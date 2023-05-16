High school baseball and softball: City playoff results and updated pairings

CITY BASEBALL

DIVISION I

First round, Tuesday

Maywood CES 15, Valley Arts/Sciences 5

Westchester 2, Torres 1

Second round, Thursday, 3 p.m.

#16 Maywood CES at #1 San Pedro

#9 Chatsworth at #8 Bell

#12 Los Angeles Wilson at #5 Verdugo Hills

#13 Los Angeles Hamilton at #4 Sylmar

#14 San Fernando at #3 Wilmington Banning

#11 North Hollywood at #6 Granada Hills Kennedy

#10 Taft at #7 Legacy

#15 Westchester at #2 Sun Valley Poly

NOTES: Quarterfinals, Saturday, 3 p.m.; semifinals, May 23, 3 and 6 p.m. at USC. Championship, May 27, 10 a.m. at Dodger Stadium.

DIVISION II

First round, Tuesday

West Adams 14, Eagle Rock 13

Harbor Teacher 20, Animo De La Hoya 0

Port of Los Angeles 5, Triumph 0

Canoga Park 2, Sotomayor 0

Second round, Thursday, 3 p.m.

#16 West Adams at #1 South Gate

#9 Fairfax at #8 Rancho Dominguez

#12 Vaughn at #5 Marquez

#13 Harbor Teacher at #4 Roybal

#14 Port of Los Angeles at #3 Los Angeles CES

#11 North Valley Military at #6 King/Drew

#10 Franklin at #7 Bravo

#18 Canoga Park at #2 Fremont

NOTES: Quarterfinals, Saturday, 3 p.m.; semifinals, May 23, 3 p.m. Championship, May 26, 7 p.m. at Stengel Field (Glendale).

DIVISION III

First round, Tuesday

University Prep Value 23, Maywood 22

#20 CALS Early College at #13 Jefferson, result not reported

East Valley 16, Washington 2

Animo Robinson 8, WISH 4

Second round, Thursday, 3 p.m.

#17 University Prep Value at #1 Chavez

#9 Crenshaw at #8 Contreras

#12 Los Angeles Jordan at #5 Middle College

Jefferson/CALS Early College winner at #4 Alliance Smidt Tech

#14 East Valley at #3 Sun Valley Magnet

#11 Central City Value at #6 Hollywood

#10 Rise Kohyang at #7 Stella

#18 Animo Robinson at #2 Sherman Oaks CES

NOTES: Quarterfinals, Saturday, 3 p.m.; semifinals, May 23, 3 p.m. Championship, May 26, 4 p.m. at Stengel Field (Glendale).

SOFTBALL

CITY

OPEN DIVISION

Semifinals, Tuesday

Granada Hills 5, El Camino Real 2

Carson 12, Birmingham 2

Championship, Saturday at Cal State Dominguez Hills

#2 Carson vs. Granada Hills, 3 p.m.

