #1 San Juan Hills (3-7)
#9 Huntington Beach (5-5) at #8 Orange (8-2)
#12 Culver City (5-5) at #5 El Dorado (7-3)
#13 Lawndale (6-4) at #4 Loyola (5-5)
#14 La Habra (6-4) at #3 Calabasas (6-4)
#11 Northview (8-2) at #6 Ramona (9-1)
#10 San Jacinto (8-2) at #7 Trabuco Hills (7-3)
#15 North Torrance (8-2) at #2 Oak Park (6-4)
DIVISION 7
First round, Friday, 7 p.m.
#16 Glendora (4-6) at #1 Mayfair (6-4)
#9 Claremont (7-2) at #8 Hart (4-6)
#12 Summit (5-5) at #5 Golden Valley (6-4)
#13 Paloma Valley (8-2) at #4 Palm Springs (7-2)
#14 Laguna Hills (9-1) at #3 Eisenhower (7-3)
#11 Sultana (6-4) at #6 Ontario Christian (8-2)
#10 Buena (5-5) at #7 Western (8-1)
#15 Troy (8-2) at #2 King (5-5)
DIVISION 8
First round, Friday, 7 p.m.
#16 Rancho Verde (3-7) at #1 Brentwood (8-2)
#9 Liberty (9-1) at #8 Elsinore (7-3)
#12 Hemet (8-2) at #5 Lakewood (5-5)
#13 Redondo (7-3) at #4 Village Christian (8-2)
#14 Harvard-Westlake (6-3) at #3 Grand Terrace (7-3)
#11 Northwood (9-1) at #6 Monrovia (8-2)
#10 Aliso Niguel (5-5) at #7 Crean Lutheran (9-1)
#15 Riverside North (4-6) at #2 Vista del Lago (7-3)
DIVISION 9
First round, Friday, 7 p.m.
#16 Granite Hills (6-4) at #1 La Quinta (6-4)
#9 West Torrance (5-5) at #8 Laguna Beach (7-3)
#12 Moreno Valley (7-3) at #5 Garden Grove (9-1)
#13 Adelanto (3-7) at #4 Norte Vista (7-3)
#14 Burbank Burroughs (7-3) at #3 Tahquitz (7-3)
#11 West Covina (5-5) at #6 San Dimas (6-4)
#10 Quartz Hill (5-5) at #7 Hillcrest (6-4)
#15 Diamond Bar (9-1) at #2 Coachella Valley (9-1)
DIVISION 10
First round, Friday, 7 p.m.
#16 Fillmore (8-2) at #1 Santa Ana (7-3)
#9 Palmdale (6-4) at #8 El Rancho (6-4)
#12 Sunny Hills (3-7) at #5 La Salle (5-5)
#13 Salesian (7-3) at #4 Sonora (6-4)
#14 Rio Hondo Prep (7-1) at #3 Norwalk (9-1)
#11 Tustin (3-7) at #6 Muir (4-6)
#10 Covina (6-4) at #7 Cantwell-Sacred Heart (9-1)
#15 Baldwin Park (8-2) at #2 Dana Hills (6-4)
DIVISION 11
First round, Friday, 7 p.m.
#16 Chino (5-5) at #1 Capistrano Valley Christian (8-1)
#9 Bell Gardens (7-3) at #8 Bellflower (8-2)
#12 Yucca Valley (7-2) at #5 South Pasadena (8-2)
#13 St. Margaret’s (4-6) at #4 Segerstrom (3-7)
#14 La Canada (6-4) at #3 Campbell Hall (8-2)
#11 Walnut (7-3) at #6 Heritage Christian (6-4)
#10 Woodbridge (5-5) at #7 Rim of the World (5-5)
#15 Schurr (6-4) at #2 Westminster (9-1)
DIVISION 12
First round, Friday, 7 p.m.
#16 Sierra Vista (7-3) at #1 Lancaster (5-5)
#9 Montebello (5-5) at #8 Indio (5-4)
#12 San Bernardino (8-2) at #5 Los Altos (3-7)
#13 San Marino (5-5) at #4 Arroyo (7-3)
#14 Santa Ana Valley (8-2) at #3 Victor Valley (3-7)
#11 Linfield Christian (5-5) at #6 Hueneme (4-6)
#10 Portola (3-7) at #7 Rialto (7-3)
#15 Rancho Alamitos (9-1) at #2 Cerritos Valley Christian (3-7)
DIVISION 13
First round, Friday, 7 p.m.
#16 Pioneer (4-5) at #1 Bishop Montgomery (7-2-1)
#9 Colton (5-5) at #8 Cerritos (5-5)
#12 Arrowhead Christian (6-4) at #5 Los Amigos (8-2)
#13 El Monte (5-5) at #4 Santa Paula (6-4)
#14 Santa Rosa Academy (9-1) at #3 Maranatha (9-0-1)
#11 Azusa (9-1) at #6 Jurupa Valley (5-5)
#10 Rubidoux (4-6) at #7 Miller (4-6)
#15 Alhambra (4-6) at #2 San Gabriel (6-3)
DIVISION 14
First round, Friday, 7 p.m.
#16 Duarte (5-5) at #1 Bolsa Grande (5-5)
#9 Temecula Prep (6-2) at #8 Whittier Christian (6-4)
#12 Garey (5-5) at #5 Hawthorne (5-5)
#13 St. Jeanne de Lestonnac (6-2) at #4 St. Monica (5-5)
#14 Bassett (3-7) at #3 South El Monte (4-6)
#11 Savanna (3-6) at #6 Fontana (3-7)
#10 Lynwood (6-4) at #7 Gladstone (7-3)
#15 Silver Valley (4-6) at #2 Rosemead (3-7)
NOTES: Quarterfinals, Nov. 11, 7 p.m.; semifinals, Nov, 18, 7 p.m. Championships, Nov. 25-26.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.