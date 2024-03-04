San Dimas shows off its baseball talent in 9-0 win over Corona Centennial

Kasen Khansarinia of San Dimas had three hits and two RBIs in a 9-0 win over Corona Centennial.

When San Dimas gets everyone playing baseball on the same page, the Saints are one dangerous team.

“It was fun to watch,” coach Mike Regan told his players after a 9-0 road win over previously unbeaten Corona Centennial (5-1) on Monday.

Kody King strikeout No. 5 for San Dimas. 3-0 lead B5 at Centennial. pic.twitter.com/hidljM3SCn — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 5, 2024

Kody King gave up one hit, an infield single in the fourth inning, and also contributed two hits. He struck out six and walked three. Kasen Khansarinia, a UCLA commit and four-year standout, finished with three hits and two RBIs. Vaughn Coleman hit a home run. San Dimas improved to 6-2.

The Saints had nine freshmen on their varsity roster in 2021. They’re seniors now, and when King is dealing on the mound and Khansarinia is sending rockets to all fields, beware.

Kasen Khansarinia gives San Dimas 3-0 lead T4. pic.twitter.com/1oYJC8C1QH — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 5, 2024

Centennial made three errors and didn’t make adjustments after an injury to one of its top players forced changes.

Calabasas 17, Taft 3: Nathan Castellon went three for three and Will Stubington had three RBIs for the Coyotes.

Tustin 3, Edison 1: Adam Whyte threw a complete game with five strikeouts and one walk for Tustin.

Etiwanda 13, Summit 2: Ryan Severns and Blake Torres had three hits each.

Softball

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 10, Westlake 2: Izzy Mertes finished with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs to lead the Knights.