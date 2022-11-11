Advertisement
High School Sports

High school football: Friday’s Southern Section results and updated playoff pairings

Football on field.
(Getty Images)
By Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals, Friday

Mater Dei 54, JSerra 14

Los Alamitos 52, Long Beach Poly 42

Mission Viejo 31, Corona Centennial 28

St. John Bosco 49, Orange Lutheran 14

DIVISION 2

Quarterfinals, Friday

Sierra Canyon 42, Gardena Serra 16

Bishop Amat 64, Oak Hills 27

Inglewood 13, Rancho Cucamonga 7

Chaminade 38, Citrus Valley 28

DIVISION 3

Quarterfinals, Friday unless noted

Corona del Mar 41, Chaparral 28

Yorba Linda 30, Palos Verdes 26

#3 El Modena (11-0) vs. #6 Bishop Diego (8-3) at Santa Barbara CC, SATURDAY

Upland 28, West Ranch 21 (OT)

DIVISION 4

Quarterfinals, Friday

Downey 31, Camarillo 28

Cathedral 26, Oxnard Pacifica 21

Cypress 29, Millikan 28

Newport Harbor 49, Newbury Park 28

DIVISION 5

Quarterfinals, Friday

St. Francis 35, Villa Park 28

Aquinas 15, Alemany 13

Leuzinger 21, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 13

Etiwanda 69, Anaheim Canyon 49

DIVISION 6

Quarterfinals, Friday

Orange 34, San Juan Hills 18

Loyola 17, Culver City 14

Calabasas 35, Ramona 14

San Jacinto 51, Oak Park 32

DIVISION 7

Quarterfinals, Friday

Mayfair 12, Claremont 7

Golden Valley 42, Paloma Valley 28

Laguna Hills 35, Ontario Christian 14

Western 26, King 14

DIVISION 8

Quarterfinals, Friday

Rancho Verde 53, Elsinore 25

Lakewood 33, Redondo 7

Northwood 17, Grand Terrace 14

Vista del Lago 26, Crean Lutheran 21

DIVISION 9

Quarterfinals, Friday

Laguna Beach 41, La Quinta 16

Norte Vista 33, Garden Grove 27

San Dimas 45, Tahquitz 21

Diamond Bar 42, Hillcrest 7

DIVISION 10

Quarterfinals, Friday

Palmdale 21, Santa Ana 14

Salesian 28, Sunny Hills 3

Muir 21, Norwalk 0

Baldwin Park 26, Covina 25

DIVISION 11

Quarterfinals, Friday

Bellflower 35, Chino 21

South Pasadena 35, St. Margaret’s 21

Walnut 18, Campbell Hall 14

Rim of the World 20, Westminster 13

DIVISION 12

Quarterfinals, Friday

Lancaster 34, Montebello 8

Arroyo 27, Los Altos 19 (Thursday)

Hueneme 26, Santa Ana Valley 14

Cerritos Valley Christian 35, Portola 34 (OT)

DIVISION 13

Quarterfinals, Friday

Bishop Montgomery 35, Colton 28

Arrowhead Christian 14, Santa Paula 13

Maranatha 49, Jurupa Valley 47 (OT)

San Gabriel 22, Miller 10

DIVISION 14

Quarterfinals, Friday

Whittier Christian 28, Bolsa Grande 21

St. Monica 34, Garey 21

Bassett 30, Fontana 26

Lynwood 27, Rosemead 26

FOOTBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION

8 MAN

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals, as noted

CSDR 58, Flintridge Prep 20 (Friday)

#2 Faith Baptist (8-0) at Grace Brethren (7-3), Saturday, 1 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Quarterfinals, as noted

Lancaster Baptist 40, Cuyama Valley 8 (Friday)

#4 Hesperia Christian (8-2) at Villanova Prep (6-2), Saturday, 12:30 p.m.

Coast Union 28, Santa Clarita Christian 26 (Friday)

Avalon 30, Desert Chapel 28 (Friday)

NEXT WEEK

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

Semifinals, Nov. 18, 7 p.m.

#4 Los Alamitos (9-2) at #1 Mater Dei (11-0)

#2 St. John Bosco (10-1) at #6 Mission Viejo (10-1)

DIVISION 2

Semifinals, Nov. 18, 7 p.m.

#8 Sierra Canyon (8-4) at #4 Bishop Amat (9-3)

#2 Chaminade (10-2) at #3 Inglewood (12-0)

DIVISION 3

Semifinals, Nov. 18, 7 p.m.

#1 Corona del Mar (9-3) at #4 Yorba Linda (12-0)

El Modena/Bishop Diego winner at #7 Upland (8-4)

DIVISION 4

Semifinals, Nov. 18, 7 p.m.

#4 Cathedral (10-2) at #9 Downey (10-2)

#2 Newport Harbor (8-4) at #3 Cypress (12-0)

DIVISION 5

Semifinals, Nov. 18, 7 p.m.

#4 Aquinas (10-2) at #9 St. Francis (9-3)

#6 Leuzinger (6-6) at #2 Etiwanda (7-5)

DIVISION 6

Semifinals, Nov. 18, 7 p.m.

#4 Loyola (7-5) at #8 Orange (10-2)

#3 Calabasas (8-4) at #10 San Jacinto (10-2)

DIVISION 7

Semifinals, Nov. 18, 7 p.m.

#5 Golden Valley (8-4) at #1 Mayfair (8-4)

#7 Western (10-1) at #14 Laguna Hills (11-1)

DIVISION 8

Semifinals, Nov. 18, 7 p.m.

#5 Lakewood (7-5) at #16 Rancho Verde (5-7)

#2 Vista del Lago (9-3) at #11 Northwood (11-1)

DIVISION 9

Semifinals, Friday, 7 p.m.

#4 Norte Vista (9-3) at #8 Laguna Beach (9-3)

#6 San Dimas (8-4) at #15 Diamond Bar (11-1)

DIVISION 10

Semifinals, Nov. 18, 7 p.m.

#9 Palmdale (8-4) at #13 Salesian (9-3)

#6 Muir (6-6) at #15 Baldwin Park (10-2)

DIVISION 11

Semifinals, Nov. 18, 7 p.m.

#8 Bellflower (10-2) at #5 South Pasadena (10-2)

#7 Rim of the World (7-5) at #11 Walnut (9-3)

DIVISION 12

Semifinals, Nov. 18, 7 p.m.

#1 Lancaster (7-5) at #4 Arroyo (9-3)

#6 Hueneme (6-6) at #2 Cerritos Valley Christian (5-7)

DIVISION 13

Semifinals, Nov. 18, 7 p.m.

#12 Arrowhead Christian (8-4) at #1 Bishop Montgomery (9-2-1)

#3 Maranatha (11-0-1) at #2 San Gabriel (8-3)

DIVISION 14

Semifinals, Nov. 18, 7 p.m.

#4 St. Monica (7-5) at #8 Whittier Christian (8-4)

#14 Bassett (5-7) at #10 Lynwood (8-4)

NOTES: Championships, Nov. 25-26.

FOOTBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION

8 MAN

DIVISION 1

Championship, Nov. 18 or 19

#1 CSDR (11-0) at Faith Baptist/Grace Brethren winner

DIVISION 2

Semifinals, Nov. 18 or 19

Hesperia Christian/Villanova Prep winner at #1 Lancaster Baptist (9-1)

#3 Coast Union (9-2) at Avalon (4-5)

NOTES: Championship, Nov. 25 or 26.

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

