High School Sports

Monday’s high school basketball scores

A basketball sits on the court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game.
(Charlie Neibergall / Associated Press)
By Steve Galluzzo
CIF City Section and Southern Section high school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores for Monday:

BOYS

Acaciawood 53, Eastside Christian 35

Alemany 57, Loyola 45

Alliance Marine 41, Alliance Health Services 26

Angelou 67, Jefferson 55

Ayala 70, Alta Loma 54

Bernstein 97, Belmont 35

Birmingham 83, Taft 33

Bishop Diego 76, Santa Clara 36

Bonita 83, Claremont 43

Bosco Tech 76, St. Genevieve 63

Calvary Chapel 60, Costa Mesa 58

Canoga Park 65, SOCES 46

Cantwell Sacred Heart 60, Verbum Dei 51

Canyon Springs 72, Lakeside 51

CHAMPS 70, Community Charter 64

Charter Oak 58, Covina 43

Chatsworth 74, El Camino Real 62

Cornerstone Christian 92, California School for the Deaf 49

Corona Santiago 51, Corona 50

Covina 53, Charter Oak 31

Diamond Ranch 58, West Covina 56

Diego Rivera 90, Santee 76

El Segundo 72, Lawndale 56

Elsinore 72, JW North 67

East Valley 83, North Hollywood 48

Fairmont Prep 66, Capistrano Valley Christian 51

Ganesha 54, Bassett 50

Garfield 72, Huntington Park 23

Glendora 73, Colony 59

Glenn 45, Legacy College Prep 32

Granada Hills 60, Cleveland 59

Granada Hills Kennedy 63, Reseda 50

Granite Hills 76, Silver Valley 71

Grant 83, North Hollywood 48

Hillcrest Christian 61, Glendale Adventist 23

Hollywood 73, RFK 39

Holy Martyrs 90, Le Lycée 52

Hueneme 64, Malibu 42

Indio 83, Desert Hot Springs 48

International School of LA 59, New Covenant 35

Julian 61, Anza Hamilton 44

King/Drew 63, Maranatha 57

LACES 70, Palisades 52

LA Hamilton 46, LA University 33

LA Leadership Academy 48, Stern 46

La Puente 54, Garey 33

Larchmont Charter 70, Foshay 49

LA Roosevelt 69, South Gate 57

La Salle 55, Mary Star of the Sea 43

Legacy 68, South East 48

Locke 56, View Park 44

Lone Pine 62, Lee Vining 21

Long Beach Poly 69, Lakewood 62

Los Angeles 54, West Adams 51

Marquez 84, Elizabeth 43

Middle College 80, Stella 30

Milken 62, de Toledo 36

Nogales 66, Workman 51

Orange Vista 59, Moreno Valley 40

Orthopaedic 64, Annenberg 33

Oxnard 84, Dos Pueblos 65

Paloma Valley 68, Vista del lago 51

Panorama 63, Magnolia Science 16

Paraclete 70, Bishop Amat 40

Pilibos 62, Flintridge Prep 49

Pomona 62, Edgewood 53

Rancho Dominguez 79, Compton 53

Rancho Verde 77, Rancho Christian 62

Rialto 56, Eisenhower 54

Rio Mesa 75, Oxnard Pacifica 36

Riverside King 102, Norco 92

Salesian 58, Cathedral 46

San Dimas 54, Northview 37

San Gorgonio 74, Riverside Notre Dame 52

San Juan Hills 74, Capistrano Valley 58

Santa Ana 73, Saddleback 47

Santa Barbara 57, San Marcos 43

Sequoyah 35, Southwestern Academy 26

Sierra Vista 59, Duarte 40

Sotomayor 74, Maywood Academy 34

St. Anthony 70, Serra 55

St. Bernard 80, St. Paul 69

St. Bonaventure 84, Cate 57

St. Francis 72, Chaminade 52

St. Margaret’s 79, Orange 24

St. Monica 58, Culver City 46

St. Monica Academy 85, Santa Clarita Christian 59

St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy 81, Bishop Montgomery 76

Sun Valley Poly 62, Chavez 23

Thacher 57, Villanova Prep 51

Trabuco Hills 55, Tesoro 40

United Christian Academy 81, La Sierra Academy 34

Valley Torah 68, Trinity Classical Academy 63

Valley View 55, Temescal Canyon 51

Vasquez 78, Trinity Classical Academy 52

Ventura 58, Buena 41

Verdugo Hills 94, Monroe 52

Washington Prep 72, Fremont 37

Westchester 67, Venice 57

Western Christian 67, Webb Schools 34

YULA 65, Santa Monica Pacifica Christian 63

GIRLS

Alta Loma 37, Ayala 35

Aliso Niguel 66, Tesoro 33

Angelou 67, Jefferson 29

Animo Bunche 33, Downtown Magnets 14

Animo Robinson 54, USC Hybrid 30

Arleta 59, LA Marshall 34

Arroyo Valley 48, Jurupa Hills 40

Beaumont 82, Redlands 11

Bernstein 97, Belmont 35

Birmingham 63, Taft 21

Brentwood 76, Viewpoint 37

Calvary Chapel 62, Costa Mesa 26

Carter 44, Kaiser 35

Chatsworth 52, El Camino Real 49

Claremont 46, Bonita 42

Covina 39, Charter Oak 26

Dana Hills 48, El Toro 40

Desert Hot Springs 51, Indio 25

Diamond Ranch 42, West Covina 23

Dorsey 36, GALA 28

Eastvale Roosevelt 75, Norco 24

Edgewood 64, Pomona 27

Elsinore 45, Canyon Springs 31

Fairmont Prep 62, Capistrano Valley Christian 31

Flintridge Prep 56, Providence 33

Fountain Valley 49, Corona del Mar 42

Ganesha 54, Bassett 6

Garey 66, La Puente 6

Glendora 72, Colony 18

Granada Hills 63, Cleveland 38

Granite Hills 68, Silver Valley 22

Grant 37, North Hollywood 24

Hart 69, Rolling Hills Prep 54

Highland 66, Quartz Hill 42

Hillcrest Christian 40, Glendale Adventist 26

Knight 55, Antelope Valley 49

LA Hamilton 78, LA University 16

Lancaster 58, Palmdale 19

Larchmont Charter 70, Foshay 49

Lawndale 52, El Segundo 38

Legacy 53, South East 36

Le Lycée 49, Buckley 33

Long Beach Poly 53, Lakewood 37

Los Alamitos 73, Edison 35

Malibu 33, Fillmore 18

Marina 49, Huntington Beach 42

Marquez 46, Elizabeth 13

Maywood CES 48, Torres 23

Mesrobian 53, International School of LA 7

Milken 67, Pilibos 47

Mission Viejo 49, Capistrano Valley 33

Newport Harbor 38, Laguna Beach 33

Nogales 66, Workman 34

Nordhoff 36, Channel Islands 20

Northridge Academy 57, SOCES 30

Orange Lutheran 65, Rosary 45

Orange Vista 48, Vista del Lago 33

Orangewood Academy 48, King/Drew 43

Orthopaedic 23, Annenberg 17

Panorama 35, Magnolia Science 19

Rancho Christian 88, Paloma Valley 43

Riverside King 67, Corona 34

San Clemente 57, Trabuco Hills 42

San Gabriel Academy 44, Avalon 38

Santa Ana 52, Saddleback 13

Santa Clarita Christian 59, St. Monica Academy 37

Santa Margarita 64, JSerra 47

Santa Monica Pacifica Christian 48, Holy Martyrs 36

Santa Paula 64, Carpinteria 48

Santa Rosa Academy d. Anza Hamilton (FF)

Santee 49, Diego Rivera 29

Saugus 74, San Fernando 30

Shadow Hills 54, Riverside Poly 27

Shalhevet 54, LACES 44

Sierra Vista 52, Duarte 43

Southwestern Academy 38, Sequoyah 23

Stern 38, LA Leadership Academy 5

St. Bonaventure 81, Cate 27

St. Margaret’s 59, Orange 12

VAAS 44, Fulton 20

Vaughn 69, East Valley 38

Verdugo Hills 86, Monroe 24

Washington Prep 53, Fremont 25

Westlake 55, Palisades 39

Yucca Valley 61, Cathedral City 8

