Advertisement
High School Sports

High school girls’ flag football: This week’s scores

Woodbridge quarterback Teagan Burrus has led her flag football team to an 11-1 record.
(Steve Galluzzo)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share

TUESDAY’S GIRLS’ FLAG FOOTBALL SCORES
SOUTHERN SECTION

Long Beach Poly 21, Long Beach Jordan 0
Long Beach Poly 19, Lakewood 0
Rosary 26, Mater Dei 16
Westminster 27, Savanna 18
Channel Islands 20, Buena 0
Oxnard 14, Newbury Park 6
Aliso Niguel 20, Mission Viejo 0
Vista del Lago 26, Valley View 0
Vista del Lago 38, Valley View 24
JW North 26, Canyon Springs 18
Canyon Springs 7, JW North 6
San Gorgonio 26, Palm Desert 0
Esperanza 33, Cypress 6

MONDAY’S SCORES
CITY SECTION

Hawkins 24, Dymally 0
Crenshaw 38, Dorsey 0
Crenshaw 27, GALA 0
GALA 14, Dorsey 7
King/Drew 18, Hawkins 0
King/Drew 26, Dymally 0
Fairfax 25, Hamilton 0
Fairfax 13, LACES 12
Sherman Oaks CES 28, Marshall 27
Mendez 34, Jordan 6
Mendez 34, Roosevelt 0
San Pedro 30, Narbonne 0
San Pedro 33, University 0
University 8, Narbonne 6
Bell 38, Maywood Academy 0
Hamilton 10, LACES 0
Garfield 7, Legacy 0
Los Angeles Leadership Academy 18, Rise Kohyang 14

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement