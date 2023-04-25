Advertisement
High school boys’ volleyball: Monday’s/Tuesday’s wild-card results and updated pairings

By Los Angeles Times staff
DIVISION 5

Wild-card matches, Monday

Aquinas d. Rancho Cucamonga, 25-21, 18-25, 25-20, 25-20

Norte Vista d. La Mirada, 25-12, 25-10, 25-17

St. Bonaventure d. Artesia, 25-22, 25-20, 25-20

Santa Ana Valley d. Santa Ana, 25-18, 27-25, 25-15

Cantwell-Sacred Heart d. Orangewood Academy, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)

St. Monica d. Compton Early College, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Knight d. Channel Islands, 25-21, 25-16, 25-22

Beverly Hills d. Milken, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)

Westminster d. Costa Mesa, 28-26, 18-25, 25-23, 25-23

Valley View d. Indian Springs, 25-21, 25-18, 23-25, 25-20

Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

A--#1 Da Vinci at Oakwood

C--Aquinas at San Dimas

D--Temecula Valley at Orange Vista

E--Fullerton at Rancho Alamitos

G--Norte Vista at Riverside Poly

I--St. Bonaventure at Godinez

K--Santa Ana Valley at Ambassador

M--Cantwell-Sacred Heart at St. Pius X-St. Matthias

O--St. Monica at Mary Star

Q--Knight at Lancaster Desert Christian

S--Beverly Hills at Norwalk

T--San Gorgonio at Vista del Lago

V--Westminster at Liberty Christian

W--Eastside at Ganesha

Y--Valley View at Arrowhead Christian

Z--#2 Chino Hills at Miller

