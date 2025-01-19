The Times’ top 25 high school basketball rankings

More to Read

25. LEUZINGER (18-5); Malachi Knight is the standout; NR

23. LOS ALAMITOS (14-7); One of the toughest schedules in the Southland; 25

20. ANAHEIM CANYON (17-6); Brandon Benjamin gets 40 points vs. Inglewood; 13

19. ROLLING HILLS PREP (17-6); Harvey Kitani has team playing well; 19

18. INGLEWOOD (19-6); Wins over Culver City, Anaheim Canyon last week; 23

16. LONG BEACH POLY (16-6); Jovani Ruff is heating up; 21

15. MIRA COSTA (19-2); Fought hard in loss to Redondo Union; 14

14. DAMIEN (18-6); Another big week for Eli Garner; 17

13. WINDWARD (14-4); Games vs. Millikan, Campbell Hall, Crossroads this week; 16

12. CRESPI (16-5); Celts waiting for Peyton White to get healthy; 12

11. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (19-2); No stopping duo of Tae Simmons, Dillan Shaw; 10

8. JSERRA (17-4); Needs win vs. St. John Bosco to help Open Division chances; 9

6. SANTA MARGARITA (17-3); Plays at Mater Dei on Wednesday; 6

5. REDONDO UNION (20-2); Brayden Miner had games of 18, 24 points last week; 5

2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (20-1); Showdown at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame on Friday; 2

1. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (23-1); Big game vs. Washington, D.C., Gonzaga on Monday; 1

A look at The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball rankings for the Southland after Week 9.

Dominique Bentho throws down a dunk for Harvard-Westlake against Crespi.

