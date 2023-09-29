How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared

24. UPLAND (5-2); lost to Damien, 24-21; vs. Etiwanda, Oct. 13

23. ETIWANDA (6-1); lost to Chino Hills, 39-38 (OT); at Rancho Cucamonga, Oct. 6

19. VILLA PARK (6-0); def. El Dorado, 35-7 (Thur.); vs. Esperanza at El Modena, Oct. 6

15. SERVITE (4-2); lost to Mater Dei, 49-0; at St. John Bosco, Oct. 6

13. SANTA MARGARITA (3-2); lost to St. John Bosco, 42-7; vs. Orange Lutheran at Saddleback College, Oct. 6

12. LOS ALAMITOS (4-2); def. Fountain Valley, 49-10 (Thur.); vs. Newport Harbor at Westminster, Oct. 6

7. JSERRA (4-2); def. Orange Lutheran, 24-14; vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium, Oct. 6

6. LONG BEACH POLY (5-1); def. Millikan, 26-23; vs. Wilson at Veterans Stadium, Oct. 6

5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-3); lost to JSerra, 24-14; vs. Santa Margarita at Saddleback College, Oct. 6

2. SIERRA CANYON (6-0); def. S.O. Notre Dame, 34-10; at Bishop Amat, Oct. 6

1. MATER DEI (6-0); def. Servite, 49-0; vs. JSerra at Santa Ana Stadium, Oct. 6

Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Next game; Last week’s rank

A look at how the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared in Week 6 (results Friday unless noted):

