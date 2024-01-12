Thursday’s high school basketball scores
CIF City Section and Southern Section high school basketball scores for Thursday:
BOYS
Adelanto 63, Victor Valley 52
Anaheim Discovery Christian 78, Bethel Baptist 26
Animo Robinson 70, USC Hybrid 24
Animo Venice d. Burton (FF)
Arlington 89, Patriot 58
Atascadero 69, Rigetti 53
Bernstein 93, Contreras 36
California Military Institute 47, St. Jeanne de Lestonnac 41
Carpinteria 61, Malibu 33
CHAMPS 56, Valley Oaks CES 26
Channel Islands 37, Hueneme 17
Chino 54, Ontario 31
Crossroads 64, Viewpoint 56
Damien 64, Los Osos 50
Don Lugo 64, Chaffey 41
Etiwanda 57, Upland 47
Fontana 57, Carter 54
Glendale Adventist 50, Beacon Hill 46
Grand Terrace 55, Rialto 51
Highland Hall 35, Pilgrim 30
Hillcrest 86, La Sierra 46
Hillcrest Christian 80, Newbury Park Adventist 34
Holy Martyrs 70, Le Lycée 26
Hueneme 49, Fillmore 48
Indian Springs 73, Rubidoux 64
Jurupa Hills 69, Eisenhower 67
Jurupa Valley 53, Pacific Pirates 38
Liberty 73, San Jacinto 47
Loma Linda Academy 66, River Springs 19
Long Beach Poly 61, Long Beach Cabrillo 40
Los Altos 71, Rowland 57
Los Angeles 64, Dr. Maya Angelou Community 31
Mesrobian 70, New Covenant Academy 21
Milken 55, de Toledo 40
Model Secondary School for the Deaf 54, California School for the Deaf 30
Montclair 77, Baldwin Park 34
Newbury Park 59, Agoura 14
Norte Vista 84, Ramona 50
Orange County Pacifica Christian 71, San Gabriel Academy 59
Orangewood Academy 60, Capistrano Valley Christian 58
Palm Desert 67, Shadow Hills 51
Palm Valley 50, Desert Chapel 32
Perris 59, Tahquitz 48
Price 94, Ambassador 37
Propel Andrew Street 52, Environmental Charter 16
Public Safety 53, River Springs Charter 49
Rancho Cucamonga 82, Chino Hills 63
Rancho Mirage 59, La Quinta 46
Redlands 55, Yucaipa 45
San Bernardino 77, Miller 53
San Gorgonio 72, Arroyo Valley 32
San Jacinto Leadership Academy 48, Entrepreneur 40
Santa Paula 73, Nordhoff 39
Santa Rosa Academy 72, San Jacinto Valley Academy 55
Sherman Indian 73, La Sierra Academy 29
Sherman Oaks CES 62, East Valley 51
Southland Christian 67, Anaheim Discovery Christian 49
St. John Bosco 68, Springfield Central (MO) 37
Tarbut V’ Torah 68, Newport Christian 53
Trinity Classical Academy 70, Desert Christian 41
Triumph Charter 93, Bert Corona Charter 15
University Prep Value 66, East College Prep 41
Valley Torah 70, The Palmdale Aerospace Academy 43
Vasquez 76, St. Monica Academy 67
Vistamar 56, New Roads 37
West Valley 65, Citrus Hill 60
Windward 72, Campbell Hall 70
GIRLS
Adelanto 49, Victor Valley 44
AGBU 58, Archer School for Girls 11
Animo Robinson 42, USC Hybrid 18
Bernstein 51, Contreras 28
Bishop Montgomery 59, La Salle 52
Burton d. TEACH Tech Harter (forfeit)
California Military Institute 31, St. Jeanne de Lestonnac 9
Calvary Chapel 61, Estancia 29
Camino Nuevo Dalzell Lance Campus 28, Animo De La Hoya 25
Cantwell-Sacred Heart 69, Bishop Conaty-Loretto 32
Chaffey 55, Don Lugo 41
Chaminade 65, Alemany 62
Collins Family 30, CALS Early College 10
Colton 83, Rim of the World 36
Crossroads 61, Viewpoint 41
Dana Hills 59, Mission Viejo 30
Diamond Bar 65, Hacienda Heights Wilson 31
Eisenhower 44, Carter 31
El Toro 60, Capistrano Valley 14
Etiwanda 93, Upland 11
Flintridge Prep 62, Westridge 13
Fontana 58, Jurupa Hills 35
Glendale adventist 39, Beacon Hill 24
Grand Terrace 52, Arroyo Valley 24
Heritage Christian 52, Grant 32
Immaculate Heart 43, Flintridge Sacred Heart 38
Indian Springs 55, Rubidoux 11
International School of LA 24, Waverly 22
Jurupa Valley 40, Pacific 34
Laguna Beach 45, Newport Harbor 31
Lakewood Saint Joseph 44, Mary Star of the Sea 21
Le Lycée 31, Buckley 27
Los Alamitos 90, Edison 41
Louisville 39, Notre Dame Academy 17
Marina 56, Huntington Beach 39
Marlborough 59, Harvard-Westlake 53
Mesrobian 44, New Harvest Christian 22
Montclair 56, Baldwin Park 12
Newbury Park 32, Hillcrest Christian 21
Northridge Academy 75, East Valley 12
Oakwood 55, Santa Monica Pacifica Christian 25
Ontario Christian 87, Rancho Christian 50
Orange 42, Saddleback 21
Orange Lutheran 55, Rosary Academy 54
Oxnard 55, Dos Pueblos 49
Paraclete 76, Salesian 65
Providence 53, Mayfield 34
Public Safety Academy 20, River Springs Charter 12
Ramona 62, Norte Vista 40
Ramona Convent 56, St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy 32
Rancho Alamitos 54, Bolsa Grande 35
Rancho Cucamonga 51, Chino Hills 41
Redlands Adventist Academy 54, River Springs Charter Academy 12
Sacred Heart of Jesus 41, St. Genevieve 32
San Jacinto Leadership Academy 56, Entrepreneur 11
San Juan Hills 73, Aliso Niguel 28
San Marcos 49, Santa Barbara 34
Santa Margarita 63, JSerra 55
Santa Rosa Academy 43, San Jacinto Valley Academy 22
Santa Ynez 53, Templeton 41
Shadow Hills 68, Palm Desert 29
Sherman Indian 58, La Sierra Academy 22
Sierra Canyon 121, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 35
Silverado 65, Barstow 23
St. Margaret’s 66, Costa Mesa 16
Summit 80, San Gorgonio 14
Trinity 71, Golden Valley 38
Vaughn 68, VAAS 41
Walnut 42, South Hills 37
West Ranch 56, Quartz Hill 26
Windward 78, Campbell Hall 38
Xavier Prep 55, Palm Springs 24
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.