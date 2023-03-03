High school baseball and softball: Thursday’s scores
BASEBALL
Baldwin Park 3, Gladstone 0
Barstow 13, Granite Hills 6
Carpinteria 4, Hueneme 3
Castaic 11, Santa Clara 0
Compton 4, Compton Early College 1
Cornerstone Christian 14, Sherman Indian 0
Corona del Mar 8, Newport Harbor 4
Crespi 4, Chaminade 3
de Toledo 6, Foothill Tech 0
Diamond Bar 8, California 2
Duarte 3, Mountain View 2
Dunn 13, Coastal Christian 1
Edgewood 17, Bassett 0
El Camino Real 8, Los Angeles Roosevelt 4
Faith Baptist 14, Lancaster Baptist 0
Fontana 11, Norte Vista 1
Foothill 8, Esperanza 3
Fountain Valley 11, Segerstrom 0
Garden Grove 11, Lawndale 3
Granada Hills 6, Palisades 4
Hawthorne Math/Science 6, WISH 5
Hemet 5, Canyon Springs 0
Indio 21, Calipatria 0
Irvine University 2, Laguna Hills 1
JSerra 7, Cypress 4
Kaiser 2, Arlington 1
Katella 1, Anaheim 0
La Mirada 7, Warren 0
Lakeside 13, Vista del Lago 0
Lancaster 6, Hesperia 4
Lancaster Desert Christian 7, Knight 2
Los Alamitos 3, Capistrano Valley 0
Milken 9, Santa Monica Pacifica Christian 0
Millikan 4, Marina 0
Mission Viejo 8, Aliso Niguel 1
Newbury Park Adventist 5, Gorman 1
Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 4, Tarbut V’Torah 2
Northwood 18, Sage Hill 0
Orange Vista 5, Rancho Verde 3
Paloma Valley 3, Temescal Canyon 2
Portola 8, Irvine 0
Riverside Poly 6, Heritage 3
Shalhevet 9, Vistamar 3
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 7, Alemany 0
Silver Valley 6, Edwards AFB Desert 5
South Pasadena 12, Pasadena Poly 2
Trona 13, Lucerne Valley 2
Valley View 2, Elsinore 0
Woodbridge 3, Beckman 1
Yeshiva 8, Oakwood 3
SOFTBALL
Adelanto 11, Academy of Academic Excellence 4
Aquinas 13, Williams (Ariz.) 0
Archer 20,Crossroads 17
Baldwin Park 10, Gladstone 0
Bernstein 18, Fairfax 15
Bishop Amat 20, Bishop Montgomery 2
Brea Olinda 8, San Leandro 1
Cajon 6, Northview 1
Cantwell-Sacred Heart 14, Montebello 4
Carpinteria 18, Malibu 1
Cerritos Valley Christian 8, Ocean View 1
Coachella Valley 11, Williams (Ariz.) 0
Colony 5, Los Osos 1
Dana Hills 8, Segerstrom 5
Edwards AFB Desert 22, Silver Valley 16
El Segundo 5, Mira Costa 3
Elsinore 18, Rancho Verde 1
Flintridge Sacred Heart 20, San Marino 2
Ganesha 7, Garey 0
Glendale 18, Muir 16
JSerra 6, Aliso Niguel 1
Jurupa Hills 15, Vista del Lago 1
La Serna 8, California 4
Las Vegas Faith Lutheran 2, Coachella Valley 1
Lincoln 16, Santee 6
Louisville 6, Valencia 1
Millikan 15, Compton 1
Moorpark 7, Oak Park 0
Moreno Valley 5, Canyon Springs 4
North Torrance 3, Cerritos 1
Oaks Christian 12, Newbury Park 1
Orthopaedic 15, Manual Arts 6
Ramona 2, Arlington 0
Ramona Convent 18, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 0
Roybal 28, West Adams 19
Sacred Heart 18, Westridge 4
San Dimas 7, Arroyo 5
Santa Fe 11, Whittier 0
Santa Monica 8, Carson 2
Sherman Oaks CES 13, Hollywood 0
South Pasadena 9, Rio Hondo Prep 8
St. Monica 13, Gardena Serra 0
St. Paul 14, Mary Star 0
Trabuco Hills 5, San Juan Hills 3
Troy 8, Woodbridge 3
University Prep 19, Littlerock 0
Viewpoint 5, Harvard-Westlake 0
Villa Park 4, Sunny Hills 0
Walnut 12, Ontario Christian 2
West Torrance 2, Venice 1
Whittier Christian 6, Redlands East Valley 3
Yorba Linda 12, Placentia Valencia 4
