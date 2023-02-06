High school girls’ soccer: Southern Section wild-card results and updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS’ SOCCER
DIVISION 4
Wild-card matches, Monday
Bloomington 0, Linfield Christian 0 (Bloomington advances on penalties, 3-2)
Bishop Montgomery 3, Oxnard Pacifica 0
Redlands East Valley 5, Gabrielino 1
Temple City 3, Westminster 1
Oak Park 2, Agoura 1
Paloma Valley 3, Yucaipa 2
Western Christian 3, Patriot 0
Canyon Country Canyon 3, Knight 0
Serrano 2, Katella 1
California 4, Bellflower 0
First round, Wednesday
Bloomington at #1 Cerritos
University Prep at Ocean View
Bishop Montgomery at Arcadia
Palm Springs at Don Lugo
Redlands East Valley at Viewpoint
Temple City at Arlington
Oak Park at Santa Paula
#4 El Rancho at Tahquitz
Paloma Valley at Coachella Valley
Western Christian at Palm Desert
Montclair at South Pasadena
Canyon Country Canyon at Ventura
Camarillo at Cerritos Valley Christian
Santa Clara at Temescal Canyon
Serrano at Beverly Hills
California at #2 Marlborough
DIVISION 5
Wild-card matches, Monday
Campbell Hall 2, Hueneme 1
Santa Ana 2, Lakewood 1
Fillmore 4, Laguna Blanca 0
Windward 1, Chadwick 1 (Windward advances on penalties, 4-3)
Anaheim Fairmont 4, Immaculate Heart 1
Crean Lutheran 9, New Roads 0
Highland 2, Los Altos 1
Burbank Burroughs 4, Thacher 1
Riverside North 4, Covina 1
First round, Wednesday
Miller at #1 Hemet
Campbell Hall at Cate
Rancho Verde at Monrovia
Santa Ana at Rialto
Barstow at Ontario Christian
Fillmore at Foothill Tech
Windward at Archer
#4 Anaheim Fairmont at Lennox Academy
#3 Crean Lutheran at Nuview Bridge
Highland at Charter Oak
Summit at Channel Islands
Burbank Burroughs at St. Genevieve
Riverside North at Costa Mesa
Riverside Prep at Louisville
Canyon Springs at Jurupa Valley
Desert Mirage at #2 Walnut
DIVISION 6
Wild-card matches, Monday
Pasadena 2, CAMS 0
Carter 4, Indio 0
Chino 6, Temecula Prep 0
Estancia 1, Los Amigos 0
First round, Wednesday
Santa Rosa Academy at #1 Xavier Prep
Citrus Hill at Elsinore
Desert Hot Springs at Garey
Pasadena at Schurr
Academy for Academic Excellence at Gahr
Pomona Catholic at Jurupa Hills
Alhambra at Arroyo Valley
Carter at #4 Geffen
La Reina at #3 Anaheim
Eisenhower at Excelsior
Garden Grove Santiago at San Jacinto
Chino at Sierra Vista
Milken at Leuzinger
Ramona Convent at Irvine
Estancia at Palmdale Aerospace
Moreno Valley at #2 Ramona
DIVISION 7
Wild-card matches, Monday
Victor Valley 7, Rubidoux 0
Azusa 2, Hawthorne 0
Norwalk 7, Edgewood 1
Heritage Christian 3, Pioneer 2
Buckley 3, Compton Early College 0
San Jacinto Valley Academy 2, Silver Valley 1
Arroyo 3, Sacred Heart 1
Littlerock 5, Vasquez 0
First round, Wednesday
#1 Victor Valley at Rim of the World
Avalon at Whittier Christian
Azusa at St. Mary’s Academy
Oxford Academy at Shalhevet
Norwalk at Magnolia
Alverno at El Monte
Heritage Christian at Oakwood
Academy of Careers & Exploration at #4 Gladstone
AGBU at #3 Santa Clarita Christian
Buckley at Cantwell-Sacred Heart
Santa Ana Valley at St. Pius X-St. Matthias
San Jacinto Valley Academy at Westminster La Quinta
Arroyo at Animo Leadership
Littlerock at Samueli
St. Monica at Pomona
Santa Monica Pacifica Christian at #2 Bell Gardens
