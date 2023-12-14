Get a behind-the-scenes look at Bronny James’ final season of high school basketball
It’s happening.
The new season of Uninterrupted’s “Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers” will premiere Jan. 12, 2024 on Amazon Freevee, featuring the senior season of Bronny James.
The season consists of eight episodes. Here’s the trailer.
It was the season the Trailblazers struggled to beat the top teams in the Mission League while the focus was on James’ last year of high school basketball. Coach Andre Chevalier is seen trying to get his talented team to raise its level of play.
Viewers are given a look inside the world of Sierra Canyon basketball, and some unsung players get attention. But make no mistake, James’ senior year is the focus as he is recruited by USC and ultimately chooses to become a Trojan.
James’ father, LeBron, is an executive producer.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.