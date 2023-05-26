Advertisement
High school baseball: City championship results

By Los Angeles Times staff
CITY BASEBALL

OPEN DIVISION

Championship, Saturday, 1 p.m. at Dodger Stadium

#4 Carson vs. #3 Birmingham

DIVISION I

Championship, Saturday, 10 a.m. at Dodger Stadium.

#6 Granada Hills Kennedy vs. #4 Sylmar

DIVISION II

Championship, Friday

South Gate 3, Franklin 2 (9)

DIVISION III

Championship, Friday

Chavez 13, Sun Valley Magnet 3

