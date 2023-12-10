Advertisement
The Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball rankings

Elzie Harrington of St. John Bosco elevates for a dunk against La Mirada.
(Nick Koza)
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school boys’ basketball teams in the Southland after Week 2 of the 2023-24 season.

Rk. SCHOOL; Comment; last rank

1. ST. JOHN BOSCO (7-0); Kade Bonam is MVP of Braves’ tournament; 1

2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (9-0); Robert Hinton might be team’s most improved player; 2

3. JSERRA (11-0); Aidan Fowler gets 29 points in tourney final; 3

4. MATER DEI (7-0); Owen Verna is tournament MVP; 4

5. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (9-1); Everything is good in Hawaii; 5

6. SIERRA CANYON (8-1); Won Beverly Hills tournament title; 6

7. CORONA CENTENNIAL (5-3); Two wins this past week; 7

8. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (6-0); Routed Campbell Hall; 8

9. ST. PIUS X-ST. MATTHIAS (3-1); Came within one missed shot of beating Harvard-Westlake; 9

10. ETIWANDA (7-0); Play in North Orange County tourney this week; 13

11. LOS ALAMITOS (9-2); Lost to Etiwanda last week; 10

12. LA MIRADA (10-2); Big performances from freshman Gene Roebuck; 11

13. DAMIEN (101); Riverside tournament champions; 14

14. REDONDO UNION (6-1); Lost to Sierra Canyon in Beverly Hills final; 12

15. ST. BERNARD (4-0); Tournaments coming this month; 15

16. PASADENA (6-0); Pacific League title favorite; 16

17. CRESPI (10-1); Plays Beverly Hills on Tuesday; 17

18. WINDWARD (8-2); Lost to St. John Bosco; 18

19. SANTA MARGARITA (7-3); Successful trip to Canada; 19

20. MIRA COSTA (8-2); Bellflower tournament champions; 20

21. WEST RANCH (5-2); 40-game winning streak in Foothill League; 21

22. BISHOP MONTGOMERY (6-1); Let’s see if Knights start usual improvement; 23

23. ST. ANTHONY (8-2); Lost to Redondo Union; 24

24. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (9-2); Aaron Glass has been outstanding; NR

25. SAN MARINO (12-0); 12 straight wins to start season; 25

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

