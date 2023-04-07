High school baseball and softball: Thursday’s scores
BASEBALL
Academy for Academic Excellence 14, Silver Valley 3
Alemany 3, Moorpark 1
Alhambra 5, Hacienda Heights Wilson 3
Apple Valley 4, Oak Hills 0
Arrowhead Christian 6, Woodcrest Christian 1
Bishop Amat 1, Foothill 0
Bonita 7, Paloma Valley 3
Broomfield (Colo.) 7, Carson 2
Buena 6, Bishop Diego 0
Camarillo 3, Santa Barbara 2
Castaic 15, Chula Vista Castle Park 3
Chino 12, Montclair 8
Chula Vista Mater Dei 16, Verdugo Hills 4
Chula Vista Otay Ranch 7, South Pasadena 3
Citrus Valley 1, Cajon 0
Corona 7, King 1
Cypress 8, Servite 2
Damien 5, South Hills 1
Desert Hot Springs 5, Twentynine Palms 3
El Cajon Granite Hills 7, Wilmington Banning 0
El Rancho 6, Santa Fe 5
Elsinore 2, Riverside North 1
Escondido 2, Oxnard 1
Excelsior 6, Hesperia Christian 4
Flintridge Prep 12, Pasadena Poly 6
Fullerton 8, Sonora 1
Garden Grove Pacifica 2, Crean Lutheran 1
Grace Brethren 2, Dunn 0
Heritage 8, Moreno Valley 2
Heritage Christian 4, Vaughn 0
Huntington Beach 10, Corona del Mar 8
Imperial Beach Mar Vista 4, Garfield 2
Indio 13, Yucca Valley 12
La Habra 6, Sunny Hills 0
La Mirada 9, Downey 0
La Serna 8, Montebello 2
Laguna Hills 13, Savanna 4
Lakeside 13, Rancho Christian 2
Lancaster Desert Christian 21, Lancaster Baptist 1
Las Vegas Eldorado 11, Arleta 3
Liberty 10,San Diego 1
Linfield Christian 12, Oceanside Mission Vista 1
Long Beach Poly 4, Millikan 3
Los Alamitos 6, Fountain Valley 1
Maranatha 11, Whittier Christian 4
Maywood CES 8, Fremont 4
Mountain View 13, EL Monte 3
Norco 18, Colony 1
Oaks Christian 8, Westlake 7
Orange Vista 12, Vista del Lago 0
Palmdale 7, Eastside 2
Pasadena Marshall 5, Arroyo 1
Peoria (Ariz.) Liberty 7, Mira Costa 2
Pomona 10, La Puente 5
Redlands East Valley 5, Beaumont 2
Riverside Prep 10, Big Bear 0
San Diego Clairemont 4, Campbell Hall 2
San Diego Madison 10, Chatsworth 0
San Diego Maranatha Christian 7, South Torrance 3
San Diego Mt. Carmel 5, San Fernando 1
San Dimas 5, El Dorado 2
San Marcos 2, Valencia 0
San Marino 6, Temple City 2
San Pedro 2, San Marcos Mission Hills 1
Serrano 14, Hesperia 3
Simi Valley 2, Royal 1
Spring Valley Monte Vista 6, North Hollywood 0
Spring Valley Steele Canyon 6, Palisades 2
St. Genevieve 15, Hoover 4
St. John Bosco 6, Aurora (Colo.) Regis 5
St. Paul 5, San Diego Morse 2
Sultana 11, Ridgecrest Burroughs 8
Temecula Valley 7, Charter Oak 1
Temescal Canyon 3, Capistrano Valley Christian 2
Tesoro 7-4, California 4-5
Trinity Classical 8, Thacher 1
Troy 1, Buena Park 0
Valley View 3, Canyon Springs 0
Vasquez 9, Santa Clarita Christian 2
Viewpoint 9, Spring Valley Mount Miguel 3
Village Christian 12, Cerritos Valley Christian 2
Vista Murrieta 2, Villa Park 0
Western Christian 12, Anaheim Fairmont 0
Whittier 6, California 0
Woodland Christian 2, Cornerstone Christian 1
SOFTBALL
Academy of Careers and Exploration 21, Lucerne Valley 2
Alhambra 12, Montebello 11
Anaheim 12, Whittier 4
Anaheim Canyon 12, Yorba Linda 8
Apple Valley 15, Hesperia 1
Arrowhead Christian 20, Woodcrest Christian 13
Artesia 13, Whitney 0
Ayala 10, Alta Loma 0
Banning 7, Desert Mirage 3
Beaumont 1, Cajon 0
Burbank Providence 16, Pasadena Poly 1
Cerritos 9, Pioneer 2
Cobalt 5, Excelsior Charter 3
Dos Pueblos 10, San Marcos 3
Eastside 17, Palmdale 3
Eastvale Roosevelt 13, Bishop Amat 3
Edison 4, Marina 2
Flintridge Prep 7, Mayfield 5
Foothill 23, Estancia 0
Fullerton 5, Buena Park 0
Glenn 18, Oxford Academy 8
Grace Brethren 6, Bishop Diego 1
Highland 19, Antelope Valley 0
Huntington Beach 20, Corona del Mar 3
Indio 10, Yucca Valley 3
Keppel 13, San Gabriel 0
Knight 10, Lancaster 5
La Palma Kennedy 2, Garden Grove Pacifica 1
Los Alamitos 6, Newport Harbor 0
Mayfair 2, Gahr 1
Mesa Grande 29, CSDR 6
Millikan 8, Long Beach Wilson 0
Moorpark 13, Fillmore 2
Mountain View 9, El Monte 7
Norco 13, Redondo 0
Northview 18, Glendale 0
Oaks Christian 10, Newbury Park 0
Orange Vista 10, Paloma Valley 0
Placentia Valencia 14, Tustin 0
Rancho Cucamonga 8, Western Christian 2
Redlands 15, Redlands East Valley 9
Riverside North 12, Canyon Springs 0
Riverside Poly 8, Valley View 5
Riverside Prep 16, Big Bear 7
South El Monte 11, Rosemead 0
South Pasadena 20, Westridge 5
Sultana 10, Serrano 0
Temescal Canyon 6, Heritage 5
Village Christian 13, Cerritos Valley Christian 5
Warren 3, La Mirada 1
Whittier Christian 10, Maranatha 0
Yucaipa 7, Citrus Valley 5
