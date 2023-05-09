High school baseball: Tuesday’s Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
BASEBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION
DIVISION 1
Second round, Tuesday
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 5, Bonita 3
Corona 6, San Dimas 5 (9)
Sierra Canyon 2, Cypress 1
JSerra 6, Etiwanda 1
Villa Park 2, Huntington Beach 1
Orange Lutheran 1, Harvard-Westlake 0
La Mirada 3, Torrance 2
Santa Margarita 8, Millikan 0
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3:15 p.m.
#1 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Corona
Sierra Canyon at #4 JSerra
Orange Lutheran at Villa Park
La Mirada at #2 Santa Margarita
DIVISION 2
Second round, Tuesday
Aquinas 3, Capistrano Valley Christian 2 (12)
Ocean View 10, Quartz Hill 1
Crespi 6, Simi Valley 2
Corona Santiago 6, Mater Dei 5
Gahr 10, Fullerton 5
Calabasas 8, Vista Murrieta 3
West Ranch 6, Tesoro 3
South Hills 8, Charter Oak 2
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3:15 p.m.
Ocean View at #1 Aquinas
Corona Santiago at Crespi
#3 Gahr at Calabasas
West Ranch at #2 South Hills
DIVISION 3
Second round, Tuesday
La Serna 10, Buena 7
Aliso Niguel 4, Redondo 0
Yorba Linda 4, Edison 2
Long Beach Poly 1, Flintridge Prep 0
San Marcos 5, Tahquitz 2
Redlands East Valley 6, Palm Desert 0
South Torrance 4, Riverside Poly 0
Westlake 5, San Clemente 2
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3:15 p.m.
Aliso Niguel at La Serna
#4 Long Beach Poly at Yorba Linda
#3 San Marcos at Redlands East Valley
South Torrance at Westlake
DIVISION 4
Second round, Tuesday
Crean Lutheran 6, Los Altos 2
Burbank 4, El Rancho 3
Sultana 3, Arrowhead Christian 1
Chaparral 8, La Habra 7
Anaheim Canyon 3, Northwood 0
Barstow 6, Valley View 4
Brea Olinda 1, Santa Barbara 0
Linfield Christian 9, Don Lugo 4
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3:15 p.m.
Burbank at #1 Crean Lutheran
Chaparral at Sultana
Anaheim Canyon at Barstow
Brea Olinda at #2 Linfield Christian
DIVISION 5
Second round, Tuesday
Bishop Montgomery 5, Santa Paula 4
Montebello 5, Pasadena Marshall 4
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 4, Windward 3
Apple Valley 9, Pasadena 4
Peninsula 3, Katella 0
Liberty 2, Estancia 0
St. Anthony 10, Riverside North 2
Shadow Hills 3, Ontario 0
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3:15 p.m.
Montebello at #1 Bishop Montgomery
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at #4 Apple Valley
Liberty at #3 Peninsula
#2 Shadow Hills at St. Anthony
DIVISION 6
Second round, Tuesday
Bloomington 19, Loara 6
Trinity Classical 4, Riverside Prep 3
Castaic 9, Lancaster 4
Mayfair 5, Garey 1
Norwalk 11, Carpinteria 7
Hesperia Christian 6, Lakeside 5
San Marino 7, Alhambra 2
Campbell Hall 14, Los Amigos 0
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3:15 p.m.
#1 Bloomington at Trinity Classical
#4 Mayfair at Castaic
Hesperia Christian at #3 Norwalk
#2 Campbell Hall at San Marino
DIVISION 7
Second round, Tuesday
Ganesha 17, Coachella Valley 0
Fontana 5, Newbury Park Adventist 4
Cornerstone Christian 2, Thacher 1
Brentwood 5, Littlerock 0
Banning 4, San Bernardino 2
Cantwell-Sacred Heart 1, Oakwood 0
Artesia 3, Newport Beach Pacifica Christian 1
Fillmore 10, Animo Leadership 0
Quarterfinals, Friday, 3:15 p.m.
Fontana at #1 Ganesha
Cornerstone Christian at #4 Brentwood
#3 Banning at Cantwell-Sacred Heart
Fillmore at Artesia
NOTES: Semifinals, May 16, 3:15 p.m. Championships, May 19-20 at Blair Field (Long Beach).
