High school baseball: Tuesday’s Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

NOTES: Semifinals, May 16, 3:15 p.m. Championships, May 19-20 at Blair Field (Long Beach).

Quarterfinals, Friday, 3:15 p.m. Fontana at #1 Ganesha Cornerstone Christian at #4 Brentwood #3 Banning at Cantwell-Sacred Heart Fillmore at Artesia

Quarterfinals, Friday, 3:15 p.m. #1 Bloomington at Trinity Classical #4 Mayfair at Castaic Hesperia Christian at #3 Norwalk #2 Campbell Hall at San Marino

Quarterfinals, Friday, 3:15 p.m. Montebello at #1 Bishop Montgomery Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at #4 Apple Valley Liberty at #3 Peninsula #2 Shadow Hills at St. Anthony

Quarterfinals, Friday, 3:15 p.m. Burbank at #1 Crean Lutheran Chaparral at Sultana Anaheim Canyon at Barstow Brea Olinda at #2 Linfield Christian

Quarterfinals, Friday, 3:15 p.m. Aliso Niguel at La Serna #4 Long Beach Poly at Yorba Linda #3 San Marcos at Redlands East Valley South Torrance at Westlake

Quarterfinals, Friday, 3:15 p.m. Ocean View at #1 Aquinas Corona Santiago at Crespi #3 Gahr at Calabasas West Ranch at #2 South Hills

Quarterfinals, Friday, 3:15 p.m. #1 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Corona Sierra Canyon at #4 JSerra Orange Lutheran at Villa Park La Mirada at #2 Santa Margarita

