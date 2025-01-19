The Times’ top 25 high school basketball rankings
A look at The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball rankings for the Southland after Week 9.
Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week
1. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (23-1); Big game vs. Washington, D.C., Gonzaga on Monday; 1
2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (20-1); Showdown at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame on Friday; 2
3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (18-3); Hosts JSerra on Monday; 4
4. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (17-3); Routed in trip back East; 3
5. REDONDO UNION (20-2); Brayden Miner had games of 18, 24 points last week; 5
6. SANTA MARGARITA (17-3); Plays at Mater Dei on Wednesday; 6
7. LA MIRADA (18-4); Headed to Gateway League title; 7
8. JSERRA (17-4); Needs win vs. St. John Bosco to help Open Division chances; 9
9. SIERRA CANYON (15-3); Trailblazers get good win back East; 11
10. MATER DEI (15-5); Luke Barnett recorded 33 points vs. Campbell Hall; 8
11. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (19-2); No stopping duo of Tae Simmons, Dillan Shaw; 10
12. CRESPI (16-5); Celts waiting for Peyton White to get healthy; 12
13. WINDWARD (14-4); Games vs. Millikan, Campbell Hall, Crossroads this week; 16
14. DAMIEN (18-6); Another big week for Eli Garner; 17
15. MIRA COSTA (19-2); Fought hard in loss to Redondo Union; 14
16. LONG BEACH POLY (16-6); Jovani Ruff is heating up; 21
17. ST. BERNARD (17-5); 6-0 start in tough Del Rey League; 22
18. INGLEWOOD (19-6); Wins over Culver City, Anaheim Canyon last week; 23
19. ROLLING HILLS PREP (17-6); Harvey Kitani has team playing well; 19
20. ANAHEIM CANYON (17-6); Brandon Benjamin gets 40 points vs. Inglewood; 13
21. BRENTWOOD (18-2); Eagles finally resume action this week; 18
22. LA HABRA (18-6); 2-2 start in league play; 20
23. LOS ALAMITOS (14-7); One of the toughest schedules in the Southland; 25
24. SAN CLEMENTE (18-4); Seven-game winning streak; NR
25. LEUZINGER (18-5); Malachi Knight is the standout; NR
