L.A. Coliseum will host the Southern Section Division 1 football final
The Southern Section has reached an agreement to hold its Division 1 football championship game at the Coliseum on Nov. 24 at 7 p.m.
The Coliseum is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Last year, St. John Bosco and Mater Dei played in the Division 1 final at the Rose Bowl.
Those two schools are favored again to reach the final.
There are two weeks left in the regular season before playoff pairings are announced the weekend of Oct. 27.
It’s the first time in 26 years that the Coliseum has hosted a Southern Section final.
The Coliseum is home to USC and will host the Dorsey vs. King/Drew regular-season finale on Oct. 27 with a halftime concert.
