Thursday’s high school basketball scores

A basketball sits on the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game.
(Charlie Neibergall / Associated Press)
By Steve Galluzzo
CIF City Section and Southern Section high school basketball scores for Thursday:

BOYS

Adelanto 63, Victor Valley 52

Anaheim Discovery Christian 78, Bethel Baptist 26

Animo Robinson 70, USC Hybrid 24

Animo Venice d. Burton (FF)

Arlington 89, Patriot 58

Atascadero 69, Rigetti 53

Bernstein 93, Contreras 36

California Military Institute 47, St. Jeanne de Lestonnac 41

Carpinteria 61, Malibu 33

CHAMPS 56, Valley Oaks CES 26

Channel Islands 37, Hueneme 17

Chino 54, Ontario 31

Crossroads 64, Viewpoint 56

Damien 64, Los Osos 50

Don Lugo 64, Chaffey 41

Etiwanda 57, Upland 47

Fontana 57, Carter 54

Glendale Adventist 50, Beacon Hill 46

Grand Terrace 55, Rialto 51

Highland Hall 35, Pilgrim 30

Hillcrest 86, La Sierra 46

Hillcrest Christian 80, Newbury Park Adventist 34

Holy Martyrs 70, Le Lycée 26

Hueneme 49, Fillmore 48

Indian Springs 73, Rubidoux 64

Jurupa Hills 69, Eisenhower 67

Jurupa Valley 53, Pacific Pirates 38

Liberty 73, San Jacinto 47

Loma Linda Academy 66, River Springs 19

Long Beach Poly 61, Long Beach Cabrillo 40

Los Altos 71, Rowland 57

Los Angeles 64, Dr. Maya Angelou Community 31

Mesrobian 70, New Covenant Academy 21

Milken 55, de Toledo 40

Model Secondary School for the Deaf 54, California School for the Deaf 30

Montclair 77, Baldwin Park 34

Newbury Park 59, Agoura 14

Norte Vista 84, Ramona 50

Orange County Pacifica Christian 71, San Gabriel Academy 59

Orangewood Academy 60, Capistrano Valley Christian 58

Palm Desert 67, Shadow Hills 51

Palm Valley 50, Desert Chapel 32

Perris 59, Tahquitz 48

Price 94, Ambassador 37

Propel Andrew Street 52, Environmental Charter 16

Public Safety 53, River Springs Charter 49

Rancho Cucamonga 82, Chino Hills 63

Rancho Mirage 59, La Quinta 46

Redlands 55, Yucaipa 45

San Bernardino 77, Miller 53

San Gorgonio 72, Arroyo Valley 32

San Jacinto Leadership Academy 48, Entrepreneur 40

Santa Paula 73, Nordhoff 39

Santa Rosa Academy 72, San Jacinto Valley Academy 55

Sherman Indian 73, La Sierra Academy 29

Sherman Oaks CES 62, East Valley 51

Southland Christian 67, Anaheim Discovery Christian 49

St. John Bosco 68, Springfield Central (MO) 37

Tarbut V’ Torah 68, Newport Christian 53

Trinity Classical Academy 70, Desert Christian 41

Triumph Charter 93, Bert Corona Charter 15

University Prep Value 66, East College Prep 41

Valley Torah 70, The Palmdale Aerospace Academy 43

Vasquez 76, St. Monica Academy 67

Vistamar 56, New Roads 37

West Valley 65, Citrus Hill 60

Windward 72, Campbell Hall 70

GIRLS

Adelanto 49, Victor Valley 44

AGBU 58, Archer School for Girls 11

Animo Robinson 42, USC Hybrid 18

Bernstein 51, Contreras 28

Bishop Montgomery 59, La Salle 52

Burton d. TEACH Tech Harter (forfeit)

California Military Institute 31, St. Jeanne de Lestonnac 9

Calvary Chapel 61, Estancia 29

Camino Nuevo Dalzell Lance Campus 28, Animo De La Hoya 25

Cantwell-Sacred Heart 69, Bishop Conaty-Loretto 32

Chaffey 55, Don Lugo 41

Chaminade 65, Alemany 62

Collins Family 30, CALS Early College 10

Colton 83, Rim of the World 36

Crossroads 61, Viewpoint 41

Dana Hills 59, Mission Viejo 30

Diamond Bar 65, Hacienda Heights Wilson 31

Eisenhower 44, Carter 31

El Toro 60, Capistrano Valley 14

Etiwanda 93, Upland 11

Flintridge Prep 62, Westridge 13

Fontana 58, Jurupa Hills 35

Glendale adventist 39, Beacon Hill 24

Grand Terrace 52, Arroyo Valley 24

Heritage Christian 52, Grant 32

Immaculate Heart 43, Flintridge Sacred Heart 38

Indian Springs 55, Rubidoux 11

International School of LA 24, Waverly 22

Jurupa Valley 40, Pacific 34

Laguna Beach 45, Newport Harbor 31

Lakewood Saint Joseph 44, Mary Star of the Sea 21

Le Lycée 31, Buckley 27

Los Alamitos 90, Edison 41

Louisville 39, Notre Dame Academy 17

Marina 56, Huntington Beach 39

Marlborough 59, Harvard-Westlake 53

Mesrobian 44, New Harvest Christian 22

Montclair 56, Baldwin Park 12

Newbury Park 32, Hillcrest Christian 21

Northridge Academy 75, East Valley 12

Oakwood 55, Santa Monica Pacifica Christian 25

Ontario Christian 87, Rancho Christian 50

Orange 42, Saddleback 21

Orange Lutheran 55, Rosary Academy 54

Oxnard 55, Dos Pueblos 49

Paraclete 76, Salesian 65

Providence 53, Mayfield 34

Public Safety Academy 20, River Springs Charter 12

Ramona 62, Norte Vista 40

Ramona Convent 56, St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy 32

Rancho Alamitos 54, Bolsa Grande 35

Rancho Cucamonga 51, Chino Hills 41

Redlands Adventist Academy 54, River Springs Charter Academy 12

Sacred Heart of Jesus 41, St. Genevieve 32

San Jacinto Leadership Academy 56, Entrepreneur 11

San Juan Hills 73, Aliso Niguel 28

San Marcos 49, Santa Barbara 34

Santa Margarita 63, JSerra 55

Santa Rosa Academy 43, San Jacinto Valley Academy 22

Santa Ynez 53, Templeton 41

Shadow Hills 68, Palm Desert 29

Sherman Indian 58, La Sierra Academy 22

Sierra Canyon 121, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 35

Silverado 65, Barstow 23

St. Margaret’s 66, Costa Mesa 16

Summit 80, San Gorgonio 14

Trinity 71, Golden Valley 38

Vaughn 68, VAAS 41

Walnut 42, South Hills 37

West Ranch 56, Quartz Hill 26

Windward 78, Campbell Hall 38

Xavier Prep 55, Palm Springs 24

