High school roundup: Bishop Montgomery shows off talent in girls’ basketball

Junior Jordin Blackmon (left) and freshman Armanyie Reed are heavily recruited girls’ basketball players at Bishop Montgomery.

While Etiwanda and Sierra Canyon rank as the top two teams in Southern California girls’ basketball, there’s room for others to battle their way into the conversation, and one of those expected to be an Open Division team is Bishop Montgomery.

The Knights have a guard duo in junior Jordin Blackmon and freshman Armanyie Reed that already has college recruiters excited. Blackmon has offers from Cal and UNLV among her 10 offers and Reed has USC and Cal among her early suitors. Reed scored 17 points and Blackmon 15 on Wednesday night in a 70-55 road victory over a good Brentwood team. Jocelyn Pascual of Brentwood finished with 27 points.

Bishop Montgomery (6-1) has high aspirations under coach Rheina Ale. It will be traveling to Arizona for a tournament and came within two points of knocking off Sage Hill, one of the top teams in Orange County.

“I love these games,” Ale said. “I’m a competitor. I want to get to that level [of Etiwanda and Sierra Canyon.] I don’t run away from the elite level. I would like to play them and compete.”

Blackmon and Reed come from families with athletic genes. Blackmon’s mother ran track in college and her father is Ricky Blackmon, who was the girls’ basketball coach at Washington Prep. “My dad has taught me all I need to know,” she said.

Reed is the oldest of four basketball-playing children whose parents were athletes. Reed and Blackmon love to shoot threes. Reed made four and Blackmon two Wednesday.

“I think we make for a good team,” Blackmon said.

Windward 60, Chaminade 48: Laurel Hinds scored 15 points and Samari Bankhead added 13 points for Windward in a road victory.

Boys’ basketball

Harvard-Westlake 88, Burroughs 47: One day after a late-night win in the Redondo Union tournament, the unbeaten Wolverines rolled to victory at home. Trent Perry had 11 points and 11 assists. Nikolas Khamenia had 17 points in handing Burroughs its first defeat.

Crespi 71, King/Drew 47: The Celts (7-0) won at the Maranatha tournament, receiving 30 points from Joe Sterling.

Mayfair 74, Sylmar 41: Zackary Powell had 26 points for Mayfair.

Corona Centennial 77, Los Alamitos 71: In a matchup of top 15 teams, the Huskies came away with the home victory. UCLA commit Eric Freeny finished with 26 points. Wes Trevino and Samori Guyness each scored 16 points for Los Alamitos (7-1).

Bishop Montgomery 62, Oakwood 60: Christian Jones made five threes and finished with 20 points for the Knights.

Mater Dei 86, San Juan Hills 58: Blake Davidson led the Monarchs with 18 points.

Royal 56, Holy Martyrs 51: Ace Arnold scored 22 points for 8-1 Royal.

Colony 64, Valley View 59: Joseph Riggins scored 22 points for Colony.

Clovis West 91, Westlake 66: The Warriors (4-1) suffered their first defeat. Austin Maziasz had 29 points for Westlake.

Bishop Alemany 75, Cleveland 54: Jared Mims scored 21 points and Mike Lindsay 18 for Alemany. Kamari King had 20 points for Cleveland in the Maranatha tournament.

Chaminade 71, Agoura 48: Bryce Goldman scored 28 points and Jonas Thurman 23 for Chaminade.

Shalhevet 59, Viewpoint 44: Aiden Bitran finished with 24 points for Shalhevet.

Bernstein 81, Roybal 34: Troy Agtang continued his scoring spree with 32 points. Bernstein is 6-0.

Crean Lutheran 77, Narbonne 30: Kaiden Bailey scored 20 points for Crean Lutheran at Redondo Union.

Sierra Canyon 86, Moorpark 24: The Trailblazers improved to 5-0. Justin Pippen scored 19 points, Bryce Cofield 18 and Noah Williams 17. Bryce James made his season debut after transferring back from Sherman Oaks Notre Dame and finished with six points.

Windward 55, Santa Margarita 53: The Wildcats pulled out the win on a buzzer beater shot from Elijah Gelin at Redondo Union. Cameron McNamee had 25 points for Santa Margarita.

Valley Christian 74, St. Anthony 72: Jacob Bayla had 19 points to hand St. Anthony its first defeat.

Crenshaw 95, Chatsworth 63: The Cougars put together a strong fourth quarter to pull away at Chatsworth. Lacoy Smith scored 33 points and King Peterson and Jeremiah Blackmon added 19 points apiece for Crenshaw. Alijah Arenas scored 30 points for Chatsworth.

Servite 81, Cerritos 73: Jake Schutt finished with 28 points for Servite.

Brentwood 72, Pacifica Christian 62: Owen Clark scored 22 points for Brentwood.

Boys’ soccer

Servite 1, Placentia Valencia 0: Nicholas Nodarse scored for the Friars in their season soccer opener.

Girls’ water polo

Agoura 13, Royal 7: Abby Kim scored 7 goals for Agoura.