High school baseball and softball: City playoff results and updated pairings
CITY BASEBALL
DIVISION I
First round, Tuesday
Maywood CES 15, Valley Arts/Sciences 5
Westchester 2, Torres 1
Second round, Thursday, 3 p.m.
#16 Maywood CES at #1 San Pedro
#9 Chatsworth at #8 Bell
#12 Los Angeles Wilson at #5 Verdugo Hills
#13 Los Angeles Hamilton at #4 Sylmar
#14 San Fernando at #3 Wilmington Banning
#11 North Hollywood at #6 Granada Hills Kennedy
#10 Taft at #7 Legacy
#15 Westchester at #2 Sun Valley Poly
NOTES: Quarterfinals, Saturday, 3 p.m.; semifinals, May 23, 3 and 6 p.m. at USC. Championship, May 27, 10 a.m. at Dodger Stadium.
DIVISION II
First round, Tuesday
West Adams 14, Eagle Rock 13
Harbor Teacher 20, Animo De La Hoya 0
Port of Los Angeles 5, Triumph 0
Canoga Park 2, Sotomayor 0
Second round, Thursday, 3 p.m.
#16 West Adams at #1 South Gate
#9 Fairfax at #8 Rancho Dominguez
#12 Vaughn at #5 Marquez
#13 Harbor Teacher at #4 Roybal
#14 Port of Los Angeles at #3 Los Angeles CES
#11 North Valley Military at #6 King/Drew
#10 Franklin at #7 Bravo
#18 Canoga Park at #2 Fremont
NOTES: Quarterfinals, Saturday, 3 p.m.; semifinals, May 23, 3 p.m. Championship, May 26, 7 p.m. at Stengel Field (Glendale).
DIVISION III
First round, Tuesday
University Prep Value 23, Maywood 22
#20 CALS Early College at #13 Jefferson, result not reported
East Valley 16, Washington 2
Animo Robinson 8, WISH 4
Second round, Thursday, 3 p.m.
#17 University Prep Value at #1 Chavez
#9 Crenshaw at #8 Contreras
#12 Los Angeles Jordan at #5 Middle College
Jefferson/CALS Early College winner at #4 Alliance Smidt Tech
#14 East Valley at #3 Sun Valley Magnet
#11 Central City Value at #6 Hollywood
#10 Rise Kohyang at #7 Stella
#18 Animo Robinson at #2 Sherman Oaks CES
NOTES: Quarterfinals, Saturday, 3 p.m.; semifinals, May 23, 3 p.m. Championship, May 26, 4 p.m. at Stengel Field (Glendale).
SOFTBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Tuesday
Granada Hills 5, El Camino Real 2
Carson 12, Birmingham 2
Championship, Saturday at Cal State Dominguez Hills
#2 Carson vs. Granada Hills, 3 p.m.
