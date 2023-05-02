Advertisement
High School Sports

High school boys volleyball: Tuesday’s Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

By Los Angeles Times staff
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

CITY

DIVISION I

First round, Tuesday

Cleveland d. Fremont, 24-26, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22, 15-13

Grant d. Wilmington Banning, 25-19, 25-10, 25-21

Granada Hills Kennedy d. Bell, 25-7, 25-17, 25-14

Los Angeles Marshall d. Los Angeles Roosevelt, 25-10, 25-10, 25-12

Birmingham d. North Hollywood, 25-20, 25-16, 25-21

South East d. San Pedro, 25-22, 26-24, 16-25, 25-16

Quarterfinals, Thursday, 4 p.m.

#8 Cleveland at #1 Carson

#5 Grant at #4 Granada Hills Kennedy

#6 Birmingham at #3 Los Angeles Marshall

#7 South East at #2 Venice

NOTES: Semifinals, May 9, 4 p.m. Championship, May 13, 3:15 p.m. at Cal State Northridge.

DIVISION II

First round, Tuesday

Verdugo Hills d. Fairfax, 25-13, 25-22, 25-14

Reseda d. Los Angeles Kennedy, 25-14, 27-29, 25-14, 25-21

South Gate d. Mendez, 25-22, 25-16, 25-23

DIVISION IV

First round, Tuesday

Lakeview d. Dorsey, 25-14, 25-11, 25-21

DIVISION V

First round, Tuesday

New Designs University Park d. Animo Watts, 25-21, 27-25, 25-21

SOUTHERN SECTION

DIVISION 1

Wednesday

Pool A

Loyola d, Beckman, 25-20, 25-21, 25-19

Corona del Mar d. Edison, 25-13, 26-24, 25-17

Pool B

Newport Harbor d. Huntington Beach, 25-16, 23-25, 25-18, 25-27, 15-12

Mira Costa d. Mater Dei, 25-23, 25-18, 28-26

Tuesday

Pool A

Loyola d. Edison, 25-14, 25-13, 25-22

Corona del Mar d. Beckman, 25-17, 25-18, 25-20

Pool B

Newport Harbor d. Mater Dei, 25-17, 25-11, 25-19

Mira Costa d. Huntington Beach, 25-23, 20-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-13

Saturday, 6 p.m.

Pool A -- #4 Corona del Mar (2-0) at #1 Loyola (2-0), #8 Edison (0-2) at #5 Beckman (0-2); Pool B -- #3 Mira Costa (2-0) at #2 Newport Harbor (2-0), #7 Mater Dei (0-2) at #6 Huntington Beach (0-2).

NOTE: Championship, Loyola/Corona del Mar winner vs. Newport Harbor/Mira Costa winner, May 13, 7 p.m. at Cerritos College.

