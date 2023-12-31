Saturday’s high school basketball scores
CIF City Section and Southern Section boys’ and girls’ high school basketball scores for Saturday:
Boys
Alameda 65, Arcadia 56
Aliso Niguel 60, Indio 43
Anaheim Canyon 67, Fairmont Prep 52
Auburn 79, Rolling Hills Prep 75
Bellflower 60, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 53
Beverly Hills 56, Campo Verde (AZ) 52
Bingham (UT) 75, Simi Valley 65
Buena 80, Oxnard Pacifica 65
Burbank Burroughs 73, Santa Paula 63
CAMS 44, El Rancho 39
Canyon Country Canyon 67, Los Altos 61
Canyon View (AZ) 76, Crespi 67
Capistrano Valley Christian 61, Brawley 39
Central 59, La Quinta 49
Christopher Columbus (FL) 55, Harvard-Westlake 54
Citrus Valley 54, St. Genevieve 46
Cleveland 56, Huntington Beach 54
Clovis North 74, Campbell Hall 70
Corona 54, Ramona 52
Corona Centennial 64, Owyhee (ID) 54
Culver City 69, Diamond Bar 58
Eastvale Roosevelt 68, St. John Bosco 65
Etiwanda 54, Dublin 35
Flintridge Prep 41, Wiseburn-Da Vinci 39 (OT)
Foothill 55, Orange County Pacifica Christian 52
Folsom 48, Beaumont 42
Garfield (WA) 60, Mira Costa 58 (OT)
Glendale 56, San Gabriel 44
Godinez Fundamental 55, Oxford Academy 31
Jesuit 56, Redondo Union 55
JSerra 67, Montgomery 53
JW North 51, Colony 50
Kendrick (ID) 45, Downey 40
Laguna Beach 67, Fountain Valley 62
Loara 54, West Covina 42
Long Beach Cabrillo 81, Heritage 64
Lynwood 82, Roosevelt (WA) 69
Mary Star of the Sea 58, Hillcrest Christian 44
Mater Dei 81, Herriman (UT) 71
Mayfair 71, Hug (NV) 54
Newbury Park Adventist 62, Bethel Christian 39
Newport Harbor 78, University (WV) 58
Norco 97, Salesian 56
Northwood 61, Saugus 52
Oak Park 83, Sierra Pacific 58
Oaks Christian 70, Ventura 60
Oakwood 70, Firebaugh 58
Palisades 61, San Marin 59
Palos Verdes 60, Knight 35
Paramount 57, Live Oak 54
Pasadena 66, San Gabriel Academy 62
Price 70, San Dimas 59
Rancho Cucamonga 65, Redwood 41
Rancho Mirage 85, Cathedral City 27
Rancho Verde 57, Inderkum 53
Richmond Salesian 62, Damien 59
Riverside Poly 64, Brentwood 60
Royal 62, Ocean View 46
San Juan Hills 61, Acalanes 48
San Ramon Valley 69, Dixie (UT) 68
Santa Barbara 99, Chatsworth 78
Santa Clara 63, Nordhoff 28
Santa Margarita 56, Torrey Pines 50
Serra 59, St. Monica 51
Servite 65, Viewpoint 47
Sierra Canyon 88, Newbury Park 25
Sonora 52, LACES 39
Southwest SD 55, West 47
Stansbury (UT) 62, St. Margaret’s 45
Sunnyslope (AZ) 74, Heritage Christian 62
Tesoro 65, Calvary Chapel 58
Village Christian 74, Coronado 70
Villa Park 66, Highland 57
Western Christian 48, Diamond Ranch 38
West Ranch 67, St. Pius-St. Matthias 63
Windward 70, Branson 61
Xavier Prep 57, Coachella Valley 45
Girls
California 41, Irvine 32
Cardinal Newman 70, Paramont 60
Clevland 61, Granada Hills Kennedy 54
Clovis 57, Chaminade 54
Dos Pueblos 39, Pinole Valley 37
El Rancho 48, Orange 33
Etiwanda 70, Camas (W) 36
Fairmont Prep 63, Glendora 45
Flagstaff (AZ) 50, Ventura 48
Gahr 56, La Mirada 37
Indian Springs 37, Palm Springs 25
Kelso (WA) 44, San Marino 33
Lawndale 71, Sacred Heart of Jesus 36
Loma Linda Academy 44, San Gabriel Academy 28
Los Osos 54, Orange County Pacifica Christian 36
Mira Costa 47, West 37
Newport Harbor 35, Foothill 31
Oceanside 43, Chula Vista Mater Dei 38
Peninsula 62, El Toro 59
Portola 79, Edison 14
Rancho Cucamonga 55, Paloma Valley 33
Riverside Poly 39, Colony 36
Sacramento St. Francis 52, St. Margaret’s 46
Sage Hill 58, St. Joseph (UT) 46
Salesian College Prep 50, Harvard-Westlake 45
Santa Margarita 46, Woodbridge 40
Segerstrom 37, Winslow (AZ) 33
Sierra Canyon 68, Folsom 57
Tigard (OR) 60, Corona del Mar 53
West 29, La Serna 25
Village Christian 72, Acalanes 69
Villa Park 49, Godinez Fundamental 27
West Hills 54, Hacienda Heights Wilson 32
White County (TN) 76, Flintridge Sacred Heart 19
Willamette (OR) 63, Mater Dei 56
