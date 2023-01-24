Sierra Canyon’s Bronny James and Juju Watkins selected as McDonald’s All-Americans

As buzz around Bronny James’ college commitment continues to grow, the Sierra Canyon boys’ basketball senior checked off a major high school honor on Tuesday, tabbed to play in the McDonald’s All-American game March 28 at Houston’s Toyota Center.

James joined Sierra Canyon girls’ star Juju Watkins as Trailblazers represented among a group of 48 total named to the men’s and women’s rosters — the first time, according to historically available rosters, that a Los Angeles-area school has named All-Americans on the men and women’s side in the same year. Corona Centennial four-year senior Jared McCain was also tabbed for the men’s game.

James follows in the footsteps of four Sierra Canyon boys selected as All-Americans in the past three years: now-UCLA guard Amari Bailey and USC big Kijani Wright in 2022, and NBA sophomores BJ Boston and Ziaire Williams in 2020. After injury-plagued seasons at Sierra Canyon spent playing a complementary role to top talent, James has more often stepped into the limelight this season, a steady catalyst on both ends of the floor who gives the 18-5 Trailblazers a relentless transition identity.

Watkins was a no-doubt selection, the consensus top women’s basketball prospect in the country authoring a historically great senior season for an undefeated Sierra Canyon program. The USC commit is averaging 26.1 points, 14.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.6 steals a game.

It’s just the latest award in a stacked trophy case, as she’s earned back-to-back Los Angeles Times girls’ basketball player of the year awards, was selected the Gatorade state player of the year last year and won a gold medal for USA basketball last summer.

McCain, meanwhile, will cross off one of the final items on a board of high school goals he’s been developing for years. A senior guard who’s helped Corona Centennial win back-to-back state championships, McCain was named the Gatorade state player of the year last season and has played an even bigger role on a 20-3 Huskies squad this season.

La Jolla Country Day’s Jada Williams and Breya Cunningham, a point guard-big connection that galvanizes the Torreys, were also named to the women’s roster to round out representation from Southern California.