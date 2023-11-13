Prep basketball roundup: Jason Crowe Jr. scores 40 in season debut for Lynwood

Jason Crowe Jr. averaged 34 points per game as a freshman for Lynwood, which won the state Division V championship. Based off his season debut Monday, he’ll continue to produce offensive outbursts as a sophomore.

Crowe scored 40 points over three quarters in Lynwood’s 106-50 win over Legacy.

Mercy Miller of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame delivers a dunk. He finished with 33 points against Palisades. (Steve Galluzzo)

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 76, Palisades 27: Mercy Miller finished with 33 points and Angelino Marks added 25 as the Knights put together a series of dunks against the outmanned Dolphins. Girls’ coach Adam Levine filled in coaching Palisades, which dismissed the former coaching staff after issues came up following a City Section investigation into nine transfer students.

Advertisement

Oak Park 67, Cleveland 48: Seshsha Henderson scored 23 points for Oak Park.

El Camino Real 49, Shalhevet 43: Aiden Bitran finished with 30 points for Shalhevet. Shawn Tunson had 19 points for El Camino Real.

Bernstein 77, Contreras 38: Greg Griffin had 22 points and Carlos Cordero added 22 points for Bernstein.

University 57, Los Angeles 50: Isaac Soakai led University with 17 points.

Mira Costa 71, Brea Olinda 38: Jacob de Armas contributed 15 points and six assists at the Ocean View tournament.

Gardena Serra 57, Cabrillo 34: Devin Shell led Serra with 13 points.

Upland 64, St. Francis 62: Upland pulled out the victory in overtime. DeLan Grant had 16 points for St. Francis.

Tesoro 68, Millikan 38: Carter Johnson contributed 15 points and Riley Konick added 14 points for Tesoro.

La Mirada 79, Torrance 49: Freshman Gene Roebuck had an impressive debut, scoring 25 points for La Mirada.

Damien 68, Sunny Hills 34: Nate Garcia, a 7-foot junior, had 27 points for Damien.

Burroughs 75, Arleta 49: Jagger Topp made seven threes and finished with 23 points in the coaching debut of Austin Pope.

Girls’ basketball

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 68, Palisades 51: Natalie Villamor scored 17 points and Amia Witt had 15 points for the Knights.