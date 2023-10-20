How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared

25. VISTA MURRIETA (6-3); lost to Eastvale Roosevelt, 28-21; vs. Murrieta Valley, Oct. 27

24. CHAMINADE (5-4); lost to Bishop Amat, 35-17; at Sierra Canyon, Oct. 27

20. SAN JUAN HILLS (8-1); lost to Trabuco Hills, 24-17; at Aliso Niguel, Oct. 27

19. SERVITE (5-4); def. Santa Margarita, 50-42; vs. JSerra at Cerritos College, Oct. 27

18. DAMIEN (8-1); lost to Rancho Cucamonga, 36-35; at Etiwanda, Oct. 27

15. MURRIETA VALLEY (6-3); lost to Corona Centennial, 63-27; at Vista Murrieta, Oct. 27

13. LOS ALAMITOS (7-2); def. Huntington Beach, 63-13; vs. Edison at Veterans Stadium, Oct. 27

12. JSERRA (4-5); lost to St. John Bosco, 42-20; vs. Servite at Cerritos College, Oct. 27

11. SANTA MARGARITA (4-5); lost to Servite, 50-42; vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium, Oct. 27

9. GARDENA SERRA (6-3); lost to Sierra Canyon, 35-28; vs. Bishop Alemany, Oct. 27

7. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-4); lost to Mater Dei, 55-13 (Thur.); vs. St. John Bosco at Orange Coast College, Oct. 27

2. MATER DEI (8-1); def. Orange Lutheran, 55-13 (Thur.); vs. Santa Margarita at Santa Ana Stadium, Oct. 27

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (8-1); def. JSerra, 42-20; vs. Lutheran at Orange Coast College, Oct. 27

A look at how The Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared in Week 9 (results Friday unless noted):

Hobbs Brannan drags two defenders over the goal line for a touchdown to give Palos Verdes a 21-10 lead in the second quarter.

