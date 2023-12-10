The Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball rankings

Elzie Harrington of St. John Bosco elevates for a dunk against La Mirada.

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland after Week 2 of the 2023-24 season.

Rk. SCHOOL; Comment; last rank

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (7-0); Kade Bonam is MVP of Braves’ tournament; 1

2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (9-0); Robert Hinton might be team’s most improved player; 2

3. JSERRA (11-0); Aidan Fowler gets 29 points in tourney final; 3

4. MATER DEI (7-0); Owen Verna is tournament MVP; 4

5. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (9-1); Everything is good in Hawaii; 5

6. SIERRA CANYON (8-1); Won Beverly Hills tournament title; 6

7. CORONA CENTENNIAL (5-3); Two wins this past week; 7

8. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (6-0); Routed Campbell Hall; 8

9. ST. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS (3-1); Came within one missed shot of beating Harvard-Westlake; 9

10. ETIWANDA (7-0); Play in North Orange County tourney this week; 13

11. LOS ALAMITOS (9-2); Lost to Etiwanda last week; 10

12. LA MIRADA (10-2); Big performances from freshman Gene Roebuck; 11

13. DAMIEN (101); Riverside tournament champions; 14

14. REDONDO UNION (6-1); Lost to Sierra Canyon in Beverly Hills final; 12

15. ST. BERNARD (4-0); Tournaments coming this month; 15

16. PASADENA (6-0); Pacific League title favorite; 16

17. CRESPI (10-1); Plays Beverly Hills on Tuesday; 17

18. WINDWARD (8-2); Lost to St. John Bosco; 18

19. SANTA MARGARITA (7-3); Successful trip to Canada; 19

20. MIRA COSTA (8-2); Bellflower tournament champions; 20

21. WEST RANCH (5-2); 40-game winning streak in Foothill League; 21

22. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (6-1); Let’s see if Knights start usual improvement; 23

23. ST. ANTHONY (8-2); Lost to Redondo Union; 24

24. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (9-2); Aaron Glass has been outstanding; NR

25. SAN MARINO (12-0); 12 straight wins to start season; 25