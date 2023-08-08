Cleveland’s Kory Hall looks to expand his impact on the game

Versatile receiver, safety and kick returner Kory Hall has the potential to be the biggest impact player in the City Section this season.

Third in a series of stories profiling top high school football players by position. Today, Kory Hall, Reseda Cleveland wide receiver.

When the 2022 most valuable player for the Cleveland football team, Kory Hall, stepped forward to claim his trophy in the school cafeteria last January during the awards banquet, he only intended to say, “Thank you.”

Then came his teammates chanting in unison, “Speech, speech, speech.”

Advertisement

Hall felt so empowered that he decided to address the rumors that inevitably happen when a City Section player gets so good other schools want to lure him away.

“I’m not going anywhere,” he told parents and players. “I’m a Cavalier for life.”

That produced a standing ovation.

“It was his moment,” coach Peter Gunny said. “He deserved that moment. It was really nice of him to say.”

Hall, 6 feet 2 and 195 pounds, has a chance to be this season’s Dijon Stanley, who electrified the City Section with his running and speed at Granada Hills in 2022 before signing with Utah.

Hall is a senior wide receiver and safety who’s so big, strong and fast that he’s capable of disrupting a game any time he’s on the field. In a game against Lincoln last season, he scored six touchdowns — one touchdown on a kickoff return, three while playing running back and two playing receiver.

350-pound dead lift for one of the City Section’s top football players, Kory Hall of Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/v2jd51DtFU — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 8, 2023

“He’s just explosive,” Gunny said. “It’s a potential six points every time he touches the ball. His vertical ability to jump over people, especially with his height, is incomparable. He’s a guy with a special ability that a lot of people dream they had.”

Hall came to L.A. from Las Vegas at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. His weight had ballooned to 225 pounds because he was spending too much time playing video games when classes were being held via Zoom. He started losing weight through exercise. And his athleticism made him a player you couldn’t miss.

He adopted a strategy he still uses today.

“I had a picture in my head, I’m on a reality TV show with a camera always watching when I’m going to run,” he said. “When I’m outside, I’m pretending there’s a camera and somebody is watching.”

The football field is being re-seeded. The baseball field is in use. So what do Cleveland football players do? They stretch on the asphalt road in front of the weight room. You find a way. That’s what you do in LAUSD. pic.twitter.com/NtYPgoGEcF — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 8, 2023

Last season, he caught 32 passes for 1,041 yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging 32.5 yards a catch. He rushed for 438 yards and scored four touchdowns, averaging 11.2 yards per carry. He had 21 touchdowns overall and had 117 tackles and two interceptions.

Advertisement

He has stuck with Cleveland even though nothing comes easy. Last May, when the football field was being re-seeded in preparation for graduation ceremonies, some 60 players in sixth period football class were sitting on the dirty asphalt road in front of the weight room stretching in their red shirts and black shorts. It symbolized the determination of playing in the City Section — you do what you have to do to accomplish your goals.

Cleveland wide receiver Kory Hall catches a pass against Palisades on Sept. 16, 2022. (Steve Galluzzo)

And that’s what Hall is doing. He saidhe has been dreaming of signing a letter of intent with a college program since he was 5. It’s expected to happen this winter as long as he keeps performing well in the classroom and on the field. He committed to Colorado State in June.

One of his talents beyond sports is his cooking. He doesn’t just cook for anyone, so when it was suggested he cook a team meal in the fall, he wanted to make sure it would be special. He said he could create homemade pasta with a sauce of whip cream, black pepper, garlic sauce and Parmesan cheese.

His teammates can’t wait.

Wednesday: Laguna Beach tight end Ryner Swanson.