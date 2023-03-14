Advertisement
High School Sports

High school baseball and softball: Monday’s scores

A softball catcher's helmet and glove on the field.
(Vera Nieuwenhuis / Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Share

BASEBALL

Alemany 1, Chaminade 0

Alhambra 22, Keppel 2

Anza Hamilton 18, Sherman Indian 14

Arcadia 1, Agoura 0

Burbank Providence 7, Lincoln 0

Corona 4, Eastvale Roosevelt 0

Corona Centennial 5, King 4

Cypress 5, La Palma Kennedy 1

Don Lugo 12, Baldwin Park 7

Downey 5, Sonora 4

Excelsior 12, Hoover 4

Fillmore 3, Channel Islands 0

Foothill 9, Tustin 0

Garden Grove Pacifica 2, Fullerton 0

Indio 10, Desert Hot Springs 0

Kaiser 2, Rialto 1

La Serna 4, El Rancho 0

Los Alamitos 8, Cerritos 4

Los Osos 3, Canyon Country Canyon 0

Magnolia 4, Western 0

Mission Viejo 8, Beckman 6

Moorpark 9, Thousand Oaks 2

Murrieta Valley 4, Great Oak 2

Oakwood 4, Milken 2

Ocean View 3, San Juan Hills 0

Orange 11, Saddleback 0

Orange Lutheran 4, Servite 3

Palos Verdes 3, El Segundo 1

Rancho Cucamonga 4, Vista Murrieta 3

Rosemead 3, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 1

Roybal 9, Contreras 1

San Fernando 13, Canoga Park 1

San Marino 10, Gabrielino 0

South Hills 8, Tesoro 0

South Pasadena 5, Monrovia 4

St. Anthony 3, Salesian 0

Sunny Hills 22, Placentia Valencia 4

Tahquitz 5, West Valley 4

Torrance 13, Narbonne 2

Triumph 6, Fulton 3

Ventura 18, Foothill Tech 2

Villa Park 10, Anaheim Canyon 0

West Ranch 3, Saugus 2

Woodbridge 2, Sage Hill 1

SOFTBALL

Adelanto 22, Hesperia Christian 1

Anza Hamilton 9, Sherman Indian 5

Arcadia 8, Bishop Amat 1

Buena 4, Santa Clara 3

Burbank Providence 11, Pasadena Poly 0

Camarillo 8, Burbank Burroughs 0

Cleveland 11, Lincoln 0

Covina 11, Mountain View 0

Don Lugo 15, Baldwin Park 1

Dos Pueblos 5, St. Bonaventure 2

East Valley 16, North Valley Military 1

Esperanza 6, El Dorado 2

Flintridge Sacred Heart 6, Alverno 1

Glenn 7, Bishop Conaty-Loretto 1

Granada Hills 4, North Torrance 2

Hawthorne Math/Science 23, Manual Arts 4

Huntington Park 17, Saddleback 7

Katella 8, Tustin 3

La Sierra 14, Moreno Valley 3

Legacy 3, Artesia 1

Los Angeles Wilson 10, Marquez 5

Mayfair 5, Ramona 2

Narbonne 21, Los Angeles Jordan 0

Nuview Bridge 11, Excelsior 4

Oak Park 7, Royal 4

Orange Vista 4, Arlington 3

Oxford Academy 19, Century 0

Paloma Valley 15, Temecula Valley 4

Redlands East Valley 6, Corona 5

Reseda 12, Fulton 0

San Gorgonio 24, Fontana 2

Sherman Oaks CES 22, Bernstein 1

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 8, Simi Valley 0

Silverado 15, Cobalt 5

Torres 6, Belmont 5

Triumph 19, Vaughn 6

Troy 6, Walnut 1

Valley View 12, Redlands 1

Vasquez 8, Castaic 5

Western Christian 15, Southlands Christian 0

Wilmington Banning 9, Eagle Rock 4

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement