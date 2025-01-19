Advertisement
High School Sports

The Times’ top 25 high school basketball rankings

Dominique Bentho throws down a dunk.
Dominique Bentho throws down a dunk for Harvard-Westlake against Crespi.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow

A look at The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball rankings for the Southland after Week 9.

Rk. School (Rec.); Comment; ranking last week

1. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (23-1); Big game vs. Washington, D.C., Gonzaga on Monday; 1

2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (20-1); Showdown at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame on Friday; 2

3. ST. JOHN BOSCO (18-3); Hosts JSerra on Monday; 4

4. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (17-3); Routed in trip back East; 3

5. REDONDO UNION (20-2); Brayden Miner had games of 18, 24 points last week; 5

6. SANTA MARGARITA (17-3); Plays at Mater Dei on Wednesday; 6

7. LA MIRADA (18-4); Headed to Gateway League title; 7

8. JSERRA (17-4); Needs win vs. St. John Bosco to help Open Division chances; 9

9. SIERRA CANYON (15-3); Trailblazers get good win back East; 11

10. MATER DEI (15-5); Luke Barnett recorded 33 points vs. Campbell Hall; 8

11. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (19-2); No stopping duo of Tae Simmons, Dillan Shaw; 10

12. CRESPI (16-5); Celts waiting for Peyton White to get healthy; 12

13. WINDWARD (14-4); Games vs. Millikan, Campbell Hall, Crossroads this week; 16

14. DAMIEN (18-6); Another big week for Eli Garner; 17

15. MIRA COSTA (19-2); Fought hard in loss to Redondo Union; 14

16. LONG BEACH POLY (16-6); Jovani Ruff is heating up; 21

17. ST. BERNARD (17-5); 6-0 start in tough Del Rey League; 22

18. INGLEWOOD (19-6); Wins over Culver City, Anaheim Canyon last week; 23

19. ROLLING HILLS PREP (17-6); Harvey Kitani has team playing well; 19

20. ANAHEIM CANYON (17-6); Brandon Benjamin gets 40 points vs. Inglewood; 13

21. BRENTWOOD (18-2); Eagles finally resume action this week; 18

22. LA HABRA (18-6); 2-2 start in league play; 20

23. LOS ALAMITOS (14-7); One of the toughest schedules in the Southland; 25

24. SAN CLEMENTE (18-4); Seven-game winning streak; NR

25. LEUZINGER (18-5); Malachi Knight is the standout; NR

More to Read

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement