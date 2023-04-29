High school girls’ beach volleyball: Saturday’s playoff results and updated pairings
GIRLS’ BEACH VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
#1 Mira Costa at Newport Harbor
#4 Mater Dei at San Marcos
#3 JSerra at Palos Verdes, 1 p.m.
#2 Redondo at Dos Pueblos
DIVISION 2
Second round, Saturday unless noted
Oaks Christian 5, Bishop Montgomery 0
Long Beach Poly at Downey, MONDAY, 3 p.m.
Royal vs. Windward at Ocean Park Courts (Santa Monica), MONDAY, 4 p.m.
Crean Lutheran 5, Aquinas 0
Capistrano Valley Christian 4, Schurr 1
Ontario Christian vs. Long Beach Wilson at Long Beach CC, MONDAY, 3:30 p.m.
South Torrance 5, Newbury Park 0
#2 St. Margaret’s vs. Foothill Tech at Portside Courts (Ventura), MONDAY, 2 p.m.
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
#1 Oaks Christian at Long Beach Poly OR Downey at #1 Oaks Christian
#4 Crean Lutheran at Windward OR Royal at #4 Crean Lutheran
#3 Capistrano Valley Christian at Long Beach Wilson/Ontario Christian winner
South Torrance at #2 St. Margaret’s OR Foothill Tech at South Torrance
NOTES: Semifinals and finals, May 6 at Long Beach CC (Division 2 semifinals at 10 and 11:30 a.m.; Division 1 semifinals at 1 and 2:30 p.m.; Division 2 championship at 4:30 p.m.; Division 1 championship at 6:30 p.m.)
