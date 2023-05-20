Advertisement
High School Sports

High school baseball: City playoff results and updated pairings

Baseballs are stored in a bucket.
(Michael Reaves / Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
CITY BASEBALL

OPEN DIVISION

Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 and 6 p.m. at USC

#4 Carson vs. #1 Granada Hills

#3 Birmingham vs. #2 Palisades

NOTES: Championship, May 27, 1 p.m. at Dodger Stadium.

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals, Saturday

San Pedro 3, Chatsworth 1

Sylmar 10, Los Angeles Wilson 4

Granada Hills Kennedy 4, San Fernando 3

Sun Valley Poly 15, Taft 7

Semifinals, Tuesday, 3 and 6 p.m. at USC.

#4 Sylmar at #1 San Pedro

#6 Granada Hills Kennedy at #2 Sun Valley Poly

NOTES: Championship, May 27, 10 a.m. at Dodger Stadium.

DIVISION II

Quarterfinals, Saturday

South Gate 4, Rancho Dominguez 0

Roybal 9, Marquez 2

Los Angeles CES 6, King/Drew 5

Franklin 6, Fremont 4

Semifinals, Tuesday, 3 p.m.

#4 Roybal at #1 South Gate

#10 Franklin at #3 Los Angeles CES

NOTES: Championship, Friday, 7 p.m. at Stengel Field (Glendale).

DIVISION III

Quarterfinals, Saturday

Chavez 17, Contreras 0

Alliance Smidt Tech 9, Los Angeles Jordan 8

Sun Valley Magnet 5, Hollywood 1

Sherman Oaks CES 7, Stella 1

Semifinals, Tuesday, 3 p.m.

#4 Alliance Smidt Tech at #1 Chavez

#3 Sun Valley Magnet at #2 Sherman Oaks CES

NOTES: Championship, Friday, 4 p.m. at Stengel Field (Glendale).

