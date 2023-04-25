High school boys’ volleyball: Monday’s/Tuesday’s wild-card results and updated pairings
DIVISION 5
Wild-card matches, Monday
Aquinas d. Rancho Cucamonga, 25-21, 18-25, 25-20, 25-20
Norte Vista d. La Mirada, 25-12, 25-10, 25-17
St. Bonaventure d. Artesia, 25-22, 25-20, 25-20
Santa Ana Valley d. Santa Ana, 25-18, 27-25, 25-15
Cantwell-Sacred Heart d. Orangewood Academy, 3 games to 1 (scores not reported)
St. Monica d. Compton Early College, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)
Knight d. Channel Islands, 25-21, 25-16, 25-22
Beverly Hills d. Milken, 3 games to 0 (scores not reported)
Westminster d. Costa Mesa, 28-26, 18-25, 25-23, 25-23
Valley View d. Indian Springs, 25-21, 25-18, 23-25, 25-20
Wild-card matches, Tuesday, 6 p.m.
A--#1 Da Vinci at Oakwood
C--Aquinas at San Dimas
D--Temecula Valley at Orange Vista
E--Fullerton at Rancho Alamitos
G--Norte Vista at Riverside Poly
I--St. Bonaventure at Godinez
K--Santa Ana Valley at Ambassador
M--Cantwell-Sacred Heart at St. Pius X-St. Matthias
O--St. Monica at Mary Star
Q--Knight at Lancaster Desert Christian
S--Beverly Hills at Norwalk
T--San Gorgonio at Vista del Lago
V--Westminster at Liberty Christian
W--Eastside at Ganesha
Y--Valley View at Arrowhead Christian
Z--#2 Chino Hills at Miller
