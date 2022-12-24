Crenshaw boys’ basketball improves to 13-0 after winning San Pedro tournament

Crenshaw High has started the boys’ basketball season with 13 consecutive victories, its latest coming in a 75-69 win over San Pedro in the championship game of the Pirates’ tournament Friday night.

Guard AJ Robinson was named tournament MVP for the Cougars (13-0), scoring 17 points after overcoming early foul trouble. King Peterson scored 15 points and Jeremiah Blackmon had 12 points.

Another City Section team off to an impressive start is Narbonne, which is 7-2 after winning the Gardena Serra tournament championship in an 80-55 win over Washington Prep. The big news for the Gauchos is they are finally near full strength after Windward transfer Troy Jones scored 16 points in his season debut. Marcus Adams Jr. led the way with 30 points.

Advertisement

In a battle between the top teams in Ventura County, Oak Park handed Oxnard its first defeat 52-49. Isaiah Sherrard finished with 23 points and 15 rebounds.

Mira Costa improved to 13-0 with a 70-37 win over El Segundo. Dylan Black finished with 14 points.

Sierra Canyon is 10-2 after an 82-47 win over Saugus. Isaiah Elohim scored 20 points.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame got its big three back together in an 85-74 win over Campbell Hall. Caleb Foster scored 33 points, Mercy Miller 21 and Dusty Stromer 17.