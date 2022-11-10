Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Bruce Rollinson, longtime Mater Dei football coach, retiring at end of year

Mater Dei coach Bruce Rollinson directs his players during a CIF State Championship Open Division win.
Mater Dei coach Bruce Rollinson directs his players during a CIF State Championship Open Division win over San Mateo Serra on Dec. 11, 2021. Rollinson is retiring at the end of the season.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Luca Evans
Share

After 34 years at Santa Ana Mater Dei, longtime Monarchs head football coach Bruce Rollinson is retiring at the end of the season, the school announced Thursday.

Under Rollinson’s tenure, Mater Dei has become one of the top football programs in the country, winning three state championships over the last five seasons. The Monarchs are currently the top-ranked team in the Southern Section, carrying a 10-0 record into a Friday Division 1 playoff matchup with San Juan Capistrano JSerra.

“I have recently decided that this year will be my last year as the head coach of Mater Dei football,” Rollinson wrote in a statement. “After playing at Mater Dei more than 50 years ago, 47 years coaching at Mater Dei and 34 years as the head coach, making this decision at this time with the entire starting line-up returning next year, should make it easier for the next coach and Mater Dei to continue with our winning tradition.”

Mater Dei coach Bruce Rollinson in 2021.

High School Sports

Plaschke: Mater Dei deposition highlights shameful and callous football hazing response

It is clear that Bruce Rollinson, Mater Dei and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Orange refused to do the right thing in response to football hazing.

Advertisement

“During the months after the season, I am blessed to be able to assist closely in the effort to select the new incoming head coach. And in the future, I am committed to supporting the program in any way that I can,” the statement continued.

Mater Dei and Rollinson have been embroiled in controversy after a former Mater Dei football player’s family filed a lawsuit last year describing a culture of hazing within the program that left their son with a traumatic brain injury. Rollinson and Mater Dei have remained quiet about the matter.

Rollinson has compiled a record of 339-86-2 as the Monarchs head coach. Mater Dei hasn’t lost a game since 2019.

Jason Negro, the head coach at rival St. John Bosco, said of the news, “Bruce is a friend of mine. We’re a lot closer than people would expect. I have cherished the rivalry we have had between our two programs. I’m sad to see him retire. I relish the opportunity to play those guys and embrace the greatness his program has brought out in mine.

Duncanville, TX - August 27: The Mater Dei Monarchs warm up before the game against the Duncanville Panthers in Panther Stadium on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 in Duncanville, TX. (Jerome Miron / For the LA Times)

High School Sports

Plaschke: Parents of ex-Mater Dei football player share new details of attack, school response

Exclusive: The parents of a former Mater Dei football player injured during initiation explain why they filed a hazing lawsuit against the school.

High School Sports
Luca Evans

Luca Evans is a multimedia journalist focused on prep sports for the Los Angeles Times. A 2022 graduate of Chapman University, Evans worked as the sports and managing editor of the campus newspaper before beginning freelance work with The Times. He is focused on broadening and diversifying Southern California preps coverage and particularly interested in what makes athletes tick on and off the field.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement