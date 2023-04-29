High school girls’ beach volleyball: Saturday’s playoff results and updated pairings

GIRLS’ BEACH VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

#1 Mira Costa at Newport Harbor

#4 Mater Dei at San Marcos

#3 JSerra at Palos Verdes, 1 p.m.

#2 Redondo at Dos Pueblos

DIVISION 2

Second round, Saturday unless noted

Oaks Christian 5, Bishop Montgomery 0

Long Beach Poly at Downey, MONDAY, 3 p.m.

Royal vs. Windward at Ocean Park Courts (Santa Monica), MONDAY, 4 p.m.

Crean Lutheran 5, Aquinas 0

Capistrano Valley Christian 4, Schurr 1

Ontario Christian vs. Long Beach Wilson at Long Beach CC, MONDAY, 3:30 p.m.

South Torrance 5, Newbury Park 0

#2 St. Margaret’s vs. Foothill Tech at Portside Courts (Ventura), MONDAY, 2 p.m.

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

#1 Oaks Christian at Long Beach Poly OR Downey at #1 Oaks Christian

#4 Crean Lutheran at Windward OR Royal at #4 Crean Lutheran

#3 Capistrano Valley Christian at Long Beach Wilson/Ontario Christian winner

South Torrance at #2 St. Margaret’s OR Foothill Tech at South Torrance

NOTES: Semifinals and finals, May 6 at Long Beach CC (Division 2 semifinals at 10 and 11:30 a.m.; Division 1 semifinals at 1 and 2:30 p.m.; Division 2 championship at 4:30 p.m.; Division 1 championship at 6:30 p.m.)