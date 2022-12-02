Prep sports roundup: Lynwood freshman Jason Crowe Jr. scores 51 points

If you haven’t heard of Jason Crowe Jr., you will soon. The freshman guard scored 51 points on Friday to lead Lynwood to a 101-81 win over Lawndale.

His father is the head basketball coach at Lynwood. Crowe Jr. has been training under him for years and is already making an impact in his rookie season of varsity basketball.

Santa Ana Mater Dei 69, Pace Academy 66: In London, the Monarchs won behind Zach Davidson, who scored 21 points.

Crespi 58, Bakersfield 33: The Celts improved to 8-0 and will play unbeaten Oxnard in the Simi Valley tournament final at 4 p.m. Saturday. Stephen Kankole had 14 points.

West Ranch 95, Saugus 59: Jaqari Miles and Andrew Meadow each scored 24 points for West Ranch’s 26th consecutive Foothill League win. Max Tengan had 11 points for Saugus.

Valencia 66, Castaic 40: Kai Davis had 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Valencia.

Simi Valley 87, San Marcos 63: Ryder Mjoen led the Pioneers with 26 points and Justin Rener had 22.

Rancho Cucamonga 73, King 49: Aaron Glass contributed 25 points in an IE Classic semifinal. The hosts will play Etiwanda in the final on Saturday at Rancho Cucamonga.

Village Christian 64, King/Drew 49: Thomas Luczak had 12 points and Jaden Karuletwa 11 for Village Christian.

Rolling Hills Prep 63, Santa Monica 38: JV Brown poured in 27 points for Rolling Hills.

St. John Bosco 95, Santa Barbara 51: Jack Turner scored 24 points and Elzie Harrington had 23 for St. John Bosco.

Mira Costa 70, Brentwood 69: Trey Pearce won it for Mira Costa by making a basket with five seconds left. James Olofson had 23 points and 15 rebounds for Brentwood.

Chaminade 72, Royal 66: Jonas Thurman had 17 points for Chaminade.

Oak Park 65, Maranatha 64: Trey McDonald and Niko Limbert each scored 17 points to send Oak Park into the Rose City championship game against Village Christian.

Narbonne 56, Windward 50: Marcus Adams Jr. finished with 25 points and 16 rebounds for the Gauchos.

Loyola 55, Downey 49: Jonas de Krassel finished with 19 points for the Cubs.

Tesoro 84, Portola 70: Nathan Draper and Carson Brown each scored 24 points for Tesoro.

Northridge Academy 79, San Fernando 37: Sophomore Dylan Goosen had 24 points for Northridge Academy.

Cleveland 56, Compton Centennial 29: JD Wyatt finished with 19 points for Cleveland.

St. Anthony 80, Long Beach Wilson 59: Tyler Small led the way with 21 points.

Girls’ basketball

Chaminade 70, Granada Hills 65: Payton Montgomery scored 19 points for the Eagles. Marianne Boco scored 33 points for Granada Hills.

Windward 67, Crenshaw 41: Skye Belker led Windward with 28 points.

Boys’ soccer

Servite 1, Long Beach Wilson 0: Parker Buetow scored for the Friars.