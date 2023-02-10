High school boys’ basketball: City playoff results and updated pairings

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m. #8 North Valley Military at #1 Port of Los Angeles #13 New Designs University Park at #5 Triumph #14 New Designs Watts at #6 Contreras #7 Elizabeth at #2 University Pathways Public Service

DIVISION V Second round, Friday Port of Los Angeles 92, Alliance Marine 65 North Valley Military 57, Alliance Bloomfield 47 Triumph 40, East College Prep 35 New Designs University Park 52, Dymally 50 New Designs Watts 72, Math/Science 66 Contreras 55, USC-Media Arts/Engineering 29 Elizabeth 87, Collins 46 University Pathways Public Service 72, WISH 52

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m. #9 University Prep Value at #1 Sotomayor #5 West Adams at #4 Canoga Park #6 Valley Arts/Sciences at #3 Huntington Park #7 Animo Venice at #2 Middle College

DIVISION IV Second round, Friday Sotomayor 68, Lake Balboa 32 University Prep Value 77, Annenberg 60 West Adams 74, Los Angeles Leadership 38 Canoga Park 55, Rivera 35 Huntington Park 42, Maywood CES 36 Valley Arts/Sciences 54, Foshay 45 Animo Venice 61, Maywood 53 Middle College 50, East Valley 45

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m. #9 Los Angeles Jordan at #1 Garfield #13 New West at #5 North Hollywood #6 Hawkins at #3 Marquez #7 Northridge at #2 Arleta

DIVISION III Second round, Friday Garfield 78, Animo De La Hoya 43 Los Angeles Jordan 70, Bell 48 North Hollywood 83, Vaughn 66 New West 70, Franklin 52 Marquez 64, Chavez 45 Hawkins 64, Downtown Magnets 56 Northridge 71, Los Angeles Wilson 60 Arleta 63, San Fernando 50

Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m. #9 Cleveland at #1 Rancho Dominguez #5 Legacy at #4 South Gate #6 Los Angeles Marshall at #3 Eagle Rock #7 Granada Hills Kennedy at #2 Bravo

Semifinals, Feb. 17 or 18 at Birmingham or Hamilton #5 Los Angeles CES vs. #1 Venice #6 Granada Hills vs. #2 Grant

Semifinals, Feb. 18 at Pasadena CC (5:30 and 7 p.m.) #8 Westchester vs. #4 Taft #3 Fairfax vs. #2 Birmingham

