Prep roundup: Corona Centennial wins in trip to Hoophall Classic

On Saturday, Corona Centennial added to its resume of facing top basketball opponents. The Huskies (17-3) took a cross-country trip to Massachusetts and came away with a 66-62 victory over New Jersey Camden at the Hoophall Classic at Springfield College.

Duke-bound Jared McCain made six three-pointers and finished with 27 points for Centennial. Aaron McBride added 11 points and Devin Williams 10.

Duke commit Jared McCain pulled up from the NBA range@J_mccain_24 pic.twitter.com/4QA7k6wLCz — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) January 15, 2023

Kentucky commit DJ Wagner led Camden with 27 points.

Foothill 62, Chaparral 53: Trying to come up with eight teams for the Southern Section Open Division basketball playoffs is going to be a guessing game for the next few weeks, but one team in the mix is surging Foothill, which won its 15th consecutive game. Foothill is 20-1 and owns a victory over Rancho Christian. Travis Paleo scored 16 points, and Carlo Billings had 15.

Dominguez 71, Viewpoint 44: Isaac Sowell had 33 points, 21 rebounds and six blocks for Dominguez.

Rolling Hills Prep 57, Inglewood 33: JV Brown finished with 19 points for Rolling Hills Prep.

Westchester 54, Peninsula 46: Michael Hill scored 17 points for the Comets.

Providence 76, Taft 73: Providence picked up the triumph at Village Christian.

Village Christian 64, Littlerock 46: Thomas Luczak had 15 points, making seven of eight shots, for Village Christian.

Servite 60, Palisades 50 (2OT): In double overtime, the Friars prevailed. Aaron Balistrieri had 12 points for Servite.

Thousand Oaks 82, Cleveland 61: Trent MacLean finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds for Cleveland.

Mayfair 67, Esperanza 62: Desmon Botts had 24 points and eight rebounds for Mayfair.

Walnut 74, Arcadia 56: Malik Khouzam scored 23 points and became Walnut’s all-time scoring leader with 1,476 career points.

St. Monica 61, Lynwood 60: Freshman Jason Crowe Jr. scored 41 points in the loss for Lynwood at Fairfax.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 79, Oakwood 66: Caleb Foster finished with 24 points and Mercy Miller 21 for Notre Dame.

Girls’ basketball

What a play by USC commit JuJu Watkins 🔥🔥 #FightOn pic.twitter.com/9Bei3CB741 — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) January 14, 2023

Sierra Canyon 67, Sidwell Friends (Washington, D.C.) 55: Despite an ankle injury to Juju Watkins that caused her to limp for much of the second half, the Trailblazers (19-0) stayed unbeaten with a victory at the Hoophall Classic. Watkins finished with 29 points and 14 rebounds. Mackenly Randolph had 22 points and 14 rebounds.

Westchester 64, Long Beach Poly 44: The unbeaten Comets (19-0) showed they also can beat Southern Section schools. Mariah Blake scored 23 points. Andrea Perkins led Poly with 18 points.

Windward 69, Corona Santiago 48: Skye Belker contributed 29 points and Olivia Lagao 16 for Windward.

Ontario Christian 57, Bishop Montgomery 55: Ontario Christian pulled out the win at Mater Dei.

Girls’ water polo

Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions MVP is senior GK @annareed_17 of @NewportAquatics, while Newport junior center @ryanchalupnik, right, was all-tournament team. Angie Peterson, center, made a couple big goals late for the Sailors as well. @TheDailyPilot pic.twitter.com/Wq282dviBd — Matt Szabo (@mjszabo) January 15, 2023

Newport Harbor 13, Laguna Beach 11 (OT): Newport Harbor rallied to win the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions in overtime.