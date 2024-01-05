Prep basketball roundup: Crespi comes through late to win Mission League opener

Coach Derek Fisher gets a win in his Mission League debut for Crespi.

In a high-pressure Mission League opener, it was freshman Isaiah Barnes delivering the biggest basket of the night, making a three to wipe out a two-point deficit in the final minutes and ignite host Crespi to a 57-50 victory over St. Francis on Friday night.

Freshman Isaiah Barnes three puts Crespi on top 49-47. pic.twitter.com/5z4qagysGG — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 6, 2024

The Celts (17-2, 1-0) were able to survive a 30-point performance from St. Francis’ Mazi Mosley, who didn’t score in the final 5:41 after sophomore Malakai Perrantes started to make it a little harder for him to get the ball.

Barnes scored eight of his 13 points in the fourth quarter. Peyton White finished with 15 points and Joe Sterling 10.

Derek Fisher talks about coaching against Robert Horry’s son on Wednesday when Crespi hosts Harvard-Westlake. He and Horry won three NBA titles together as Laker teammates. pic.twitter.com/AnOX89kKwZ — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 6, 2024

Crespi plays host to Harvard-Westlake on Wednesday in a game in which Crespi coach Derek Fisher will coach against Christian Horry, the son of former Lakers teammate Robert Horry.

“I’m glad no one is planning to come and watch me and Rob play basketball. We’re done,” he said.

Harvard-Westlake 71, Bishop Alemany 31: Trent Perry scored 13 points for the Wolverines.

Sierra Canyon 88, Chaminade 48: Bryce Cofield scored 24 points for the Trailblazers.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 77, Loyola 40: The Knights won their Mission League opener to remain unbeaten. Mercy Miller had 29 points and 11 rebounds and Lino Mark added 27 points.

The shoes came off. pic.twitter.com/G2qnJaYJwW — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 6, 2024

Mater Dei 78, JSerra 67: The Monarchs won the Trinity League game in which JSerra coach Keith Wilkinson was ejected after throwing a shoe on the court, then walking on the court and throwing down his other shoe in anger because of the officiating.

St. John Bosco 83, Servite 57: Brandon McCoy scored 20 points and Jack Turner 17 for the Braves.

Santa Margarita 58, Orange Lutheran 35: Cameron McNamee and Brayden Kyman each has 14 points for the Eagles.

Rolling Hills Prep 66, King/Drew 65: Tournament MVP Mateo Trujillo had 25 points for Rolling Hills Prep in the finals of the Huntington Park tournament. It took a buzzer-beating shot to defeat King/Drew, which received 20 points and 10 rebounds from Josahn Webster and 16 points from Donald Thompson.

La Mirada 76, Mayfair 55: Freshman Gene Roebuck had 28 points for La Mirada.

Damien 81, Upland 34: Nate Garcia and Xavier Clinton each finished with 18 points for Damien.

Rancho Cucamonga 57, Los Osos 42: Aaron Glass led Rancho Cucamonga with 15 points in a Baseline League opener.

Etiwanda 80, Chino Hills 51: Zion Booker scored 14 points for the 14-1 Eagles in a Baseline League opener.

Crenshaw 82, Lawndale 69: Jeremiah Blackmon scored 20 points and Jalen Washington had 19 points for Crenshaw.

Blair 66, Saugus 63: Sophomore Timmy Anderson finished with 32 points for Blair.

Narbonne 56, Legacy 51: Max Choi scored 22 points for Narbonne.

Calabasas 75, El Camino Real 47: Freshman Grayson Coleman had 25 points, tying his career high, for Calabasas (13-4).

Oak Park 65, Royal 64: Sophomore Jadon Holmes led Oak Park with 21 points.

Newport Harbor 70, Huntington Beach 64: Jack Berry had 23 points for 18-2 Newport Harbor.

Windward 85, Viewpoint 43: Jeremiah Hampton scored 19 points and Gavin Hightower 15 for Windward.

West Ranch 93, Hart 57: James Evans had 27 points and Bishop Brooks 20 for West Ranch, which had to forfeit three Foothill League games for using an ineligible player.

Boys’ soccer

Steven Ramos of Birmingham starring in "Bend It Like Beckham." pic.twitter.com/QwboXupLUB — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 5, 2024

Birmingham 3, El Camino Real 2: Steven Ramos scored twice on free kicks to rally the Patriots to a key West Valley League win over the rival Royals. Jonathan Rabinovitch scored his 10th goal of the season for El Camino Real. In the girls’ match, El Camino Real and Birmingham finished in a scoreless tie.