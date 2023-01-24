Sierra Canyon’s Bronny James and Juju Watkins selected as McDonald’s All-Americans
As buzz around Bronny James’ college commitment continues to grow, the Sierra Canyon boys’ basketball senior checked off a major high school honor on Tuesday, tabbed to play in the McDonald’s All-American game March 28 at Houston’s Toyota Center.
James joined Sierra Canyon girls’ star Juju Watkins as Trailblazers represented among a group of 48 total named to the men’s and women’s rosters — the first time, according to historically available rosters, that a Los Angeles-area school has named All-Americans on the men and women’s side in the same year. Corona Centennial four-year senior Jared McCain was also tabbed for the men’s game.
James follows in the footsteps of four Sierra Canyon boys selected as All-Americans in the past three years: now-UCLA guard Amari Bailey and USC big Kijani Wright in 2022, and NBA sophomores BJ Boston and Ziaire Williams in 2020. After injury-plagued seasons at Sierra Canyon spent playing a complementary role to top talent, James has more often stepped into the limelight this season, a steady catalyst on both ends of the floor who gives the 18-5 Trailblazers a relentless transition identity.
Watkins was a no-doubt selection, the consensus top women’s basketball prospect in the country authoring a historically great senior season for an undefeated Sierra Canyon program. The USC commit is averaging 26.1 points, 14.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.6 steals a game.
Bronny James is just starting to “see who he is” down the stretch of his senior season at Sierra Canyon High, according to head coach Andre Chevalier.
It’s just the latest award in a stacked trophy case, as she’s earned back-to-back Los Angeles Times girls’ basketball player of the year awards, was selected the Gatorade state player of the year last year and won a gold medal for USA basketball last summer.
McCain, meanwhile, will cross off one of the final items on a board of high school goals he’s been developing for years. A senior guard who’s helped Corona Centennial win back-to-back state championships, McCain was named the Gatorade state player of the year last season and has played an even bigger role on a 20-3 Huskies squad this season.
La Jolla Country Day’s Jada Williams and Breya Cunningham, a point guard-big connection that galvanizes the Torreys, were also named to the women’s roster to round out representation from Southern California.
