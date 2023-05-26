High school baseball: City championship results
CITY BASEBALL
OPEN DIVISION
Championship, Saturday, 1 p.m. at Dodger Stadium
#4 Carson vs. #3 Birmingham
DIVISION I
Championship, Saturday, 10 a.m. at Dodger Stadium.
#6 Granada Hills Kennedy vs. #4 Sylmar
DIVISION II
Championship, Friday
South Gate 3, Franklin 2 (9)
DIVISION III
Championship, Friday
Chavez 13, Sun Valley Magnet 3
