High school boys’ tennis: Wednesday’s Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
SOUTHERN SECTION BOYS’ TENNIS
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3 p.m.
#8 Loyola at #1 Irvine University
#5 Woodbridge at #4 Palos Verdes
#6 Harvard-Westlake at #3 Peninsula
#7 Claremont at #2 Corona del Mar
DIVISION 1
First round, Wednesday
Beckman 12, Sunny Hills 6
San Marcos 12, Mira Costa 6
Arcadia 13, Villa Park 5
Brentwood 18, Simi Valley 0
Westlake 14, King 4
Anaheim Canyon 10, Redondo 8
Marina 14, San Clemente 4
La Canada 11, Santa Margarita 7
Foothill 10, West Ranch 8
Los Osos 9, Flintridge Prep 9 (Los Osos wins on games, 86-69)
Servite 10, Dos Pueblos 8
Newbury Park 12, Aliso Niguel 6
Portola 16, Palm Desert 2
Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.
San Marcos at #1 Beckman
Brentwood at Arcadia
Anaheim Canyon at Westlake
Marina at #4 San Marino
La Canada at #3 Calabasas
Foothill at Oak Park
Servite at Los Osos
#2 Portola at Newbury Park
DIVISION 2
First round, Wednesday
Sage Hill 15, Capistrano Valley 3
Great Oak 11, Alta Loma 7
Diamond Bar 11, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 7
Yorba LInda 14, Torrance 4
Ayala 14, Valencia 4
Windward 12, Placentia Valencia 6
Redlands 14, Temecula Valley 4
Huntington Beach 11, Corona Centennial 7
Royal 9, Walnut 9 (Royal wins on games, 81-70)
Troy 13, Crean Lutheran 5
Chaminade 11, South Torrance 7
Buckley 16, Hart 2
Burbank 9, West Torrance 9 (Burbank wins on games, 70-64)
Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.
Great Oak at #1 Sage Hill
Yorba Linda at Diamond Bar
Ayala at Windward
#4 Huntington Beach at Redlands
Royal at #3 Edison
Troy at Chaminade
Buckley at El Dorado
Burbank at #2 JSerra
DIVISION 3
First round, Wednesday
Cypress 14, Ventura 4
Ridgecrest Burroughs 9, Rancho Mirage 9 (Burroughs wins on games, score not reported)
Nordhoff 9, Crescenta Valley 9 (Nordhoff wins on games, 72-67)
St. Margaret’s 9, Long Beach Poly 9 (match tied on games; St. Margaret’s wins on tiebreakers 10-8)
Cate 10, Crossroads 8
Riverside Poly 16, Etiwanda 2
Le Lycee 12, Maranatha 6
Whitney 11, Millikan 7
Corona Santiago 17, Citrus Valley 1
South Pasadena 14, Arlington 4
Upland 9, Trabuco Hills 9 (Upland wins on games, 77-76)
Cerritos 18, La Quinta 0
Geffen 11, Foothill Tech 7
Murrieta Valley 12, Heritage 6
Westminster La Quinta 12, Rowland 6
Tesoro 10, Burbank Burroughs 8
Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.
#1 Cypress at Ridgecrest Burroughs
St. Margaret’s at Nordhoff
Riverside Poly at Cate
#4 Whitney at Le Lycee
#3 Corona Santiago at South Pasadena
Cerritos at Upland
Geffen at Murrieta Valley
Westminster La Quinta at #2 Tesoro
DIVISION 4
First round, Wednesday
Long Beach Wilson 15, Anaheim Fairmont 3
Yucca Valley 11, Redlands East Valley 7
Thacher 13, Bishop Montgomery 5
West Covina 10, Western 8
El Segundo 17, Lancaster 1
Jurupa Valley 12, Serrano 6
Oakwood 13, Riverside Notre Dame 3
Keppel 11, Village Christian 7
Fullerton 11, Webb 7
La Salle 12, Patriot 6
San Dimas 10, Arrowhead Christian 8
Brea Olinda 18, La Mirada 0
San Gabriel 17, Edgewood 1
Magnolia 10, Rancho Alamitos 8
Warren 13, Montclair 5
La Serna 14, Carpinteria 4
Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.
#1 Long Beach Wilson at Yucca Valley
West Covina at Thacher
El Segundo at Jurupa Valley
#4 Keppel at Oakwood
La Salle at Fullerton
Brea Olinda at San Dimas
Magnolia at San Gabriel
Warren at #2 La Serna
DIVISION 5
First round, Wednesday
Arroyo 13, Indian Springs 5
Paloma Valley 14, Citrus Hill 4
Schurr 14, Chino 4
Malibu 10, Northview 8
Vista del Lago 10, Costa Mesa 8
Garden Grove Santiago 12, Sierra Vista 6
Arroyo Valley 15, California 3
Segerstrom 14, Barstow 4
Villanova Prep 13, Garey 5
El Monte 13, Jurupa Hills 5
Hillcrest 11, Orange Vista 7
Silverado 13, Liberty 5
Quartz Hill 18, St. Monica 0
Whittier 14, Workman 4
Hemet 14, Rosemead 4
Garden Grove 15, Indio 3
Second round, Friday, 3 p.m.
#1 Arroyo at Paloma Valley
Malibu at Schurr
Vista del Lago at Garden Grove Santiago
#4 Segerstrom at Arroyo Valley
#3 Villanova Prep at El Monte
Silverado at Hillcrest
Quartz Hill at Whittier
#2 Garden Grove at Hemet
NOTES: Quarterfinals (Div. 1-5), Monday, 3 p.m.; semifinals (all divisions), May 10, 3 p.m. Championships, May 12 at Claremont Club.
