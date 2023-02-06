Advertisement
High school girls’ soccer: Southern Section wild-card results and updated pairings

Soccer balls on the field.
(Adam Hunger / Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Time staff
SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ SOCCER

DIVISION 4

Wild-card matches, Monday

Bloomington 0, Linfield Christian 0 (Bloomington advances on penalties, 3-2)

Bishop Montgomery 3, Oxnard Pacifica 0

Redlands East Valley 5, Gabrielino 1

Temple City 3, Westminster 1

Oak Park 2, Agoura 1

Paloma Valley 3, Yucaipa 2

Western Christian 3, Patriot 0

Canyon Country Canyon 3, Knight 0

Serrano 2, Katella 1

California 4, Bellflower 0

First round, Wednesday

Bloomington at #1 Cerritos

University Prep at Ocean View

Bishop Montgomery at Arcadia

Palm Springs at Don Lugo

Redlands East Valley at Viewpoint

Temple City at Arlington

Oak Park at Santa Paula

#4 El Rancho at Tahquitz

Paloma Valley at Coachella Valley

Western Christian at Palm Desert

Montclair at South Pasadena

Canyon Country Canyon at Ventura

Camarillo at Cerritos Valley Christian

Santa Clara at Temescal Canyon

Serrano at Beverly Hills

California at #2 Marlborough

DIVISION 5

Wild-card matches, Monday

Campbell Hall 2, Hueneme 1

Santa Ana 2, Lakewood 1

Fillmore 4, Laguna Blanca 0

Windward 1, Chadwick 1 (Windward advances on penalties, 4-3)

Anaheim Fairmont 4, Immaculate Heart 1

Crean Lutheran 9, New Roads 0

Highland 2, Los Altos 1

Burbank Burroughs 4, Thacher 1

Riverside North 4, Covina 1

First round, Wednesday

Miller at #1 Hemet

Campbell Hall at Cate

Rancho Verde at Monrovia

Santa Ana at Rialto

Barstow at Ontario Christian

Fillmore at Foothill Tech

Windward at Archer

#4 Anaheim Fairmont at Lennox Academy

#3 Crean Lutheran at Nuview Bridge

Highland at Charter Oak

Summit at Channel Islands

Burbank Burroughs at St. Genevieve

Riverside North at Costa Mesa

Riverside Prep at Louisville

Canyon Springs at Jurupa Valley

Desert Mirage at #2 Walnut

DIVISION 6

Wild-card matches, Monday

Pasadena 2, CAMS 0

Carter 4, Indio 0

Chino 6, Temecula Prep 0

Estancia 1, Los Amigos 0

First round, Wednesday

Santa Rosa Academy at #1 Xavier Prep

Citrus Hill at Elsinore

Desert Hot Springs at Garey

Pasadena at Schurr

Academy for Academic Excellence at Gahr

Pomona Catholic at Jurupa Hills

Alhambra at Arroyo Valley

Carter at #4 Geffen

La Reina at #3 Anaheim

Eisenhower at Excelsior

Garden Grove Santiago at San Jacinto

Chino at Sierra Vista

Milken at Leuzinger

Ramona Convent at Irvine

Estancia at Palmdale Aerospace

Moreno Valley at #2 Ramona

DIVISION 7

Wild-card matches, Monday

Victor Valley 7, Rubidoux 0

Azusa 2, Hawthorne 0

Norwalk 7, Edgewood 1

Heritage Christian 3, Pioneer 2

Buckley 3, Compton Early College 0

San Jacinto Valley Academy 2, Silver Valley 1

Arroyo 3, Sacred Heart 1

Littlerock 5, Vasquez 0

First round, Wednesday

#1 Victor Valley at Rim of the World

Avalon at Whittier Christian

Azusa at St. Mary’s Academy

Oxford Academy at Shalhevet

Norwalk at Magnolia

Alverno at El Monte

Heritage Christian at Oakwood

Academy of Careers & Exploration at #4 Gladstone

AGBU at #3 Santa Clarita Christian

Buckley at Cantwell-Sacred Heart

Santa Ana Valley at St. Pius X-St. Matthias

San Jacinto Valley Academy at Westminster La Quinta

Arroyo at Animo Leadership

Littlerock at Samueli

St. Monica at Pomona

Santa Monica Pacifica Christian at #2 Bell Gardens

