Santa Margarita’s Leigh Chien tops Southern California girls’ golf championship
It was Santa Margarita domination on Thursday at the Southern California girls’ golf championships at Brookside Golf Course.
The Eagles won the team title and Leigh Chien shot a five-under-part 68 to win the individual title.
Lauren Sammon finished second with a 70.
Arcadia finished second and Portola third.
They qualify for the state championships on Nov. 16 at San Gabriel Country Club.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.