High school baseball and softball: Wednesday’s scores

By Los Angeles Times staff
BASEBALL

Eastside 12, Antelope Valley 2

Norwalk 1, Mayfair 0

Rancho Mirage 3, Big Bear 2

SOFTBALL

Apple Valley 28, Riverside Prep 0

La Quinta 8, Redlands East Valley 3

Sultana 11, University Prep 4

