High school boys’ basketball: City playoff results and updated pairings
BOYS’ BASKETBALL CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Friday
Westchester 60, Narbonne 56
Taft 66, King/Drew 43
Fairfax 74, Crenshaw 71
Birmingham 76, San Pedro 64
Semifinals, Feb. 18 at Pasadena CC (5:30 and 7 p.m.)
#8 Westchester vs. #4 Taft
#3 Fairfax vs. #2 Birmingham
DIVISION I
Second round, Friday
Venice 72, El Camino Real 45
Los Angeles CES 42, Gardena 40
Granada Hills 51, Palisades 49
Grant 85, Chatsworth 73
Semifinals, Feb. 17 or 18 at Birmingham or Hamilton
#5 Los Angeles CES vs. #1 Venice
#6 Granada Hills vs. #2 Grant
DIVISION II
Second round, Friday
Rancho Dominguez 93, Manual Arts 72
Cleveland 71, Verdugo Hills 58
Legacy 49, Lincoln 40
South Gate 65, Roybal 48
Eagle Rock 73, View Park 41
Los Angeles Marshall 63, Sylmar 56
Granada Hills Kennedy 49, Los Angeles University 48
Bravo 51, Los Angeles 39
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
#9 Cleveland at #1 Rancho Dominguez
#5 Legacy at #4 South Gate
#6 Los Angeles Marshall at #3 Eagle Rock
#7 Granada Hills Kennedy at #2 Bravo
DIVISION III
Second round, Friday
Garfield 78, Animo De La Hoya 43
Los Angeles Jordan 70, Bell 48
North Hollywood 83, Vaughn 66
New West 70, Franklin 52
Marquez 64, Chavez 45
Hawkins 64, Downtown Magnets 56
Northridge 71, Los Angeles Wilson 60
Arleta 63, San Fernando 50
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
#9 Los Angeles Jordan at #1 Garfield
#13 New West at #5 North Hollywood
#6 Hawkins at #3 Marquez
#7 Northridge at #2 Arleta
DIVISION IV
Second round, Friday
Sotomayor 68, Lake Balboa 32
University Prep Value 77, Annenberg 60
West Adams 74, Los Angeles Leadership 38
Canoga Park 55, Rivera 35
Huntington Park 42, Maywood CES 36
Valley Arts/Sciences 54, Foshay 45
Animo Venice 61, Maywood 53
Middle College 50, East Valley 45
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
#9 University Prep Value at #1 Sotomayor
#5 West Adams at #4 Canoga Park
#6 Valley Arts/Sciences at #3 Huntington Park
#7 Animo Venice at #2 Middle College
DIVISION V
Second round, Friday
Port of Los Angeles 92, Alliance Marine 65
North Valley Military 57, Alliance Bloomfield 47
Triumph 40, East College Prep 35
New Designs University Park 52, Dymally 50
New Designs Watts 72, Math/Science 66
Contreras 55, USC-Media Arts/Engineering 29
Elizabeth 87, Collins 46
University Pathways Public Service 72, WISH 52
Quarterfinals, Wednesday, 7 p.m.
#8 North Valley Military at #1 Port of Los Angeles
#13 New Designs University Park at #5 Triumph
#14 New Designs Watts at #6 Contreras
#7 Elizabeth at #2 University Pathways Public Service
NOTES: Semifinals, Feb. 17-18. Championships, Feb. 22-25.
