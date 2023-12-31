Advertisement
High School Sports

Saturday’s high school basketball scores

By Steve Galluzzo
CIF City Section and Southern Section boys’ and girls’ high school basketball scores for Saturday:

Boys

Alameda 65, Arcadia 56

Aliso Niguel 60, Indio 43

Anaheim Canyon 67, Fairmont Prep 52

Auburn 79, Rolling Hills Prep 75

Bellflower 60, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 53

Beverly Hills 56, Campo Verde (AZ) 52

Bingham (UT) 75, Simi Valley 65

Buena 80, Oxnard Pacifica 65

Burbank Burroughs 73, Santa Paula 63

CAMS 44, El Rancho 39

Canyon Country Canyon 67, Los Altos 61

Canyon View (AZ) 76, Crespi 67

Capistrano Valley Christian 61, Brawley 39

Central 59, La Quinta 49

Christopher Columbus (FL) 55, Harvard-Westlake 54

Citrus Valley 54, St. Genevieve 46

Cleveland 56, Huntington Beach 54

Clovis North 74, Campbell Hall 70

Corona 54, Ramona 52

Corona Centennial 64, Owyhee (ID) 54

Culver City 69, Diamond Bar 58

Eastvale Roosevelt 68, St. John Bosco 65

Etiwanda 54, Dublin 35

Flintridge Prep 41, Wiseburn-Da Vinci 39 (OT)

Foothill 55, Orange County Pacifica Christian 52

Folsom 48, Beaumont 42

Garfield (WA) 60, Mira Costa 58 (OT)

Glendale 56, San Gabriel 44

Godinez Fundamental 55, Oxford Academy 31

Jesuit 56, Redondo Union 55

JSerra 67, Montgomery 53

JW North 51, Colony 50

Kendrick (ID) 45, Downey 40

Laguna Beach 67, Fountain Valley 62

Loara 54, West Covina 42

Long Beach Cabrillo 81, Heritage 64

Lynwood 82, Roosevelt (WA) 69

Mary Star of the Sea 58, Hillcrest Christian 44

Mater Dei 81, Herriman (UT) 71

Mayfair 71, Hug (NV) 54

Newbury Park Adventist 62, Bethel Christian 39

Newport Harbor 78, University (WV) 58

Norco 97, Salesian 56

Northwood 61, Saugus 52

Oak Park 83, Sierra Pacific 58

Oaks Christian 70, Ventura 60

Oakwood 70, Firebaugh 58

Palisades 61, San Marin 59

Palos Verdes 60, Knight 35

Paramount 57, Live Oak 54

Pasadena 66, San Gabriel Academy 62

Price 70, San Dimas 59

Rancho Cucamonga 65, Redwood 41

Rancho Mirage 85, Cathedral City 27

Rancho Verde 57, Inderkum 53

Richmond Salesian 62, Damien 59

Riverside Poly 64, Brentwood 60

Royal 62, Ocean View 46

San Juan Hills 61, Acalanes 48

San Ramon Valley 69, Dixie (UT) 68

Santa Barbara 99, Chatsworth 78

Santa Clara 63, Nordhoff 28

Santa Margarita 56, Torrey Pines 50

Serra 59, St. Monica 51

Servite 65, Viewpoint 47

Sierra Canyon 88, Newbury Park 25

Sonora 52, LACES 39

Southwest SD 55, West 47

Stansbury (UT) 62, St. Margaret’s 45

Sunnyslope (AZ) 74, Heritage Christian 62

Tesoro 65, Calvary Chapel 58

Village Christian 74, Coronado 70

Villa Park 66, Highland 57

Western Christian 48, Diamond Ranch 38

West Ranch 67, St. Pius-St. Matthias 63

Windward 70, Branson 61

Xavier Prep 57, Coachella Valley 45

Girls

California 41, Irvine 32

Cardinal Newman 70, Paramont 60

Clevland 61, Granada Hills Kennedy 54

Clovis 57, Chaminade 54

Dos Pueblos 39, Pinole Valley 37

El Rancho 48, Orange 33

Etiwanda 70, Camas (W) 36

Fairmont Prep 63, Glendora 45

Flagstaff (AZ) 50, Ventura 48

Gahr 56, La Mirada 37

Indian Springs 37, Palm Springs 25

Kelso (WA) 44, San Marino 33

Lawndale 71, Sacred Heart of Jesus 36

Loma Linda Academy 44, San Gabriel Academy 28

Los Osos 54, Orange County Pacifica Christian 36

Mira Costa 47, West 37

Newport Harbor 35, Foothill 31

Oceanside 43, Chula Vista Mater Dei 38

Peninsula 62, El Toro 59

Portola 79, Edison 14

Rancho Cucamonga 55, Paloma Valley 33

Riverside Poly 39, Colony 36

Sacramento St. Francis 52, St. Margaret’s 46

Sage Hill 58, St. Joseph (UT) 46

Salesian College Prep 50, Harvard-Westlake 45

Santa Margarita 46, Woodbridge 40

Segerstrom 37, Winslow (AZ) 33

Sierra Canyon 68, Folsom 57

Tigard (OR) 60, Corona del Mar 53

West 29, La Serna 25

Village Christian 72, Acalanes 69

Villa Park 49, Godinez Fundamental 27

West Hills 54, Hacienda Heights Wilson 32

White County (TN) 76, Flintridge Sacred Heart 19

Willamette (OR) 63, Mater Dei 56

