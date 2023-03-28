Valley Torah wins national basketball tournament in New York

Valley Torah basketball players Noam Mayouhas, left, and Johnny Dan were co-MVPs of a national Jewish tournament in New York.

A trip to New York to compete in a national high school basketball tournament for Jewish high schools proved to be quite an experience for players from Valley Torah, which won the 24-team Serachek national championship.

Noam Mayouhas and Johnny Dan were named co-tournament MVPs.

Three Los Angeles teams placed in the top four, with Yula finishing third and Shalhevet placing fourth.

Dan scored a tournament-high 43 points in a second-round game.