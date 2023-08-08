Receivers to watch this fall in the Southland
The Southland high school football season opens Aug. 17-19 with hundreds of games across the Southland. Here’s a look at receivers to watch this fall.
Name, School, Ht., Wt., Yr.: Comment
Phillip Bell, Mission Viejo, 6-2, 195, Jr.: Scored 20 TDs in Sacramento last season.
Marcus Brown, Mater Dei, 5-10, 165, Sr.: Caught nine touchdowns as a junior.
Aaron Butler, Calabasas, 6-1, 175, Sr.: Colorado commit relies on speed and explosiveness.
Kory Hall, Cleveland, 6-2, 195, Sr.: Colorado State commit is two-way standout.
Xavier Jordan, Sierra Canyon, 6-1, 165, Sr.: USC commit caught 20 TDs for Cathedral.
Emmett Mosley, Santa Margarita, 6-0, 175, Sr.: Stanford commit was All-Trinity League
Ryan Pellum, Long Beach Millikan, 5-11, 170, Sr.: USC commit caught 10 TDs last season.
Jordan Ross, Warren, 6-0, 175, Sr.: Colorado State commit is big-time weapon.
Mason York, Edison, 6-3, 190, Sr.: Go-to receiver with improving speed and skills.
Zacharyus Williams, Gardena Serra, 6-2, 195, Sr.: He’s ready for breakout season.
Rising prospects
Jordan Anderson, Newport Harbor, 6-0, 185, Sr.: Oregon commit arrives from Millikan.
Chase Farrell, Oaks Christian, 5-11, 175, Sr.: Stanford commit with blazing speed.
Marcus Harris, Mater Dei, 6-0, 180, Jr.: Dependable, big-play target.
Jadyn Robinson, Santa Margarita, 5-9, 155, Jr.: Lots of speed and great hands.
Shane Rosenthal, Newbury Park, 5-11, 180, Jr.: Will be catching passes in bunches.
