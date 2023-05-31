Advertisement
Capistrano Valley Christian’s Luke Powell wins CIF state golf championship

Luke Powell of Capistrano Valley Christian
Luke Powell of Capistrano Valley Christian shot a seven-under 66 to win the CIF state golf championship at Poppy Hills.
(CIF)
By Eric Sondheimer
Luke Powell of Capistrano Valley Christian concluded his high school career Wednesday with a CIF state championship in golf.

Powell shot a seven-under-par 66 at Poppy Hills Golf Course in Pebble Beach to win by two strokes over Joshua Kim of Concord De La Salle and Kush Arora of Amador Valley.

Powell, a UCLA commit, had an eagle on the par-five fifth hole and six birdies. He had one bogey at No. 17, a par three. Powell won the Southern California Junior Amateur championship last year.

Dylan Block of Las Flores Tesoro tied for sixth after shooting a 68.

De La Salle won the team title.

