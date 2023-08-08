Advertisement
High School Sports

Receivers to watch this fall in the Southland

Mason York of Edison makes a catch on a pass above his head.
Mason York of Edison is the latest quality receiver produced by the Chargers.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
The Southland high school football season opens Aug. 17-19 with hundreds of games across the Southland. Here’s a look at receivers to watch this fall.

Name, School, Ht., Wt., Yr.: Comment

Phillip Bell, Mission Viejo, 6-2, 195, Jr.: Scored 20 TDs in Sacramento last season.

Marcus Brown, Mater Dei, 5-10, 165, Sr.: Caught nine touchdowns as a junior.

Aaron Butler, Calabasas, 6-1, 175, Sr.: Colorado commit relies on speed and explosiveness.

Kory Hall, Cleveland, 6-2, 195, Sr.: Colorado State commit is two-way standout.

Xavier Jordan, Sierra Canyon, 6-1, 165, Sr.: USC commit caught 20 TDs for Cathedral.

Emmett Mosley, Santa Margarita, 6-0, 175, Sr.: Stanford commit was All-Trinity League

Ryan Pellum, Long Beach Millikan, 5-11, 170, Sr.: USC commit caught 10 TDs last season.

Jordan Ross, Warren, 6-0, 175, Sr.: Colorado State commit is big-time weapon.

Mason York, Edison, 6-3, 190, Sr.: Go-to receiver with improving speed and skills.

Zacharyus Williams, Gardena Serra, 6-2, 195, Sr.: He’s ready for breakout season.

Rising prospects

Jordan Anderson, Newport Harbor, 6-0, 185, Sr.: Oregon commit arrives from Millikan.

Chase Farrell, Oaks Christian, 5-11, 175, Sr.: Stanford commit with blazing speed.

Marcus Harris, Mater Dei, 6-0, 180, Jr.: Dependable, big-play target.

Jadyn Robinson, Santa Margarita, 5-9, 155, Jr.: Lots of speed and great hands.

Shane Rosenthal, Newbury Park, 5-11, 180, Jr.: Will be catching passes in bunches.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

