High school boys volleyball: Tuesday’s Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
CITY
DIVISION I
First round, Tuesday
Cleveland d. Fremont, 24-26, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-13
Grant d. Wilmington Banning, 25-19, 25-10, 25-21
Granada Hills Kennedy d. Bell, 25-7, 25-17, 25-14
Los Angeles Marshall d. Los Angeles Roosevelt, 25-10, 25-10, 25-12
Birmingham d. North Hollywood, 25-20, 25-16, 25-21
South East d. San Pedro, 25-22, 26-24, 16-25, 25-16
Quarterfinals, Thursday, 4 p.m.
#8 Cleveland at #1 Carson
#5 Grant at #4 Granada Hills Kennedy
#6 Birmingham at #3 Los Angeles Marshall
#7 South East at #2 Venice
NOTES: Semifinals, May 9, 4 p.m. Championship, May 13, 3:15 p.m. at Cal State Northridge.
DIVISION II
First round, Tuesday
Verdugo Hills d. Fairfax, 25-13, 25-22, 25-14
Reseda d. Los Angeles Kennedy, 25-14, 27-29, 25-14, 25-21
South Gate d. Mendez, 25-22, 25-16, 25-23
DIVISION IV
First round, Tuesday
Lakeview d. Dorsey, 25-14, 25-11, 25-21
DIVISION V
First round, Tuesday
New Designs University Park d. Animo Watts, 25-21, 27-25, 25-21
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Wednesday
Pool A
Loyola d, Beckman, 25-20, 25-21, 25-19
Corona del Mar d. Edison, 25-13, 26-24, 25-17
Pool B
Newport Harbor d. Huntington Beach, 25-16, 23-25, 25-18, 25-27, 15-12
Mira Costa d. Mater Dei, 25-23, 25-18, 28-26
Tuesday
Pool A
Loyola d. Edison, 25-14, 25-13, 25-22
Corona del Mar d. Beckman, 25-17, 25-18, 25-20
Pool B
Newport Harbor d. Mater Dei, 25-17, 25-11, 25-19
Mira Costa d. Huntington Beach, 25-23, 20-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-13
Saturday, 6 p.m.
Pool A -- #4 Corona del Mar (2-0) at #1 Loyola (2-0), #8 Edison (0-2) at #5 Beckman (0-2); Pool B -- #3 Mira Costa (2-0) at #2 Newport Harbor (2-0), #7 Mater Dei (0-2) at #6 Huntington Beach (0-2).
NOTE: Championship, Loyola/Corona del Mar winner vs. Newport Harbor/Mira Costa winner, May 13, 7 p.m. at Cerritos College.
