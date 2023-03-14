High school baseball and softball: Monday’s scores
BASEBALL
Alemany 1, Chaminade 0
Alhambra 22, Keppel 2
Anza Hamilton 18, Sherman Indian 14
Arcadia 1, Agoura 0
Burbank Providence 7, Lincoln 0
Corona 4, Eastvale Roosevelt 0
Corona Centennial 5, King 4
Cypress 5, La Palma Kennedy 1
Don Lugo 12, Baldwin Park 7
Downey 5, Sonora 4
Excelsior 12, Hoover 4
Fillmore 3, Channel Islands 0
Foothill 9, Tustin 0
Garden Grove Pacifica 2, Fullerton 0
Indio 10, Desert Hot Springs 0
Kaiser 2, Rialto 1
La Serna 4, El Rancho 0
Los Alamitos 8, Cerritos 4
Los Osos 3, Canyon Country Canyon 0
Magnolia 4, Western 0
Mission Viejo 8, Beckman 6
Moorpark 9, Thousand Oaks 2
Murrieta Valley 4, Great Oak 2
Oakwood 4, Milken 2
Ocean View 3, San Juan Hills 0
Orange 11, Saddleback 0
Orange Lutheran 4, Servite 3
Palos Verdes 3, El Segundo 1
Rancho Cucamonga 4, Vista Murrieta 3
Rosemead 3, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 1
Roybal 9, Contreras 1
San Fernando 13, Canoga Park 1
San Marino 10, Gabrielino 0
South Hills 8, Tesoro 0
South Pasadena 5, Monrovia 4
St. Anthony 3, Salesian 0
Sunny Hills 22, Placentia Valencia 4
Tahquitz 5, West Valley 4
Torrance 13, Narbonne 2
Triumph 6, Fulton 3
Ventura 18, Foothill Tech 2
Villa Park 10, Anaheim Canyon 0
West Ranch 3, Saugus 2
Woodbridge 2, Sage Hill 1
SOFTBALL
Adelanto 22, Hesperia Christian 1
Anza Hamilton 9, Sherman Indian 5
Arcadia 8, Bishop Amat 1
Buena 4, Santa Clara 3
Burbank Providence 11, Pasadena Poly 0
Camarillo 8, Burbank Burroughs 0
Cleveland 11, Lincoln 0
Covina 11, Mountain View 0
Don Lugo 15, Baldwin Park 1
Dos Pueblos 5, St. Bonaventure 2
East Valley 16, North Valley Military 1
Esperanza 6, El Dorado 2
Flintridge Sacred Heart 6, Alverno 1
Glenn 7, Bishop Conaty-Loretto 1
Granada Hills 4, North Torrance 2
Hawthorne Math/Science 23, Manual Arts 4
Huntington Park 17, Saddleback 7
Katella 8, Tustin 3
La Sierra 14, Moreno Valley 3
Legacy 3, Artesia 1
Los Angeles Wilson 10, Marquez 5
Mayfair 5, Ramona 2
Narbonne 21, Los Angeles Jordan 0
Nuview Bridge 11, Excelsior 4
Oak Park 7, Royal 4
Orange Vista 4, Arlington 3
Oxford Academy 19, Century 0
Paloma Valley 15, Temecula Valley 4
Redlands East Valley 6, Corona 5
Reseda 12, Fulton 0
San Gorgonio 24, Fontana 2
Sherman Oaks CES 22, Bernstein 1
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 8, Simi Valley 0
Silverado 15, Cobalt 5
Torres 6, Belmont 5
Triumph 19, Vaughn 6
Troy 6, Walnut 1
Valley View 12, Redlands 1
Vasquez 8, Castaic 5
Western Christian 15, Southlands Christian 0
Wilmington Banning 9, Eagle Rock 4
