Valley Torah wins national basketball tournament in New York
A trip to New York to compete in a national high school basketball tournament for Jewish high schools proved to be quite an experience for players from Valley Torah, which won the 24-team Serachek national championship.
Noam Mayouhas and Johnny Dan were named co-tournament MVPs.
Three Los Angeles teams placed in the top four, with Yula finishing third and Shalhevet placing fourth.
Dan scored a tournament-high 43 points in a second-round game.
