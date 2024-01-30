Monday’s high school basketball scores
CIF City Section and Southern Section high school boys’ and girls’ basketball scores for Monday:
BOYS
Acaciawood 53, Eastside Christian 35
Alemany 57, Loyola 45
Alliance Marine 41, Alliance Health Services 26
Angelou 67, Jefferson 55
Ayala 70, Alta Loma 54
Bernstein 97, Belmont 35
Birmingham 83, Taft 33
Bishop Diego 76, Santa Clara 36
Bonita 83, Claremont 43
Bosco Tech 76, St. Genevieve 63
Calvary Chapel 60, Costa Mesa 58
Canoga Park 65, SOCES 46
Cantwell Sacred Heart 60, Verbum Dei 51
Canyon Springs 72, Lakeside 51
CHAMPS 70, Community Charter 64
Charter Oak 58, Covina 43
Chatsworth 74, El Camino Real 62
Cornerstone Christian 92, California School for the Deaf 49
Corona Santiago 51, Corona 50
Covina 53, Charter Oak 31
Diamond Ranch 58, West Covina 56
Diego Rivera 90, Santee 76
El Segundo 72, Lawndale 56
Elsinore 72, JW North 67
East Valley 83, North Hollywood 48
Fairmont Prep 66, Capistrano Valley Christian 51
Ganesha 54, Bassett 50
Garfield 72, Huntington Park 23
Glendora 73, Colony 59
Glenn 45, Legacy College Prep 32
Granada Hills 60, Cleveland 59
Granada Hills Kennedy 63, Reseda 50
Granite Hills 76, Silver Valley 71
Grant 83, North Hollywood 48
Hillcrest Christian 61, Glendale Adventist 23
Hollywood 73, RFK 39
Holy Martyrs 90, Le Lycée 52
Hueneme 64, Malibu 42
Indio 83, Desert Hot Springs 48
International School of LA 59, New Covenant 35
Julian 61, Anza Hamilton 44
King/Drew 63, Maranatha 57
LACES 70, Palisades 52
LA Hamilton 46, LA University 33
LA Leadership Academy 48, Stern 46
La Puente 54, Garey 33
Larchmont Charter 70, Foshay 49
LA Roosevelt 69, South Gate 57
La Salle 55, Mary Star of the Sea 43
Legacy 68, South East 48
Locke 56, View Park 44
Lone Pine 62, Lee Vining 21
Long Beach Poly 69, Lakewood 62
Los Angeles 54, West Adams 51
Marquez 84, Elizabeth 43
Middle College 80, Stella 30
Milken 62, de Toledo 36
Nogales 66, Workman 51
Orange Vista 59, Moreno Valley 40
Orthopaedic 64, Annenberg 33
Oxnard 84, Dos Pueblos 65
Paloma Valley 68, Vista del lago 51
Panorama 63, Magnolia Science 16
Paraclete 70, Bishop Amat 40
Pilibos 62, Flintridge Prep 49
Pomona 62, Edgewood 53
Rancho Dominguez 79, Compton 53
Rancho Verde 77, Rancho Christian 62
Rialto 56, Eisenhower 54
Rio Mesa 75, Oxnard Pacifica 36
Riverside King 102, Norco 92
Salesian 58, Cathedral 46
San Dimas 54, Northview 37
San Gorgonio 74, Riverside Notre Dame 52
San Juan Hills 74, Capistrano Valley 58
Santa Ana 73, Saddleback 47
Santa Barbara 57, San Marcos 43
Sequoyah 35, Southwestern Academy 26
Sierra Vista 59, Duarte 40
Sotomayor 74, Maywood Academy 34
St. Anthony 70, Serra 55
St. Bernard 80, St. Paul 69
St. Bonaventure 84, Cate 57
St. Francis 72, Chaminade 52
St. Margaret’s 79, Orange 24
St. Monica 58, Culver City 46
St. Monica Academy 85, Santa Clarita Christian 59
St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy 81, Bishop Montgomery 76
Sun Valley Poly 62, Chavez 23
Thacher 57, Villanova Prep 51
Trabuco Hills 55, Tesoro 40
United Christian Academy 81, La Sierra Academy 34
Valley Torah 68, Trinity Classical Academy 63
Valley View 55, Temescal Canyon 51
Vasquez 78, Trinity Classical Academy 52
Ventura 58, Buena 41
Verdugo Hills 94, Monroe 52
Washington Prep 72, Fremont 37
Westchester 67, Venice 57
Western Christian 67, Webb Schools 34
YULA 65, Santa Monica Pacifica Christian 63
GIRLS
Alta Loma 37, Ayala 35
Aliso Niguel 66, Tesoro 33
Angelou 67, Jefferson 29
Animo Bunche 33, Downtown Magnets 14
Animo Robinson 54, USC Hybrid 30
Arleta 59, LA Marshall 34
Arroyo Valley 48, Jurupa Hills 40
Beaumont 82, Redlands 11
Bernstein 97, Belmont 35
Birmingham 63, Taft 21
Brentwood 76, Viewpoint 37
Calvary Chapel 62, Costa Mesa 26
Carter 44, Kaiser 35
Chatsworth 52, El Camino Real 49
Claremont 46, Bonita 42
Covina 39, Charter Oak 26
Dana Hills 48, El Toro 40
Desert Hot Springs 51, Indio 25
Diamond Ranch 42, West Covina 23
Dorsey 36, GALA 28
Eastvale Roosevelt 75, Norco 24
Edgewood 64, Pomona 27
Elsinore 45, Canyon Springs 31
Fairmont Prep 62, Capistrano Valley Christian 31
Flintridge Prep 56, Providence 33
Fountain Valley 49, Corona del Mar 42
Ganesha 54, Bassett 6
Garey 66, La Puente 6
Glendora 72, Colony 18
Granada Hills 63, Cleveland 38
Granite Hills 68, Silver Valley 22
Grant 37, North Hollywood 24
Hart 69, Rolling Hills Prep 54
Highland 66, Quartz Hill 42
Hillcrest Christian 40, Glendale Adventist 26
Knight 55, Antelope Valley 49
LA Hamilton 78, LA University 16
Lancaster 58, Palmdale 19
Larchmont Charter 70, Foshay 49
Lawndale 52, El Segundo 38
Legacy 53, South East 36
Le Lycée 49, Buckley 33
Long Beach Poly 53, Lakewood 37
Los Alamitos 73, Edison 35
Malibu 33, Fillmore 18
Marina 49, Huntington Beach 42
Marquez 46, Elizabeth 13
Maywood CES 48, Torres 23
Mesrobian 53, International School of LA 7
Milken 67, Pilibos 47
Mission Viejo 49, Capistrano Valley 33
Newport Harbor 38, Laguna Beach 33
Nogales 66, Workman 34
Nordhoff 36, Channel Islands 20
Northridge Academy 57, SOCES 30
Orange Lutheran 65, Rosary 45
Orange Vista 48, Vista del Lago 33
Orangewood Academy 48, King/Drew 43
Orthopaedic 23, Annenberg 17
Panorama 35, Magnolia Science 19
Rancho Christian 88, Paloma Valley 43
Riverside King 67, Corona 34
San Clemente 57, Trabuco Hills 42
San Gabriel Academy 44, Avalon 38
Santa Ana 52, Saddleback 13
Santa Clarita Christian 59, St. Monica Academy 37
Santa Margarita 64, JSerra 47
Santa Monica Pacifica Christian 48, Holy Martyrs 36
Santa Paula 64, Carpinteria 48
Santa Rosa Academy d. Anza Hamilton (FF)
Santee 49, Diego Rivera 29
Saugus 74, San Fernando 30
Shadow Hills 54, Riverside Poly 27
Shalhevet 54, LACES 44
Sierra Vista 52, Duarte 43
Southwestern Academy 38, Sequoyah 23
Stern 38, LA Leadership Academy 5
St. Bonaventure 81, Cate 27
St. Margaret’s 59, Orange 12
VAAS 44, Fulton 20
Vaughn 69, East Valley 38
Verdugo Hills 86, Monroe 24
Washington Prep 53, Fremont 25
Westlake 55, Palisades 39
Yucca Valley 61, Cathedral City 8
