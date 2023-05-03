Advertisement
High school boys’ tennis: Wednesday’s Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

By Los Angeles Times staff
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ TENNIS

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.

#8 Loyola at #1 Irvine University

#5 Woodbridge at #4 Palos Verdes

#6 Harvard-Westlake at #3 Peninsula

#7 Claremont at #2 Corona del Mar

DIVISION 1

First round, Wednesday

Beckman 12, Sunny Hills 6

San Marcos 12, Mira Costa 6

Arcadia 13, Villa Park 5

Brentwood 18, Simi Valley 0

Westlake 14, King 4

Anaheim Canyon 10, Redondo 8

Marina 14, San Clemente 4

La Canada 11, Santa Margarita 7

Foothill 10, West Ranch 8

Los Osos 9, Flintridge Prep 9 (Los Osos wins on games, 86-69)

Servite 10, Dos Pueblos 8

Newbury Park 12, Aliso Niguel 6

Portola 16, Palm Desert 2

Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.

San Marcos at #1 Beckman

Brentwood at Arcadia

Anaheim Canyon at Westlake

Marina at #4 San Marino

La Canada at #3 Calabasas

Foothill at Oak Park

Servite at Los Osos

#2 Portola at Newbury Park

DIVISION 2

First round, Wednesday

Sage Hill 15, Capistrano Valley 3

Great Oak 11, Alta Loma 7

Diamond Bar 11, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 7

Yorba LInda 14, Torrance 4

Ayala 14, Valencia 4

Windward 12, Placentia Valencia 6

Redlands 14, Temecula Valley 4

Huntington Beach 11, Corona Centennial 7

Royal 9, Walnut 9 (Royal wins on games, 81-70)

Troy 13, Crean Lutheran 5

Chaminade 11, South Torrance 7

Buckley 16, Hart 2

Burbank 9, West Torrance 9 (Burbank wins on games, 70-64)

Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.

Great Oak at #1 Sage Hill

Yorba Linda at Diamond Bar

Ayala at Windward

#4 Huntington Beach at Redlands

Royal at #3 Edison

Troy at Chaminade

Buckley at El Dorado

Burbank at #2 JSerra

DIVISION 3

First round, Wednesday

Cypress 14, Ventura 4

Ridgecrest Burroughs 9, Rancho Mirage 9 (Burroughs wins on games, score not reported)

Nordhoff 9, Crescenta Valley 9 (Nordhoff wins on games, 72-67)

St. Margaret’s 9, Long Beach Poly 9 (match tied on games; St. Margaret’s wins on tiebreakers 10-8)

Cate 10, Crossroads 8

Riverside Poly 16, Etiwanda 2

Le Lycee 12, Maranatha 6

Whitney 11, Millikan 7

Corona Santiago 17, Citrus Valley 1

South Pasadena 14, Arlington 4

Upland 9, Trabuco Hills 9 (Upland wins on games, 77-76)

Cerritos 18, La Quinta 0

Geffen 11, Foothill Tech 7

Murrieta Valley 12, Heritage 6

Westminster La Quinta 12, Rowland 6

Tesoro 10, Burbank Burroughs 8

Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.

#1 Cypress at Ridgecrest Burroughs

St. Margaret’s at Nordhoff

Riverside Poly at Cate

#4 Whitney at Le Lycee

#3 Corona Santiago at South Pasadena

Cerritos at Upland

Geffen at Murrieta Valley

Westminster La Quinta at #2 Tesoro

DIVISION 4

First round, Wednesday

Long Beach Wilson 15, Anaheim Fairmont 3

Yucca Valley 11, Redlands East Valley 7

Thacher 13, Bishop Montgomery 5

West Covina 10, Western 8

El Segundo 17, Lancaster 1

Jurupa Valley 12, Serrano 6

Oakwood 13, Riverside Notre Dame 3

Keppel 11, Village Christian 7

Fullerton 11, Webb 7

La Salle 12, Patriot 6

San Dimas 10, Arrowhead Christian 8

Brea Olinda 18, La Mirada 0

San Gabriel 17, Edgewood 1

Magnolia 10, Rancho Alamitos 8

Warren 13, Montclair 5

La Serna 14, Carpinteria 4

Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.

#1 Long Beach Wilson at Yucca Valley

West Covina at Thacher

El Segundo at Jurupa Valley

#4 Keppel at Oakwood

La Salle at Fullerton

Brea Olinda at San Dimas

Magnolia at San Gabriel

Warren at #2 La Serna

DIVISION 5

First round, Wednesday

Arroyo 13, Indian Springs 5

Paloma Valley 14, Citrus Hill 4

Schurr 14, Chino 4

Malibu 10, Northview 8

Vista del Lago 10, Costa Mesa 8

Garden Grove Santiago 12, Sierra Vista 6

Arroyo Valley 15, California 3

Segerstrom 14, Barstow 4

Villanova Prep 13, Garey 5

El Monte 13, Jurupa Hills 5

Hillcrest 11, Orange Vista 7

Silverado 13, Liberty 5

Quartz Hill 18, St. Monica 0

Whittier 14, Workman 4

Hemet 14, Rosemead 4

Garden Grove 15, Indio 3

Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.

#1 Arroyo at Paloma Valley

Malibu at Schurr

Vista del Lago at Garden Grove Santiago

#4 Segerstrom at Arroyo Valley

#3 Villanova Prep at El Monte

Silverado at Hillcrest

Quartz Hill at Whittier

#2 Garden Grove at Hemet

NOTES: Quarterfinals (Div. 1-5), Monday, 3 p.m.; semifinals (all divisions), May 10, 3 p.m. Championships, May 12 at Claremont Club.

