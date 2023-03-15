High school baseball and softball: Wednesday’s scores
Share
BASEBALL
Eastside 12, Antelope Valley 2
Norwalk 1, Mayfair 0
Rancho Mirage 3, Big Bear 2
SOFTBALL
Apple Valley 28, Riverside Prep 0
La Quinta 8, Redlands East Valley 3
Sultana 11, University Prep 4
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.