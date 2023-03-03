Advertisement
High School Sports

High school baseball and softball: Thursday’s scores

Baseballs are stored in the dugout.
(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
BASEBALL

Baldwin Park 3, Gladstone 0

Barstow 13, Granite Hills 6

Carpinteria 4, Hueneme 3

Castaic 11, Santa Clara 0

Compton 4, Compton Early College 1

Cornerstone Christian 14, Sherman Indian 0

Corona del Mar 8, Newport Harbor 4

Crespi 4, Chaminade 3

de Toledo 6, Foothill Tech 0

Diamond Bar 8, California 2

Duarte 3, Mountain View 2

Dunn 13, Coastal Christian 1

Edgewood 17, Bassett 0

El Camino Real 8, Los Angeles Roosevelt 4

Faith Baptist 14, Lancaster Baptist 0

Fontana 11, Norte Vista 1

Foothill 8, Esperanza 3

Fountain Valley 11, Segerstrom 0

Garden Grove 11, Lawndale 3

Granada Hills 6, Palisades 4

Hawthorne Math/Science 6, WISH 5

Hemet 5, Canyon Springs 0

Indio 21, Calipatria 0

Irvine University 2, Laguna Hills 1

JSerra 7, Cypress 4

Kaiser 2, Arlington 1

Katella 1, Anaheim 0

La Mirada 7, Warren 0

Lakeside 13, Vista del Lago 0

Lancaster 6, Hesperia 4

Lancaster Desert Christian 7, Knight 2

Los Alamitos 3, Capistrano Valley 0

Milken 9, Santa Monica Pacifica Christian 0

Millikan 4, Marina 0

Mission Viejo 8, Aliso Niguel 1

Newbury Park Adventist 5, Gorman 1

Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 4, Tarbut V’Torah 2

Northwood 18, Sage Hill 0

Orange Vista 5, Rancho Verde 3

Paloma Valley 3, Temescal Canyon 2

Portola 8, Irvine 0

Riverside Poly 6, Heritage 3

Shalhevet 9, Vistamar 3

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 7, Alemany 0

Silver Valley 6, Edwards AFB Desert 5

South Pasadena 12, Pasadena Poly 2

Trona 13, Lucerne Valley 2

Valley View 2, Elsinore 0

Woodbridge 3, Beckman 1

Yeshiva 8, Oakwood 3

SOFTBALL

Adelanto 11, Academy of Academic Excellence 4

Aquinas 13, Williams (Ariz.) 0

Archer 20,Crossroads 17

Baldwin Park 10, Gladstone 0

Bernstein 18, Fairfax 15

Bishop Amat 20, Bishop Montgomery 2

Brea Olinda 8, San Leandro 1

Cajon 6, Northview 1

Cantwell-Sacred Heart 14, Montebello 4

Carpinteria 18, Malibu 1

Cerritos Valley Christian 8, Ocean View 1

Coachella Valley 11, Williams (Ariz.) 0

Colony 5, Los Osos 1

Dana Hills 8, Segerstrom 5

Edwards AFB Desert 22, Silver Valley 16

El Segundo 5, Mira Costa 3

Elsinore 18, Rancho Verde 1

Flintridge Sacred Heart 20, San Marino 2

Ganesha 7, Garey 0

Glendale 18, Muir 16

JSerra 6, Aliso Niguel 1

Jurupa Hills 15, Vista del Lago 1

La Serna 8, California 4

Las Vegas Faith Lutheran 2, Coachella Valley 1

Lincoln 16, Santee 6

Louisville 6, Valencia 1

Millikan 15, Compton 1

Moorpark 7, Oak Park 0

Moreno Valley 5, Canyon Springs 4

North Torrance 3, Cerritos 1

Oaks Christian 12, Newbury Park 1

Orthopaedic 15, Manual Arts 6

Ramona 2, Arlington 0

Ramona Convent 18, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 0

Roybal 28, West Adams 19

Sacred Heart 18, Westridge 4

San Dimas 7, Arroyo 5

Santa Fe 11, Whittier 0

Santa Monica 8, Carson 2

Sherman Oaks CES 13, Hollywood 0

South Pasadena 9, Rio Hondo Prep 8

St. Monica 13, Gardena Serra 0

St. Paul 14, Mary Star 0

Trabuco Hills 5, San Juan Hills 3

Troy 8, Woodbridge 3

University Prep 19, Littlerock 0

Viewpoint 5, Harvard-Westlake 0

Villa Park 4, Sunny Hills 0

Walnut 12, Ontario Christian 2

West Torrance 2, Venice 1

Whittier Christian 6, Redlands East Valley 3

Yorba Linda 12, Placentia Valencia 4

