Prep basketball roundup: Harvard-Westlake rolls to victory over Venice

Harvard-Westlake, a team expected to challenge Corona Centennial for Open Division supremacy in basketball this season, was treated to a challenge in its first game no one wants to face — a zone defense from Venice.

It took a little time to adjust. The Wolverines were throwing up too many threes. Late in the second quarter, with the inside game of Jacob Huggins and the scoring of Trent Perry, they began to pull away. When the final buzzer sounded, they had a 72-35 victory over Venice in the St. Monica tournament.

Huggins and Perry each finished with 15 points. Brady Dunlap didn’t play in the second half after limping off with an ankle injury.

Trent Perry has nine points. pic.twitter.com/VFbwd4EfpW — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 15, 2022

“It was definitely a different look,” Perry said.

Venice made it to the Division III state finals last season in Sacramento and should be a solid team in a wide open City Section with returning All-City player Tyler Hunt, who scored 15 points until fouling out.

They teach taking charging fouls at Harvard-Westlake. pic.twitter.com/siP7lrf9Jm — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 15, 2022

The Wolverines got lots of playing time for two freshmen, 6-foot-8 Dominique Bentho and 6-3 Amir Jones. Both will be contributors.

First points of senior year for Dusty Stromer of SO Notre Dame. Chose high school over playing for money in some league designed for exposure. pic.twitter.com/t5VahtC5c4 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 15, 2022

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 73, Saugus 65: With transfer students Mercy Miller and Caleb Foster still not cleared by the Southern Section, the Knights struggled before winning in the Providence tournament. Dusty Stromer scored 22 points while playing sick. Max Tengan, a transfer from Santa Clarita Christian, made an impressive debut for Saugus, scoring 24 points.

Loyola 67, Knight 45: Hugh Vandeweghe finished with 24 points and Jonas de Krassel added 21 points for the Cubs.

Shalhevet 78, Bishop Alemany 57: Nathan Sellam scored 29 points and Alvi Halpert 15 for Shalhevet. Freshman Sam Jacobsen scored 10 in his debut.

Salesian 71, Chadwick 56: Jude Harris scored 28 points and made eight threes for Salesian.

Lawndale 55, Cleveland 42: Justin Rosenbaum scored 20 points for Cleveland in the St. Monica tournament.

Orange Lutheran 88, Arlington 52: Cannon Potter, David Manea and Zion Paleo all had 15 points for the Lancers.

JSerra 52, Montwood 27: Spencer Ranik had 20 points for the Lions.

Dominguez 61, Ocean View 47: Isaac Sowell contributed 26 points and 22 rebounds for the Dons.

Tesoro 67, Placentia Valencia 28: Carson Brown scored 25 points for Tesoro.

Granada Hills 72, Moorpark 56: Noah Ramirez had 19 points for the Highlanders.

Santa Clara 63, Santa Paula 52: Tony Barrera had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Rolling Hills Prep 57, Western 16: Alec Peterson led the way with 23 points.

Damien 75, Sunny Hills 51: Nate Garcia led Damien with 26 points.