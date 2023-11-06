El Segundo Little League champions to ride float at Rose Parade

Louis Lappe, center, celebrates with his El Segundo Little League teammates after hitting a walk-off home run to clinch the Little League World Series title on Aug. 27.

The world champion El Segundo Little League World Series team will ride on a float sponsored by DirecTV in the 135th Rose Parade on Jan. 1.

The announcement was made Monday, with players being surprised with the news after being invited to a gathering at the AT&T building cafeteria in El Segundo.

El Segundo Little Leaguers to appear in Rose Parade on float sponsored by DIRECT TV. pic.twitter.com/AeY0fPcljg — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 6, 2023

El Segundo won the Little League World Series in August on a walk-off home run by Louis Lappe, setting off a victory celebration heard from Williamsport, Pa., to El Segundo.

The players have already participated in a hometown parade thrown by El Segundo, but the Rose Parade is, as the Rose Bowl Game is called, “The Granddaddy of Them All.”

Most of the players are now in seventh grade, and it will be interesting to see how many have entered growth spurts by the time Jan. 1 comes around.