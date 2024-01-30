Monday’s high school basketball scores

La Salle 55, Mary Star of the Sea 43

International School of LA 59, New Covenant 35

Cornerstone Christian 92, California School for the Deaf 49

CIF City Section and Southern Section high school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores for Monday:

