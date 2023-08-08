Complete coverage: Prep football preview 2023

Murrieta Valley quarterback Bear Bachmeier gets a pass off despite pressure from Bishop Amat defensive end Frederick Lujan. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times) Aug. 8, 2023 7:02 AM PT FacebookTwitterShow more sharing optionsShareClose extra sharing options Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Copy Link URLCopied!Print Here is the Los Angeles Times’ nine-part series on top returning high school football players. Read more 1 High School Sports Murrieta Valley’s Bear Bachmeier poised to go wild at quarterback Bear Bachmeier is a 17-year-old junior quarterback at Murrieta Valley High built like a linebacker with a wild streak from growing up in the wilderness.2 High School Sports Running back Dane Dunn is Sierra Canyon’s stabilizing force Sierra Canyon won the Southern Section Division 2 football title behind Dane Dunn’s rushing last year. With new faces, he’ll be a steadying presence.3 High School Sports Cleveland’s Kory Hall looks to expand his impact on the game Kory Hall had an big junior season as receiver, safety and kick returner for Reseda Cleveland High’s football team. He looks to do more as a senior.