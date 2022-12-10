Prep basketball roundup: Oxnard is 9-0 after winning Arroyo Grande tournament championship

It was the battle of unbeaten Ventura County basketball teams on Saturday night in the championship game of the Arroyo Grande tournament.

Oxnard and Thousand Oaks battled it out before Oxnard (9-0) prevailed 69-65. Dominik Contreras finished with 24 points for the Yellowjackets and was named tournament MVP. Thousand Oaks dropped to 8-1.

St. John Bosco 60, La Mirada 50: The Braves (9-0) won their tournament championship behind MVP Kade Bonam, a sophomore.

King Triton's Clash On The Coast Tournament



CHAMPIONS!!

Final!



Oaks Christian 55

Heritage Christian 47



Oaks (10-0)

Leading Scorers:

Stevie Amar 6 pts 11 Reb (Tourney MVP)

Brett Johnson 13 pts (All tourney)

Isayah Garcia 14 pts

Nick Giarrusso 11 pts

Stevie Prudholme 5 pts pic.twitter.com/nNSQwCbu9l — Oaks Christian Boys Basketball (@Oaksboyshoops) December 11, 2022

Oaks Christian 55, Heritage Christian 47: The Lions improved to 10-0 under second-year coach Mark Amaral in winning the Oxnard Pacifica tournament. Stevie Amar was tournament MVP.

Brentwood wins on game-winning shot from Jordan Houegban. pic.twitter.com/gGQujIBBXz — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 11, 2022

Brentwood 55, St. Anthony 54: The Eagles won their division at the Beverly Hills tournament, with Andrew Lubliner and MJ Coleman each scoring 13 points. The MVP was Jordan Houegban, who made the game-winning basket.

Corona Centennial 75, Bishop Gorman 53: Aaron McBride and Jared McCain each scored 15 points for the Huskies.

Harvard-Westlake 76, Arizona Ironwood 49: The visiting Wolverines (10-0) turned a two-point halftime lead into a rout. Brady Dunlap scored 17 points and Jacob Huggins had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Santa Margarita 80, Chula Vista Mater Dei 57: The Eagles improved to 8-1. Rockwell Reynolds scored 25 points and Ethan Rhee added 20 points.

El Dorado 73, Long Beach Millikan 71: Cooper Bladow, a 6-3 senior guard, scored 45 points for El Dorado.

Fairfax 69, Lynwood 68: Weston Maddox hit the game-winning shot for Fairfax. Isaiah Burton had 19 points. Freshman Jason Crowe Jr. scored 46 points for Lynwood.

Rancho Cucamonga 56, Gahr 49: Shadale Knight scored 28 points for 12-1 Rancho Christian.

Royal 62, Pacifica 27: Sophomore Ace Arnold scored 29 points for Royal.

Simi Valley 62, Ventura 41: Ryder Mjoen finished with 18 points for the Pioneers.

Duncanville (Texas) 94, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 77: The Knights were unable to stay with the No. 1 team in Texas. Dusty Stromer had 32 points and Caleb Foster added 24.

Girls’ basketball

Etiwanda 74, Ontario Christian 51: The Eagles won the Troy tournament championship and improved to 9-0.

Brentwood 72, Lynwood 58: Lev Feiman led the Eagles (8-3) with 15 points.