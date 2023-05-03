High school boys’ tennis: Wednesday’s Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

NOTES: Quarterfinals (Div. 1-5), Monday, 3 p.m.; semifinals (all divisions), May 10, 3 p.m. Championships, May 12 at Claremont Club.

St. Margaret’s 9, Long Beach Poly 9 (match tied on games; St. Margaret’s wins on tiebreakers 10-8)

Ridgecrest Burroughs 9, Rancho Mirage 9 (Burroughs wins on games, score not reported)

