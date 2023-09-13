High school girls’ flag football: This week’s scores
TUESDAY’S GIRLS’ FLAG FOOTBALL SCORES
SOUTHERN SECTION
Long Beach Poly 21, Long Beach Jordan 0
Long Beach Poly 19, Lakewood 0
Rosary 26, Mater Dei 16
Westminster 27, Savanna 18
Channel Islands 20, Buena 0
Oxnard 14, Newbury Park 6
Aliso Niguel 20, Mission Viejo 0
Vista del Lago 26, Valley View 0
Vista del Lago 38, Valley View 24
JW North 26, Canyon Springs 18
Canyon Springs 7, JW North 6
San Gorgonio 26, Palm Desert 0
Esperanza 33, Cypress 6
MONDAY’S SCORES
CITY SECTION
Hawkins 24, Dymally 0
Crenshaw 38, Dorsey 0
Crenshaw 27, GALA 0
GALA 14, Dorsey 7
King/Drew 18, Hawkins 0
King/Drew 26, Dymally 0
Fairfax 25, Hamilton 0
Fairfax 13, LACES 12
Sherman Oaks CES 28, Marshall 27
Mendez 34, Jordan 6
Mendez 34, Roosevelt 0
San Pedro 30, Narbonne 0
San Pedro 33, University 0
University 8, Narbonne 6
Bell 38, Maywood Academy 0
Hamilton 10, LACES 0
Garfield 7, Legacy 0
Los Angeles Leadership Academy 18, Rise Kohyang 14
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.