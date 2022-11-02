Anna Song, Palisades run away with City Section girls’ golf championships

Sophomore Anna Song of Palisades fired off one of the best rounds in the history of the City Section girls’ golf finals, finishing with a six-under-par 67 at Balboa Golf Course on Wednesday to win the individual championship and also lead the Dolphins to the team championship.

She had two bogeys and eight birdies. Her putting led to the low round, including one from 18 feet for a birdie.

She likes the Balboa course, having shot 66 at the league finals.

“I loved the layout today,” she said. “It’s wide but sometimes a little tricky.”

She finished eight shots ahead of Chloe Rahn of Palisades and Mackenzie Park of Marshall. They tied for second at 75.

Palisades ran away with the team title over second-place Granada Hills.

Song has been playing golf for seven years and has won on the junior golf tour. She’s a candidate to be a three-time City champion by the time she graduates.