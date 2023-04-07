Advertisement
High School Sports

High school baseball and softball: Thursday’s scores

Baseballs are stored in a bucket.
(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
BASEBALL

Academy for Academic Excellence 14, Silver Valley 3

Alemany 3, Moorpark 1

Alhambra 5, Hacienda Heights Wilson 3

Apple Valley 4, Oak Hills 0

Arrowhead Christian 6, Woodcrest Christian 1

Bishop Amat 1, Foothill 0

Bonita 7, Paloma Valley 3

Broomfield (Colo.) 7, Carson 2

Buena 6, Bishop Diego 0

Camarillo 3, Santa Barbara 2

Castaic 15, Chula Vista Castle Park 3

Chino 12, Montclair 8

Chula Vista Mater Dei 16, Verdugo Hills 4

Chula Vista Otay Ranch 7, South Pasadena 3

Citrus Valley 1, Cajon 0

Corona 7, King 1

Cypress 8, Servite 2

Damien 5, South Hills 1

Desert Hot Springs 5, Twentynine Palms 3

El Cajon Granite Hills 7, Wilmington Banning 0

El Rancho 6, Santa Fe 5

Elsinore 2, Riverside North 1

Escondido 2, Oxnard 1

Excelsior 6, Hesperia Christian 4

Flintridge Prep 12, Pasadena Poly 6

Fullerton 8, Sonora 1

Garden Grove Pacifica 2, Crean Lutheran 1

Grace Brethren 2, Dunn 0

Heritage 8, Moreno Valley 2

Heritage Christian 4, Vaughn 0

Huntington Beach 10, Corona del Mar 8

Imperial Beach Mar Vista 4, Garfield 2

Indio 13, Yucca Valley 12

La Habra 6, Sunny Hills 0

La Mirada 9, Downey 0

La Serna 8, Montebello 2

Laguna Hills 13, Savanna 4

Lakeside 13, Rancho Christian 2

Lancaster Desert Christian 21, Lancaster Baptist 1

Las Vegas Eldorado 11, Arleta 3

Liberty 10,San Diego 1

Linfield Christian 12, Oceanside Mission Vista 1

Long Beach Poly 4, Millikan 3

Los Alamitos 6, Fountain Valley 1

Maranatha 11, Whittier Christian 4

Maywood CES 8, Fremont 4

Mountain View 13, EL Monte 3

Norco 18, Colony 1

Oaks Christian 8, Westlake 7

Orange Vista 12, Vista del Lago 0

Palmdale 7, Eastside 2

Pasadena Marshall 5, Arroyo 1

Peoria (Ariz.) Liberty 7, Mira Costa 2

Pomona 10, La Puente 5

Redlands East Valley 5, Beaumont 2

Riverside Prep 10, Big Bear 0

San Diego Clairemont 4, Campbell Hall 2

San Diego Madison 10, Chatsworth 0

San Diego Maranatha Christian 7, South Torrance 3

San Diego Mt. Carmel 5, San Fernando 1

San Dimas 5, El Dorado 2

San Marcos 2, Valencia 0

San Marino 6, Temple City 2

San Pedro 2, San Marcos Mission Hills 1

Serrano 14, Hesperia 3

Simi Valley 2, Royal 1

Spring Valley Monte Vista 6, North Hollywood 0

Spring Valley Steele Canyon 6, Palisades 2

St. Genevieve 15, Hoover 4

St. John Bosco 6, Aurora (Colo.) Regis 5

St. Paul 5, San Diego Morse 2

Sultana 11, Ridgecrest Burroughs 8

Temecula Valley 7, Charter Oak 1

Temescal Canyon 3, Capistrano Valley Christian 2

Tesoro 7-4, California 4-5

Trinity Classical 8, Thacher 1

Troy 1, Buena Park 0

Valley View 3, Canyon Springs 0

Vasquez 9, Santa Clarita Christian 2

Viewpoint 9, Spring Valley Mount Miguel 3

Village Christian 12, Cerritos Valley Christian 2

Vista Murrieta 2, Villa Park 0

Western Christian 12, Anaheim Fairmont 0

Whittier 6, California 0

Woodland Christian 2, Cornerstone Christian 1

SOFTBALL

Academy of Careers and Exploration 21, Lucerne Valley 2

Alhambra 12, Montebello 11

Anaheim 12, Whittier 4

Anaheim Canyon 12, Yorba Linda 8

Apple Valley 15, Hesperia 1

Arrowhead Christian 20, Woodcrest Christian 13

Artesia 13, Whitney 0

Ayala 10, Alta Loma 0

Banning 7, Desert Mirage 3

Beaumont 1, Cajon 0

Burbank Providence 16, Pasadena Poly 1

Cerritos 9, Pioneer 2

Cobalt 5, Excelsior Charter 3

Dos Pueblos 10, San Marcos 3

Eastside 17, Palmdale 3

Eastvale Roosevelt 13, Bishop Amat 3

Edison 4, Marina 2

Flintridge Prep 7, Mayfield 5

Foothill 23, Estancia 0

Fullerton 5, Buena Park 0

Glenn 18, Oxford Academy 8

Grace Brethren 6, Bishop Diego 1

Highland 19, Antelope Valley 0

Huntington Beach 20, Corona del Mar 3

Indio 10, Yucca Valley 3

Keppel 13, San Gabriel 0

Knight 10, Lancaster 5

La Palma Kennedy 2, Garden Grove Pacifica 1

Los Alamitos 6, Newport Harbor 0

Mayfair 2, Gahr 1

Mesa Grande 29, CSDR 6

Millikan 8, Long Beach Wilson 0

Moorpark 13, Fillmore 2

Mountain View 9, El Monte 7

Norco 13, Redondo 0

Northview 18, Glendale 0

Oaks Christian 10, Newbury Park 0

Orange Vista 10, Paloma Valley 0

Placentia Valencia 14, Tustin 0

Rancho Cucamonga 8, Western Christian 2

Redlands 15, Redlands East Valley 9

Riverside North 12, Canyon Springs 0

Riverside Poly 8, Valley View 5

Riverside Prep 16, Big Bear 7

South El Monte 11, Rosemead 0

South Pasadena 20, Westridge 5

Sultana 10, Serrano 0

Temescal Canyon 6, Heritage 5

Village Christian 13, Cerritos Valley Christian 5

Warren 3, La Mirada 1

Whittier Christian 10, Maranatha 0

Yucaipa 7, Citrus Valley 5

