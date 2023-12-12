Advertisement
High School Sports

Master P’s son Mercy Miller makes ’em say uhh with record-breaking 68-point game for Notre Dame

Notre Dame's Mercy Miller dunks the ball as two Harvard-Westlake players watch.
Sherman Oaks Notre-Dame High guard Mercy Miller dunks in a game against Studio City Harvard-Westlake on Jan. 18.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
Share

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame senior Mercy Miller already had 25 points at halftime of Monday night’s high school boys’ basketball game at North Hollywood Oakwood.

But it wasn’t until sometime in the third quarter that Knights coach Matt Sargeant realized his 6-foot-4 guard was on the verge of accomplishing something special.

“Everything was happening kind of in the flow of the game and then we had a really explosive third quarter,” Sargeant told The Times in a phone interview Tuesday. “He had 30 in the third quarter, so at that point it was like, ‘Oh, wait a second, he has a chance to do this. We should help support him.’”

Advertisement

Miller finished the game with 68 points, breaking the previous record of 66 set by Bud Fabian in 1969. Junior point guard Angelino Mark also achieved an all-time best for the Knights, dishing out 20 assists during a 104-44 win that improved No. 8 Notre Dame to 7-0.

“They kind of did it sort of together,” Sargeant said of Miller and Mark’s school records. “[Angelino] was first to touch the ball, got his head up, found Mercy in transition and they were sort of like connected.”

Sierra Canyon's Bryce James #5 warms up against Christopher Columbus at halftime during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

High School Sports

Bryce James leaves Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, returns to Sierra Canyon

Bryce James’ brief days as a Sherman Oaks Notre Dame student and basketball player have ended.

Nov. 21, 2023

Miller is the son of hip-hop mogul Master P, whose real name is Percy Miller and is known for the 1997 hit song “Make ’Em Say Uhh.”

Mercy Miller signed a national letter of intent with Houston last month. He was one of the stars of the Notre Dame team that won the CIF Division I state title last season, averaging 17.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

This season, Sargeant said, Miller has improved his numbers to 33 points, 12 rebounds and six assists a game. The coach refers to his team captain as “an extremely high character kid, straight-A student and extremely hard worker” whose teammates were the ones pushing for Miller to have the game of a lifetime.

Advertisement

“We had 31 assists as a team,” Sargeant said. “This wasn’t like he’s at the top of the key shooting three-pointers. This was like everyone was kind of in on moving that ball to find him when he was open.”

He added: “It was a team achievement to help one player have a special moment.”

Elzie Harrington of St. John Bosco heads for a dunk against La Mirada.

High School Sports

The Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball rankings

A look at the L.A. Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland after Week 3 of the 2023-24 season.

Dec. 10, 2023

High School SportsSports
Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a sports reporter on the Fast Break team. He spent more than 18 years with the Los Angeles Times’ Sports Department in a variety of roles. Before joining The Times, he worked for more than a decade as a sports reporter and editor at newspapers in Virginia and Maryland.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement