High school baseball: City playoff results and updated pairings
CITY BASEBALL
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinals, Wednesday, 3 and 6 p.m. at USC
#4 Carson vs. #1 Granada Hills
#3 Birmingham vs. #2 Palisades
NOTES: Championship, May 27, 1 p.m. at Dodger Stadium.
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals, Saturday
San Pedro 3, Chatsworth 1
Sylmar 10, Los Angeles Wilson 4
Granada Hills Kennedy 4, San Fernando 3
Sun Valley Poly 15, Taft 7
Semifinals, Tuesday, 3 and 6 p.m. at USC.
#4 Sylmar at #1 San Pedro
#6 Granada Hills Kennedy at #2 Sun Valley Poly
NOTES: Championship, May 27, 10 a.m. at Dodger Stadium.
DIVISION II
Quarterfinals, Saturday
South Gate 4, Rancho Dominguez 0
Roybal 9, Marquez 2
Los Angeles CES 6, King/Drew 5
Franklin 6, Fremont 4
Semifinals, Tuesday, 3 p.m.
#4 Roybal at #1 South Gate
#10 Franklin at #3 Los Angeles CES
NOTES: Championship, Friday, 7 p.m. at Stengel Field (Glendale).
DIVISION III
Quarterfinals, Saturday
Chavez 17, Contreras 0
Alliance Smidt Tech 9, Los Angeles Jordan 8
Sun Valley Magnet 5, Hollywood 1
Sherman Oaks CES 7, Stella 1
Semifinals, Tuesday, 3 p.m.
#4 Alliance Smidt Tech at #1 Chavez
#3 Sun Valley Magnet at #2 Sherman Oaks CES
NOTES: Championship, Friday, 4 p.m. at Stengel Field (Glendale).
