Receivers to watch this fall in the Southland

Shane Rosenthal, Newbury Park, 5-11, 180, Jr.: Will be catching passes in bunches.

Jadyn Robinson, Santa Margarita, 5-9, 155, Jr.: Lots of speed and great hands.

Mason York, Edison, 6-3, 190, Sr.: Go-to receiver with improving speed and skills.

Aaron Butler, Calabasas, 6-1, 175, Sr.: Colorado commit relies on speed and explosiveness.

Marcus Brown, Mater Dei, 5-10, 165, Sr.: Caught nine touchdowns as a junior.

Phillip Bell, Mission Viejo, 6-2, 195, Jr.: Scored 20 TDs in Sacramento last season.

The Southland high school football season opens Aug. 17-19 with hundreds of games across the Southland. Here’s a look at receivers to watch this fall.

Mason York of Edison is the latest quality receiver produced by the Chargers.

