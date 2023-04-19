Chris De La Hoya takes advantage of wind to help Sun Valley Poly defeat North Hollywood

Ruben Lira of Sun Valley Poly slides in safely to score during a 4-3 win over North Hollywood.

Chris De La Hoya’s timing was perfect. He stood in the batter’s box at Sun Valley Poly’s baseball field, where home runs are rare. The wind suddenly stirred, and right then De La Hoya sent the ball flying over the head of North Hollywood’s center fielder. It kept rolling to the fence and there was no way anyone was going to catch De La Hoya before he completed an inside-the-park home run.

The Parrots (9-8, 7-0) needed the run early in the game and held on for a 4-3 victory over North Hollywood on Wednesday in a battle for first place in the East Valley League. Alan Zurita picked up the save. De La Hoya and Ruben Lira each had two hits.

North Hollywood dropped to 4-1 in league.

The wind came up at the perfect time and Chris De La Hoya hit the ball over the center fielder for an inside-the-park home run. Poly 2, NH 0. pic.twitter.com/Rg985fgXcn — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 19, 2023

Birmingham 1, Cleveland 0: Daniel Flores struck out six in the West Valley League shutout that reinforces the Patriots’ hold on second place.

Granada Hills 3, El Camino Real 1: The Highlanders remained unbeaten in West Valley League play. Jackson Lyons had two hits for Granada Hills, which received one inning of scoreless relief from Ethan Hawk in his return to the mound. Oscar Lopez took the loss, striking out four.

Chatsworth 10, Taft 3: Octavio Bonilla had three hits and three RBIs for Chatsworth.

Advertisement

Damien 16, Rancho Cucamonga 14: Yes, it was a high-scoring baseball game and not a football game. Damien stayed unbeaten in the Baseline League after nearly blowing a 13-4 lead. Julian Hines had three hits and six RBIs in a win.

Los Osos 6, Etiwanda 5: Wyatt Mohler, Mason Overacker, Hunter Meyer and Robert Topete each had two hits for Los Osos, which survived a three-run bottom of the seventh by Etiwanda.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 8, Loyola 0: The Knights (22-2) clinched at least a share of the Mission League title. Colin Brown and Madden Ocko each had two hits. Oliver Boone struck out seven in six scoreless innings.

Harvard-Westlake 8, Bishop Alemany 2: Duncan Marsten had his best day on the mound yet in his comeback, striking out 12 in five innings for the surging Wolverines.

Crespi 4, St. Francis 3: Nathanel Lopez delivered the walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh for Crespi. Holden Deitch had three hits for St. Francis.

Sierra Canyon 8, Chaminade 0: The Trailblazers picked up another key victory in their bid for a Mission League playoff berth. Sophomore Caden Sramek threw a one-hitter.

Cypress 7, Crean Lutheran 6: Max Senesac came through with a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh for Cypress. He finished with six RBIs, including a grand slam.

JSerra 9, Servite 2: Trent Caraway homered and Ben Reimers struck out four in five innings for the Lions.

Trabuco Hills 4, Mission Viejo 3: Trabuco Hills scored four runs in the seventh to pull out the victory.

Hart 7, Canyon Country Canyon 0: Mike Rogozik threw the shutout. Taj Brar had two hits for Hart.

Valencia 1, West Torrance 0: Evan Jaquez threw a shutout, giving up one hit.

Dana Hills 3, Capistrano Valley 2: Dana Hills scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to win.

Edison 3, Newport Harbor 2: The Chargers improved to 6-0 in league. Tyler Eastham struck out 10 and gave up four hits.

San Clemente 4, San Juan Hills 0: Mike Erspamer struck out seven in a one-hit shutout.

Moorpark 10, Oak Park 5: Carson Cerny struck out nine for Moorpark.

Maranatha 14, Whittier Christian 0: Cider Canon hit three home runs for Maranatha. He finished with four hits and six RBIs.

Los Alamitos 2, Corona del Mar 0: Wyatt Madison struck out seven in six innings for Los Alamitos.

Fountain Valley 9, Huntington Beach 8: Johnny Long contributed four hits and Tyler Peshke hit a home run to help Fountain Valley stun the Oilers. Tim Grack had two hits and two RBIs.

Castaic 6, Saugus 2: They’re celebrating at Castaic, which clinched its first baseball playoff berth in the Foothill League. Kyler Freude struck out 10 with no walks.

Softball

El Camino Real 10, Cleveland 1: Amber Rivas and Senia Gutierrez each had three hits for El Camino Real.

Orange Lutheran 1, Santa Margarita 0: Brianne Weiss threw a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts for Orange Lutheran.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 5, Chaminade 3: Charley Tapia had two hits and two RBIs for Notre Dame.