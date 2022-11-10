Advertisement
High School Sports

Santa Margarita’s Leigh Chien tops Southern California girls’ golf championship

EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
It was Santa Margarita domination on Thursday at the Southern California girls’ golf championships at Brookside Golf Course.

The Eagles won the team title and Leigh Chien shot a five-under-part 68 to win the individual title.

Lauren Sammon finished second with a 70.

Arcadia finished second and Portola third.

They qualify for the state championships on Nov. 16 at San Gabriel Country Club.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

