Capistrano Valley Christian’s Luke Powell wins CIF state golf championship
Luke Powell of Capistrano Valley Christian concluded his high school career Wednesday with a CIF state championship in golf.
Powell shot a seven-under-par 66 at Poppy Hills Golf Course in Pebble Beach to win by two strokes over Joshua Kim of Concord De La Salle and Kush Arora of Amador Valley.
Powell, a UCLA commit, had an eagle on the par-five fifth hole and six birdies. He had one bogey at No. 17, a par three. Powell won the Southern California Junior Amateur championship last year.
Dylan Block of Las Flores Tesoro tied for sixth after shooting a 68.
De La Salle won the team title.
Ethan Kodama, Isaiah Magdaleno and Chris Arce lead Crespi to an 11-4 win over Carson in the Southern California Division II baseball regional opener.
